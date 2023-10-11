Comparing Hamas to the Nazis is wrong…

People compare Hamas to Nazis.

That’s not fair. Nazis knew killing Jews was wrong. That’s why they did it in secret, mostly in Poland at isolated death camps (Auschwitz, Majdanek, Treblinka, Sobibor, Chelmno, Belzec). At war’s end covered over their crimes, burned documents, destroyed gas chambers & denied it after.

Hamas is bragging about murdering Jews, posting videos on social media & declaring “Allahu Akbar”

If you do not support Israel & the Jews, you are literally worse than the Nazis.

Congratulations.

After studying the Holocaust & its deniers for 30 years I didn’t think it possible anyone could top that. I was wrong.

– Michael Shermer