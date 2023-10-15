Australia says no to The Voice

Writing in the Australian edition of the Guardian, Lorena Allam says, “Rejecting the voice shows Australia is still in denial, its history of forgetting a festering wrong” The “Voice” refers to the Indigenous Voice to Parliament, which is, or was, “a proposed federal advisory body to comprise Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people, to represent the views of Indigenous communities.” A decisive majority of Australian voters rejected the idea. Both the Guardian articles I have linked to regard the referendum result as a disaster. Lorena Allam writes,
It will take us months and years to grasp the full impact. But it is already blindingly clear that the result has been deeply hurtful for First Nations people, regardless of how we voted.
“Regardless of how we voted” seems an odd way of putting it. While it is true that a majority of Aboriginal voters wanted the Voice, a substantial number of them did not. Senator Jacinta Nampijinpa Price is one of several prominent people of Aboriginal descent who campaigned against it. Why would they be hurt by getting the result they wanted?
The commenters below the line are apoplectic. The three most recommended comments are: “Further proof, as though it were needed, that Australia remains a profoundly racist country”, “Australia has looked into the mirror and racism, hatred and ignorance has stared back”, and this one by a commenter called MacGiollaGhunna:
I’m European and have lived in Australia for over half my life. Even though I’m Australian on paper, I always think of myself as European. I didn’t need today’s results to know why I will never say I’m an Australian. For the majority of First Nations, a sizeable minority are with you. I am so sorry. I’m on a suburban train now and it makes my skin crawl knowing most people on here voted no. I can only imagine how it must make you feel. Keep staying strong. No matter how many times ‘Australia’ turns away, it will always be your land. Always.
I wonder if these commenters talked to their neighbours during the campaign in the same way they talked to their political brethren after it. If they were at all typical of advocates for “Yes”, no wonder “No” won. MacGiollaGhunna wasn’t the only one who proudly denied actually being Australian. The last line of their comment is another example of the type of “Yes” talk that pushed people towards “No”:
No matter how many times ‘Australia’ turns away, it will always be your land. Always.
On their own, the words “it will always be your land” could be meant in an inclusive way. But the use of scare quotes around “Australia” suggests very strongly that by “it will always be your land” the speaker means it will never truly be the land of anyone else; that the Australians-in-scare-quotes of European or Asian or African or anything other than Indigenous descent are forever interlopers. There’s a word for that sort of belief.
Sure, that’s just the view of one Guardian commenter. And the 121 people who recommended them. And the many similar comments and all the hundreds of people who recommended them. But that politically-correct suggestion that the Voice constituted an admission that only the Indigenous are the true owners of the land was widespread among supporters of the Indigenous Voice proposal, and certainly contributed to it being rejected.
The Guardian was correct to point out that claims that the Voice would mean Australians would lose ownership of their homes were false. The next sentence I’m not so sure about: “Variations of this claim include: Australians will be forced to pay reparations or the voice will increase taxes (ie, the voice will cost you money)”. There is a growing worldwide movement for “reparations” to be paid by white people to black people, as the Guardian never tires of telling us. As for “the voice will cost you money”, duh, of course it would have cost them money. Who else would have paid the salaries of all the proposed Indigenous representatives, not to mention all their assistants, secretaries, janitors, security staff et cetera other than the Australian taxpayer?
To illustrate how far off beat the Vote Yes campaign was, this was their main campaign advert.
John Farnham’s You’re the Voice song becomes yes referendum campaign ad (YouTube)
The main problem was that there were too many unknowns about the consequences of implementing the “Uluru Statement from the Heart” which the Australian government was unwilling or unable to answer such as land and water management, particularly on the matter of reparations (the origin of which remains unclear).
The Vote No campaign used this in their slogan “If you don’t know, vote No” and that was terribly effective in the absence of any equivalent from the Yes campaign.
Is it an Australian “BRExit moment”? I guess it could be described as one, certainly it reflects a massive disconnect between the political classes in the ACT (which was the only state/territory that voted “Yes”) and the rest of the country, whose view reflected a more moderate “Yeah, Nah” kind of approach.
Go back to earlier in 2023 and polls were generally in favour of Vote Yes by a wide margin, but the unanswered questions became too much of a weight to bare.
Already though the Vote Yes campaigners are accusing the Vote No campaign of fear mongering. But it’s all water under the bridge now.
The only question remaining is whether it will cost Anthony Albanese the Premiership? Probably too early to tell on that one.
This is the fundamental disconnect that all these “advocates” have: They fail to grasp that the “indigenous people” lost.
Just like the various flavors of Native Americans or “First Peoples” that wiped out their own kind with gay abandon before Columbus ever showed up near North America. Where, pray tell, were the various “victim advocates” for the nations conquered by the Aztecs?
Likely first on the list to have their hearts torn out on top of a temple in Tenochtitlan, but… Yeah.
What happened to all the underdogs who were wiped out by the rising Zulu or Xhosa tribes? There’s quite a roster of those. Not to mention, where’re all the advocates for the original Britons, who the Romans conquered, who themselves became victims once Rome grew weak and senile, allowing Britain to fall to the invading Angles and Jutes? Anyone want to go back and tell William the Conqueror that he ought to have a “Saxon Voice” in his government? I’d pay good money for that one…
The reality is this: There’s an eternal churn in who lives where and who is in charge. You’re on the losing side? Get your act together, and adapt. The Japanese are a really excellent example, especially when compared to the lethargic Chinese and Korean experiences of suddenly waking up one morning to discover that those Western barbarians were now pretty damn powerful…
I don’t want to sound like I’m advocating for the exploitation or suffering of Australian aboriginal peoples, but… Let’s get real: The “advocates” aren’t doing them any favors; they need to get their acts together, and adapt to the now-surrounding more advanced culture they’re forced to live with due to their own inability to compete effectively. This reverse ju-jitsu move of the various flavors of romantic “advocate” types, most of whom aren’t even actual aboriginal peoples? It’s inimical to the adaptation process.
And, frankly, if they can’t adapt? What the hell are they owed? Should we mourn the loss of all those “indigenous peoples” who were wiped out by the rise of agriculture and modernity? Is anyone going to “advocate” for the natives of Europe who were supplanted by the agriculturalists coming in from Anatolia?
This is the way of it: Less efficient and effective peoples get overwhelmed by more sophisticated and efficient outsiders. It’s not a pretty sight, it ain’t fair, but unless you manage to pull off what Japan did, that’s pretty much your fate. Happened to all our ancestors, at one time or another. My own were most recently thrown out of their complacency and sloth by the Enclosures, there in Scotland and elsewhere in the British Isles; should I seek reparations from the current occupants? Actually, I’m rather grateful; we wouldn’t be where we are, had that not happened to them.
You can’t stop history, and trying to stand there and demand it is an act of utter stupidity. Aboriginals in Australia who can’t adapt to modern life? Well, do what is reasonable to help, but if they won’t or can’t take advantage of the help, what then? Should you warp everything around their essential incompetence at life?
I mean, this is the human version of the whole Spotted Owl deal; they shut down logging and put entire regions out of use in order to save that damn bird, and they’re still going extinct. Why? Because the Barred Owl is rather better at being an owl, and is out-competing them. To the point that the “environmentalists” are now paying people to shoot the Barred Owls in order to “save the Spotted Owl…”
The whole effort is nuts. Let nature take its course, and if that means that you’ve got to watch the various flavors of incompetent and incapable primitives go away, well… What’re you going to do? It’s happened to everyone, from the Neanderthalers and Denisovans on down. It’s a part of the human condition, and unfortunate though it may be, it’s also a natural process.
Looking at the “wider documentation” that provides the foundation for “The Voice”, I found the word reparations clearly stated at least 5 times and that was just a brief scan, so it seems that the Vote No concerns weren’t without some justification.
Background to Reparation Claims (Sky News Australia)
The AU Commonwealth Government is simply going to enact most of the provisions of “The Voice” individually and quietly over the next year anyway. Losing the referendum just means they can’t loudly rejoice in it.
@Bobby b – I don’t know.
If they hadn’t had all of the hype with the referendum and just done it legislatively without the constitutional change then yes, they could probably have implemented the main parts of it, but no way could they have implemented the parts that are fundamentally objectionable (dilution of property rights, land and water management changes and absolutely not reparations).
So now they’ve failed to nail it into the constitution by referendum (which would have required another referendum to remove it) any legislative changes that they now undertake will be seen (or at least can be portrayed by the opposition) as “Anti-Democratic” since it goes against the expressed will of the people in the referendum they’ve just had.
It would be the same argument as having a rerun of BRExit because the UK electorate failed to vote the right way.
…and if that doesn’t sound appalling, read it again in your angry voice.
John Galt: I agree with your main point, that it would be anti-democratic. But, when has that ever stopped them?
Say this in your angry voice: “It would be the same argument as letting government slow-walk the changes that Brexit mandated because Brexit shouldn’t have passed.”
Can you see your gov slow-walking Brexit? I think we already did in some respects. They wouldn’t try to re-run it because that would be too blatant. But they would try anything short of that to make the (bad) vote meaningless.
Ouch!
Yes, I take your point.
In fairness, I think Aussie PM Anthony Albanese looked at the polls which were very favourable towards a Yes vote earlier in the year and thought it was going to be a cake walk / Shoo-in.
A snapshot of the polls in mid-June 2023 showed support for Vote Yes still strong, but tightening.
https://pbs.twimg.com/media/FynuY5xaYAAshD0?format=jpg&name=medium
Why wouldn’t he think he could pull this off?
The indigenous want reparations- everywhere. Give them some, and they’ll want more. California is talking reparations for slavery, wanting people who never owned slaves to pay those who have never been slaves, in a state that never allowed slavery. The Balkans are festering cauldrons of resentment over a thousand years along, and they want their reparations in blood. And the Middle East … no way.
There seems no likeliness of a statute of limitations, but if there were one generation might be reasonable. After that? Once you have paid them the Danegeld, you’ll never be rid of he Dane.
Boo hoo, the locals in Ozzyland lost a war when the Europeans showed up. It’s the same story here in the Americas. The natives should have united, fought harder, fought smarter, and invested in post-Neolithic R&D if they wanted to keep their lands and way of life. The lesson to be learned is: don’t lose wars to invaders.
I think the lesson is do lose the wars. Then you will get free booze and housing, and many hundreds of thousands of dollars spent on you. 😉
Steven R said:
To be fair, the locals didn’t so much lose a war as suffer from the ill-effects of being exposed to the diseases of civilization. Had the New World not have been conveniently depopulated when the Europeans inadvertently exposed them to the European disease biome, well… Yeah. Things would have been a lot different. The European experience in the Americas would have had much more in common with the ones they had in India, Africa, and Asia: No “green fields” to set up on, no free run through the territories… There’d have been more continuity of experience with the one that prevailed between the Vikings and the Skraelings.
Unless they put off colonizing the Americas until they had absolute superiority of arms, which they really did not until well into the 18th Century.
Does The Guardian believe that the first inhabitants of every territory should have special privileges over newcomers, and what might that look like in, say, Bradford, UK?
When the usual “Useful Idiots” are calling your entire country racist for voting in a referendum, then you’re probably doing the right thing.
🤣
So, this ‘reparations’ thing. Are the ‘Blacks’ who demand reparations from the ‘Whites’ in the USA also liable to pay reparations (along with the ‘Whites’) to the ‘Reds’?
Even if you dress up the question into ‘Descendant of Slaves’ and ‘Indigenous Peoples’ it still exposes the lunacy of trying to atone (and it is a faux moral response) for the actions of distant ancestors who looked at the world in a completely different way.
“The past is a foreign country: they do things differently there,”… unless there’s money to be extracted.
@DiscoveredJoys – Acceptance of “The Voice” would have placed Australia at the mercy of the usual race grifters.
Even the Aboriginal community outside of Canberra recognized that this would do little-to-nothing to solve the problems of their community, which is why they were well represented (and front-and-centre) in the Vote No campaign.
I try to tell people that the federal Government was asking us to give them a blank cheque, and I don’t want to do that to any politician, but they see me voting in my Clan costume, so I think they’re onto me.
Q. How many politicians would it take to change a light bulb?
A. None- they love keeping us in the dark!