One black career criminal killed by a police officer and we had 3 years of knee bending, millions in fund raising, flags, murels, statues coming down.
1000 Jewish civilians slaughtered & they come out for the terrorists. F**k me.
– Louise
Samizdata quote of the day – moral dissonance edition
4 comments to Samizdata quote of the day – moral dissonance edition
The lefties love their own, including those of the pagan religions. And a common trait is lack of compassion and forgiveness.
Mr Floyd was not “killed by a police officer” – Mr Floyd died from the drugs he had consumed.
The jury knew that – but, out of a mixture of leftist ideology and FEAR for their own lives (many people had been killed by BLM and Antifa – and the media and “Justice” Department were indifferent about these murders, they DO NOT CARE), they LIED – the jury found the police officer guilty when they knew what Mr Floyd had really died of.
We can not base a social order on LIES – “racist police officer”, who was married to an Asian woman and had actually worked with Mr Floyd on a security job, “right wing Minneapolis” which is really one of the most leftist cities in America, “in the Deep South” – Minnesota is in the north, it has a border with Canada.
And the biggest lie of all….
“This is about America – the situation is quite different in Britain” – the Marxist “Critical Theory” campaign is much the same in both countries, and many other Western countries.
As for the Marxist alliance with the forces of Islam – it is alliance of convenience, after Western civilisation “capitalism” is destroyed – they will turn on each other.
Perhaps the ADL and other left-wing Jews ought to focus on the fact that so many of their supposed allies despise them rather than wage war against Elon Musk and Trump voter’s (that the ADL imagine to be ‘Nazis’).
