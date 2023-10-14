|
Samizdata quote of the day – the culture wars, sporting edition
My stance on this is Bill Burr’s. I’ll take it seriously when women fans show up. The men’s game is subsiding the sport with my money. Not that anyone asked my permission. I’ve done more than enough and it’s just “not my job” to watch it for them too.
– ‘Tom Payne‘
All of the new “supposed to’s” in life have changed. I’m supposed to pretend the guys on the winner’s podium at the girls’ games are women. I’m supposed to pretend that Hamas people have human rights. I’m supposed to pretend that oil use is evil. I’m supposed to pretend that productive capacity is unnecessary. I’m supposed to pretend that everyone deserves an equal outcome.
What I do actually feel is, humanity must have arrived at an especially comfortable existence for us to have the luxury of denigrating all of the things that brought us that comfort. But I suspect that all of these new “supposed to’s” are the very things that will eventually bring us back to that state of hunger that will make these new “supposed to’s” look silly.
It does strike me that if they transgenderize women’s soccer then before long it’ll be a bunch of biological men who couldn’t cut it in the men’s league. So it’ll basically be like EFL League One and a Half that they’ll all be playing in.
Which just shows that the contradictions of the insane left eventually eat their own tail.
I was struck by a couple of headlines in the onion. Don’t remember them exactly, one was “Outside Democrat headquarters, apparently the Palestine flag has thrown the Gay Pride flag off the top of the roof.” Another was “Students at Harvard mad that a scheduling conflict meant they had to leave their microaggressions seminar to get to the “Kill All the Jews” rally on time.”
It also struck me that the Queers for Palestine movement isn’t actually a sarcastic joke. Apparently though there is a reciprocal organization “Palestine for Queers”. From what I read they have a weekly meeting on the roof of a tall building. I’m sure the view is lovely.