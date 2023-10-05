“When bureaucrats and politicians (including 17 state attorney generals) attack a successful, entrepreneurial company, is it surprising that it looks like a circus?”
|
|
Samizdata quote of the day – political circuses
“When bureaucrats and politicians (including 17 state attorney generals) attack a successful, entrepreneurial company, is it surprising that it looks like a circus?”
15 comments to Samizdata quote of the day – political circuses
Leave a Reply
|
All content on this website (including text, photographs, audio files, and any other original works), unless otherwise noted, is licensed under a Creative Commons License.
Attorneys general!
Pluralise the noun, not the adjective. They are attorneys, not generals. Adjectives are always singular.
jgh,
Now do Piña colada.
Mr Jeff Bezos tried to “buy off” the left by, for example, financing the lying Washington Post. Mr Bezos even awarded a large financial prize to a Spanish chef for … well for screaming “racist” about President Trump.
But giving the left lots of money and launching ritual attacks on President Trump has not worked for Mr Bezos – the left has gone after his company anyway.
Oh dear, how sad, never mind.
Still it is useful reminder that the United States is becoming a bad place to do business – its regulations are endless, and its courts are often political.
Also money held in the United States is not safe – it can be “frozen”, or just taken, on political grounds. The same is true for any other form of property.
There are also increasing attacks on Elon Musk – from various government agencies (my favourite one is the “legal” attack accusing Mr Musk of not employing enough illegal immigrants – yes the regime wants him to employ more illegals, regardless of their lack of any skills, for employing people on merit is “racist”), and from the corrupt Credit Bubble degenerates of Wall Street (those servants of the Federal Reserve) who, for example, complain that Space X has a “near monopoly” on commercial launches. The Credit Money types of Wall Street say whatever they think their masters would want them to say, and their masters are certainly NOT “Aunt Agatha” type individual share owners or clients. Wall Street depends on the Credit Money of the Federal Reserve – it could not give a damn about the productive economy.
It is true that the United States is still better, a lot better, than the nightmare that Mr Musk’s native South Africa has become (although we are not supposed to notice that the “Rainbow Nation” has utterly failed), but the United States gets worse every day – as do the nations who obey the orders of its “NGOs” (witness Armenia – where the government, largely made up of people who “used to” work for these international organisations, has betrayed the people, on the orders of its international masters). By the way “NGO” is supposed to stand for “non government organisation” – which is a sick joke when one examines what these political organisations actually are.
Mr Musk must remember how when he was on the left there were no “legal” attacks upon him – but as soon as he changed his political stance (or started to say what he really believed) the “legal” attacks started.
In civilised countries whether you get hit by the legal system does not depend on what your political stance is. For example, everyone, and their cat, knows that the “legal” attacks on President Trump are politically motivated – in a civilised country this would not happen.
By the way, before the cry of “what about Russel Brand?” goes up – I am not saying that the United Kingdom is vastly better.
You miss the biggest “tell” with the suits against SpaceX for not hiring illegals… ITAR regulations make it pretty damn clear that hiring non-US citizens for those jobs is illegal.
So, which is it, Biden Krime Krewe? You’re breaking the law for hiring the illegals to work on defense and military-related missile work, or you’re breaking the law that says you shouldn’t discriminate against illegals?
The whole thing is a sad joke, and the fact that it is still going forward is a travesty.
It’s the same with Trump.
Over-value your assets – loan fraud.
Under-value your assets – tax fraud.
I challenge anybody to value property assets to the exact dollar and cent.
“Piña colada” is the plural. The proper singular is “Piñum colad”, but that doesn’t roll off the tongue very well, so most people just use the plural.
jgh – correct.
Had Donald John Trump valued the properties at a lower value – they would have charged him with Property Tax fraud.
The American legal system (the “Justice” system – both State and Federal) stands exposed as a sick farce.
Sell up and get your money out of America.
“But go where?”
That is the terrible question. Is there anywhere for people to go – or is there only death now?
I have long believed that if America falls there will be no hope for liberty in our lifetimes.
We shall know at the next election whether America has fallen.
If the 2024 election is rigged, as the 2020 election was rigged, it is all over for liberty – then there will only be death.
jgh – It’s worse than that.
The valuation is Procrustean. In the Trump case, there were a whole range of valuations available, and the judge decided which to use based on what was most useful to his case.
CayleyGraph2015
“Piña colada” is the plural. The proper singular is “Piñum colad”, but that doesn’t roll off the tongue very well, so most people just use the plural.
Where did you come up with that? Piña colada is Spanish for “strained pineapple” which is entirely singular. I have never heard of the word Piñum, though it sounds like faux Latin. Even so, words that are commonly used as singular in English are singular because English is defined by its usage not some authority. It is why dice and data can, in fact, be singular, despite what the snooty might tell you. And why “I literally can’t believe you said that”, is in fact perfectly valid. In fact the horror it produces in the grammar police brings me quite a bit of joy, and I sometimes do it just to piss them off. “Literally” is my favorite. Go ahead. Look it up in the dictionary.
English is like “free market” in language defined by interactions between individuals, rather than other languages, like French or Spanish that are defined by a central authority like the Académie Française or Real Academia Española. It is one of the things I like about English — it has a distinct tenor of “up yours” to the central authorities — we’ll speak however we damn well please. And, FWIW, it is really messy as a result — just like regular free markets. Embrace the chaos, languish in your freedom, I say.
Paul Marks: There are also increasing attacks on Elon Musk
Good. That means he is annoying the sort of people, such as Mr Biden, and his handlers, who need to be annoyed.
Musk can be annoying at times, even to me, but overall, he is a force for good.
Oh, BTW about piña colada, an interesting question for me is, what is the English plural? The Spanish plural is of course piñas coladas, since adjectives in Spanish are declined with the nouns, so what is the correct plural in English? If we are to follow English grammar where we don’t decline adjectives it would be piñas colada (since piñas, pineapple, is the noun) is plural. However, English isn’t analytical of foreign words so the normal rule would be piña coladas, which is very wrong from a Spanish perspective, but is the way it is commonly said in English — which of course defines what is correct.
However, it emphasizes the point I made earlier is that generally foreign expressions come into English as a whole, not a set of parts. The exceptions are usually old (and often sound very old fashioned) like attorneys general, letters patent or courts martial. These are all Norman French in origin and all very old. For sure if we imported them today they would be attorney generals, letter patents and court martials. Which is why many English speakers tend toward those usages — the correct plurals are very much the exception to the normal rules. Where I am not even sure what is correct is with a different declension like the saxon genitive. Which is correct: “The attorney’s general brief” or “The attorney general’s brief”. The first sounds very awkward indeed, and I have no idea which is correct. Or “All the attorneys’ general briefs” verses “All the attorneys general’s briefs.” I have no idea which is correct here.
And what is that brief is about a General and is of a general nature? Do we have “The attorneys’ general general General brief”?
All of which I find really interesting, though I am sure nobody else does, so I apologize for wasting your time reading it.
FO: Wouldn’t “piña colada” – the entire name – be the noun? Mexican waiters, in their own words, bring us “muchas piña coladas.”
If we’re arguing words (which is great fun) “circus” is the wrong word. These days we’re being given Grand Guignol.
Fraser, I believe the plural of pina colada in English is just piña coladas, as in, “bring me three more piña coladas.”
Also, the singular is never used because who the hell only orders one piña colada?