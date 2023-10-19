Breaking the cycle of violence

We are most of us familiar enough with how the cycle of violence works in the Middle East but for those who aren’t here is a quick summary:
1. Palestinian terrorists commit outrage.
2. Israel resolves to do “something”.
3. “Something” turns out to be against international law and attracts international condemnation.
4. “Something” turns into nothing.
5. See 1.
There are two ways out of this. One, Israel does nothing. Two, Israel ignores international law.
The “do nothing” option sounds suspiciously like defeat and generally-speaking that sounds like a bad thing. So, I’m with Israel ignoring international law. Which means rather than all this “Palestinians bombed their own car park” malarkey, I look forward to the day when the Israelis say, “Yes, we bombed the car park. We intended to do it, are proud of the fact and we will continue to bomb car parks and any other target that will lead to the deaths of 500 ‘innocent’ civilians until the Palestinians surrender.”
Well it’s important to add scare quotes around “international law” – because it is creatively reinterpreted to chastise Israel.
Israel has never done anything that was not done with impunity – and media indifference – in other conflicts.
The simple answer for Israel is to actually do that which they are accused of, and do it to such a degree that everyone agrees it’s way smarter to nod along with them than to oppose them.
That’s the tactic/technique/procedure that the Moslems have been doing since ferfreakin’ever, and see how it’s worked? You can do artwork mocking Christianity all you like, but when was the last time someone dared produce a “Piss Mohammed”?
Say what you will about Islamic barbarism, but it does get results. Everyone walks softly around Islamics, gives them space, allows them “room” to do things like honor killings and going after blasphemers and apostates.
Trust me on this one… Should Mossad start whacking anti-Semites with the same glee and enthusiasm that Islam has gone after, say, Salman Rushdie? Whoo-eee… Observe the sudden and newfound respect all these cowards would have for Jews, world-wide. If the next time some Islamic cleric made a fatwa against the interest of the Jews, instead of turning the other cheek, Israel should just kill him and all of his followers, family members, and family goats. The reason that Jews are everyone’s favorite punching bag is that they’re such good little victims.
Had the Gestapo and Einsatzgruppen met with the vicious armed resistance that they should have, the enthusiasm for going after the Jews would have been a hell of a lot lower than it was. Part of the ease with which the Jews were dehumanized is that their killers looked at their non-resistance and thought “Wow, they won’t even defend themselves… These aren’t even human beings…”
Yeah, I get that centuries of oppression and the lower numbers of Jews in the population made that a preferred response for them, but the problem is that it sets precedent and conditions the victimizers to think less of their victims. Had all those pogroms started by the nobility met with a campaign of assassination and revenge from the Jews that were the subject of said pogroms? Had the Jews just cut those stupid bastards off from their services, as well? Yeah; things would have been a bit different. Maybe the Jews would have been wiped out, maybe not… People don’t respect weakness, they respect strength. If you had to worry about some random Jew showing up on your doorstep years after you killed another Jew, and he shot you, burned down your house, and then went after your friends and family in revenge?
I don’t think people would be so casually anti-Semitic. You pay a price for it? You live in fear, after you kill a Jew? You’re not going to be so likely to go after one.
The mistake Jews made, throughout the Diaspora, was rolling over and bending with the wind, allowing people to abuse them at will. This has created the situation we see before us, which stems from the rest of the world seeing Jews as easy victims.
The Israelis have broken part of the code; now they need to digest and grasp the rest of the lesson, the one that the example of Islam has tried teaching them.
It never works, being the easy victim. All you get is more trouble than you actually avoid.
I remember the 1982 Hama Massacre in Syria carried out by the Ba’aathist regime of Assad against the local Muslim Brotherhood, effectively the same group as Hamas, operating in Syria.
Reports as to the numbers killed range from 10,000 to 40,000, and the city was cut off, bombarded and large parts were flattened. There was no pretence of any measured or targeted response.
It bought Syria internal peace for almost 30 years, at a terrible price.
Yet were Israel to descend to being even half as brutal as the Ba’athist regime had been, it would lose any moral worth.
WTF is “moral worth”, when you’re constantly getting terrorized and slaughtered?
I don’t think you understand the problem, which is that when you allow “civilized scruples” to be applied to people who don’t reciprocate, you’re setting yourself up for incessant violence.
Syria’s leadership under the elder Assad understood that. They got peace, and ya know what? I can’t say as I blame them for what they did.
You cannot answer barbarism with civilized behavior. Doesn’t work. You have to lower yourself to their level, speak to them in the language they understand. Anything else merely signals that you’re a patsy, a victim waiting to happen.
Which is precisely what Israel has been doing, since day one.
I guarantee you that had Israel actually slaughtered all of its Arabs back in ’48, the way they’re reputed to have done? They’d be at peace, right now. And, anyway… If you’re going to be blamed for doing that sort of thing no matter what, why the hell should you be bothered when you have to actually do it?
Moral high ground ain’t worth much, in the final analysis. Survival? Absolutely. That’s worth it, and if you wind up having to do “the necessary” because your enemies force you to? Too bad, so sad… Unless you started it, of course. The Jews unfortunately “started it” in too many minds when they insisted on the right to exist and live peacefully by their own laws.
Things like this are why I have zero sympathy for the Arabs in what was Israel. They’re like a bunch of spoiled barbarous children who can’t accept that they were incompetently led, lousy soldiers, and got defeated. They still haven’t grasped that fact, and it’s just like the “stab in the back” fairy tale that the Germans told themselves. You want to win a damn war? Win it, and on terms that the enemy understands their defeat. In the case of the Arabs, that’s unfortunately going to mean “slaughter on a biblical scale”.
They’re slow learners, I fear.
And, as for “international law”? Can anyone tell me what “international law” has done for all the Israelis killed down the years? What did it do for the Jews who were thrown out of Islamic nations, penniless, because they happened to be Jewish?
“International law” is a joke, and because of that, it’s a null concept. Appeals to it are the marker of essentially delusional and unserious people.
Assad knew that life is simpler if “moral worth” is considered an unnecessary luxury good.
“International law” is a lot like the rules of warfare. Both are designed to inhibit the underdog and keep the powerful from being troubled.
Except that “International Law ” and “war crimes” aren’t whatever some dumb leftist prick on formerlyknownastwitter says they are.
If Hamas terrorists are sheltering in a school or a hospital (which, duh, they always are) and an Israeli targeted missile takes them out, and at the same kills some schoolchildren, according to actual International Law a war crime has been committed – BUT it is Hamas that has committed it, not the IDF.
Exactly. But you’ll never hear the UN condemn Hamas for it. It will always be Israel’s fault, according to them. Israel is the underdog in this scenario. The UN represents the power.
Speaking for myself, i increasingly identify with the Genghis Khan school of international relations.
Except that most people would interpret that statement as an endorsement of the tactics used by Hamas. The truth is that barbarians don’t use that sort of tactics: only civilized people do.
(Not all civilized people, of course: only the most insane.)
My view of the Genghis Khan school is based on Jack Weatherford’s biography. (Which i have seen described, not without reason, as: Genghis Khan through rose-tinted glasses.)
See also the last paragraph of my IMDb review of Munich (2005).
A huge part of the problem has come from two major issues: One, the US and other Western powers have refused to enforce what there is of “Law of War”. Two, nobody really knows what the hell that consists of, because of that.
What should have happened all along in Iraq and Afghanistan is that we should have been treating all captured personnel who were out of uniform and not sponsored by a state as exactly what they were under the Law of War: Illegal combatants. Then, having given them fair trials as speedily as possible, they should have been executed out of hand. Period. Same for anyone sheltering in a school, near civilians, using a mosque or other protected building for storage of weapons or shelter for an attack… The list goes on.
Had we done that? There’d have been no ISIS, because that entity was formed by all the regime prisoners that Obama had the Iraqis release rather than deal with properly. We created ISIS, literally; all of the major players in it were former detainees we’d captured under arms inside Iraq, and then detained at Camp Bucca.
The process should have been simple: Shooting at Americans or legitimate Iraqi armed forces? Not in uniform? Not affiliated with a state actor as an organized force? Death penalty, after due process. Which should have simply consisted of the nearest field-grade officer conducting a drum-head court martial, and making the appropriate finding.
Instead, we were “humane”. Which, in this context, is better translated as “irretrievably stupid”.
There are thousands of dead Yazidis and Kurds that trusted the United States. Same as there are thousands of dead Hmong and Montagnards that did the same, a generation or two ago. My advice? Trust individual Americans, but don’t ever trust their government or anyone working for the US State Department. Those assholes will betray you every time, in the name of “expediency” and so that they can appear as the “good guys” to their Foggy Bottom peers at cocktail parties…
WRT international law as it applies to warfare, you might want to watch Eye in the Sky (2015). As thrilling as the above-mentioned Munich (2005), and more thought-provoking.
The Afghans fighting the Soviets in 1980 – illegal combatants? Most of the American militias fighting the Brits in the Revolution – illegal combatants? Heck, even the fictional Wolverines in Red Dawn – illegal combatants?
That’s what I mean about the Rulz simply being a way to conserve power wherever it lies.
It’s like the Queensbury rules in fighting. Go up against a bigger stronger guy, and you’d better kick a groin or poke an eye if you want to live. Cheating? Only in the eyes of the bigger guy, whom the Rulz always favor.
You’ll never break the cycle when one side does its best to adhere to international law, and the other side are murderous genocidal medaeval fanatics who get off on slaughter.
bobby b said:
You may assume that I’m facepalming, right now. And, recruiting patience. Lots and lots of patience…
Here’s the deal with “lawful combatant” and “unlawful combatant”, neither of which is clearly delineated in this supposed “international law”.
The root of it is whether or not the combatant is openly engaged in honest warfare, legitimate war between nation-states. You don’t get to free-lance this crap, or the whole shoddy edifice comes crashing down. And, there is reason for these practices and customs of war to exist, in order to ameliorate a really lousy situation.
Lawful combatants belong to some authority. Some duly constituted state authority. For the American Revolution, that was the Continental Congress, and/or the various state governments that raised militias. The guys at Concord? They were part of the militia, defending their privately-purchased stocks of arms and powder against illegitimate confiscation by the British government. So, your idea that the men fighting the Revolution were equivalent to the Taliban? A non-starter. There were elections held in Afghanistan and Iraq both; the parties doing the shooting in both countries eschewed the elections, and actively sought to impede them. They were never legitimate combatants; once the two governments were formed, and elected officials were in place, that was the legitimate authority in both countries. Unorganized resistance is legal only so long as there is no government entity to authorize such.
Additionally, you have to be openly armed and in some kind of uniform, whether it consists of an actual uniform or if it is just a red bandana wrapped around your upper left arm. This is critical, in order to separate combatants from civilians. You do not get to use civilians as cover, even if it is only by failing to differentiate yourself from them in terms of clothing. The subterfuge here is what results in civilian non-combatants getting killed, because the legitimate combatant cannot tell whether or not that guy is a civilian or a combatant. I honestly don’t remember if John Milius actually laid that out for Red Dawn, but I think it’s something he would have included, if only for the accuracy.
The other issue is operating from civilian locations. If you’re an insurgent, and you take advantage of a civilian crowd to sneak up on and fire at an opponent, while dressed as a civilian, you’re an unlawful combatant. This is something that needs to be enforced, in order to maintain protections for civilian non-combatants, because when you can’t tell the difference between them? They’re all targets.
The problem with all of this is that the idiots on our side, like most of our JAG officers, all think that they ought to err on the side of “righteousness”. This is utter and rank stupidity, because by breaking down the customs and laws (such as they are…) of war, you’re just making the whole thing worse.
It is just like the idiocy of George W. Bush, who willy-nilly ripped up one of the key basis points of the Westphalian sovereignty, namely that only duly constituted states get to declare and make war on one another. This is an important principle, because it stops a lot of idiocy like some local halfwit deciding to go raid a foreign country the way they did under feudal European law. The equivalent, today? That’d be al Qaeda; the nation-states that allowed and sponsored that bit of idiocy should have paid the price, in order to uphold what little utilitarian international law there is.
You don’t want a situation wherein non-state actors can just make war whenever they feel like it, undeclared, and outside the framework. Allowing that is sheer stupidity, for so many different reasons. War is something that should only be done openly, with declarations of war between state actors, in order to ameliorate the side-effects on innocents. You start letting entities like al Qaeda make war for you? Then, where does that end? How would it work, if someone in the West got tired of it all, and decided to make war themselves, on their own, outside the framework of their own nation-state? Should we allow that? You let al Qaeda make deniable proxy war on behalf of Saudi Arabia and Pakistan, where does that end?
You may think this is all pointless bullshit, but believe me, when you’re the guy down at the pointy end of things, trying to work out whether or not to make the life-and-death decision to open fire on a vehicle that’s blown past your guards and warnings? You’ll think differently about that whole “let them make war while looking like civilians” thing. You’ll also rue the day that you thought it was okey-dokey to let entities like al Qaeda do their little thing and make war, because that is just the starting point.
Postulate, if you will, the likely outcome where we allow non-state actors to routinely make war on all and sundry: What, do you suppose, happens when someone like Elon Musk (not that he’d do something like this, either… Just pointing out that he certainly could…) decides that he’s had quite enough of abuse sponsored by idiots in Tehran (d’ya remember Ross Perot…?) and then further decides to shift the orbit on a reasonably-sized rock…?
Ya like those precedents, now? What’s good for one is good for all, and once you open the door to non-state actors making war on their own, and stop holding the states who those actors belong to responsible for their actions, well… Yeah. That ain’t a world I want to live in. Bush allowed precedents to be established the minute he didn’t call out the Saudis and Pakistan. Bad ones; I suspect that’s what he’ll be remembered for, more than anything else he did.
Just imagine Ross Perot with his own nukes, and the ability to project them. Then, if you care to imagine, think about what it would look like if the US government could say to Mr. Perot something like “Hey, ya know what…? The Saudis sponsored and supported al Qaeda, so we’ve decided turn-about is fair play; go ahead and nuke Riyadh, we don’t care… Hell, if you like, take out Mecca and Medina…”
That’s the world where you wind up, if these laws and conventions aren’t enforced, even informally. If anyone thinks that only countries like Saudi Arabia and Pakistan can play at that game of proxy warriors, welllllll… I fear that those people are delusional and entirely too trusting in human nature.
We’ve worked long and hard to establish these laws and customs of armed conflict. War is bad enough; you fight them without any rules, any restraints? It’s pure hell, for all concerned. And, I don’t like the idea of “war to the knife”, at all. Which is what you get when you don’t enforce these things.
When the JAG types used to bring up that tired old line about military intelligence being an oxymoron, I’d always reply:
“Very funny. And here’s another one: international law.”
The most humorous thing about the majority of the modern woke JAG warriors that I ran into was their utter lack of interest in following the actual laws of armed conflict. They’d twist and manipulate their findings so as to do the most damage possible to the US, treating the enemy as though they were their clients, not the US Army whose uniform they wore.
I learned a lot of contempt for these sorts while working next to them in 101st Airborne’s divisional HQ. The sort of arrant stupidity that they’d come up with was just mind-numbing, after awhile. Not to mention the double-standards; I know of one case where they were dealing with a situation where US soldiers were forced to fire on civilians, and managed to capture the responsible parties. The assholes at JAG had the people who’d started the shooting from within the crowd of civilians released, and then turned around and opened a prosecution on the US soldiers who’d responded to their fire and hit some of the civilians that were being used as cover. One of the guys they wanted to charge had risked his life under fire to try and rescue some of the kids who were caught in the cross-fire.
JAG was not on our side, I fear. You’d hear them talking about why they’d joined, and to a man and woman, it was never to advocate for US soldiers, always the enemy. So far as a lot of them were concerned, the insurgents were the “good guys”, and the US was automatically the “bad guys”. I have no idea what the hell people were thinking recruiting and accepting this sort of thing from lawyers, but there you go. It’s all a part of the whole mess, and a large reason why I see no hope for our society as presently constituted. Too many of the people who’re supposed to be upholding things are more interested in tearing it down than not.
Kirk: You’re arguing about what makes for a more comfortable, less horrific war. I agree with all that you said.
But my point was, many “sides” don’t have the luxury of living by such rules. Those rules make war more palatable for the people who don’t face existential threats – like the US, and Russia – but the people who are the underdogs, who cannot hope to meet up in formation on the commons and blast it out with the other side, have no hope of winning if they were to follow those rules.
The British complained that the Americans were uncivilized and dishonorable when they wouldn’t stick to the traditional ways of fighting – ranks of guns blasting back and forth. The Americans shot from ditches, from behind barns – all dishonorable and rule-breaking to the Brits. But the rule-breaking won out the day, where the Americans would have lost had they “behaved.”
Same with the Afghans repelling the Russians. No uniforms, IED’s in bodies, civilian cover – all “dishonorable”, but the poor Afghans drove wealthy Russia out. They would have lost badly without doing so.
The VC wore no uniforms (unlike the NVA), but it really was the VC’s rule-breaking fighting behaviors that won that war. They did everything bad that you described – they had no hope of massing forces to counter head-on attacks, they could never sustain a meeting engagement, because they lacked the money and the power of the US – and so they fought outside the rules that the powers-that-be prescribed, and prevailed.
Israel can now choose to “follow the rules” – as prescribed by the US, and most major powers – and back off and allow Hamas to come at them again next year. But Israel faces an existential threat, and cannot afford the luxury of “fighting fair.” I would not expect them to. They’ve tried it too many times.
A comfortable war – fought usually by proxies for various superpowers – might stick within the lanes of the rules. But if one side is fighting for existence against a more powerful threat, insisting that they follow rules is the same as insisting that they surrender.
And, yeah, wars fought outside the rules are pure hell. Annihilation is probably worse, though. If I were Israeli, at this point I think I might finally vote for hell, and chuck the UN’s “rules.” As you’ve said before, every time Israel backs off because of “rules”, it re-empowers the Arabs, who only recognize pure loss. Israel backing off is a win for them.
bobby b, you romanticize the whole thing in a really delusional way. The VC were not “heroic freedom fighters”, they were sponsored terrorists supported by the North. And, the NVA wore uniforms, except when they wanted the advantage of appearing as civilians…
You cannot run armed conflicts like you’d like to. The rules aren’t exactly all that onerous, either–You belong to a legitimate government organization, you wear a uniform or at the least, some form of signal that differentiates you from civilians, and you don’t fight while using civilians or civilian status as cover and concealment.
Do any of the above? You’re an unlawful combatant.
And, you should be killed out of hand, after the facts are established in a duly-constituted court martial.
As well, the militia members who fought the British were not breaking any rules by doing what you describe. You’re conflating things in order to support your position, which is completely in the wrong.
I have seen the after-effects of these things, and debriefed the soldiers who’ve wound up killing civilians who were used as cover. It’s not ever a pretty thing, and it’s a deliberate ploy by the enemy, who are much more the enemies of civilization than you realize. They seek to break these things down deliberately, in order to cause legitimate soldiers to kill civilians who’re unavoidably in the way when they do things like site munitions dumps under apartment buildings and schools. Hamas and Hezbollah are infamous for doing just that, and the reason they get away with it starts with that lack of enforcement for the very basics of armed combat.
French Resistance fighters managed it, while fighting the Germans. All it takes is an armband, and to belong to some form of organized government-sponsored force like the Free French. It also helps to have things like rules that you actually follow, like taking prisoners and so forth. The armed bandit gangs like the Taliban, who still haven’t held a nation-wide plebiscite in order to form a legitimate government? They don’t do those things. It’s not all that hard, either–And, the only people who make excuses for not doing them are pretty much fellow-traveler types who don’t believe in the rule of law in the first damn place. It’s all expediency, all the time… Or, have you failed to note that with regards to all these “revolutionary forces” that sprang up under those notorious upholders of laws, the Soviets?
There’s little enough that separates the soldier from the armed bandit, already. The fact we don’t demand that the enemy follow these simple rules is a part and parcel with the issues we have when our own guys go off the reservation and commit war crimes. It starts with the troops seeing that they capture the enemy unlawful combatants, turn them over to higher, and then see them again and again, because they were released. Then, you wonder why the troops start noticing that fact, and decide not to bother turning them over that third time?
This crap isn’t just injurious to international law and custom, it’s damn dangerous to maintaining discipline within our own ranks. It’s like with the cops; they see the people they arrest released time and time again, and you wonder why they stop arresting them and start applying “informal street justice”?
You either uphold the law, in all regards, or you might as well not bother with any of it.
I’m of an age where I grew up with WW2 movies where one of the main take-aways was how dangerous undercover operations were *specifically* because if you were caught out of uniform you’d be immediately shot – on either side. It was the main reason Hess wore a flight captain’s uniform when he flew to Scotland, so that he would be identified as *uniformed* personel and arrested, not as a spy and shot.
Contrast the way we treated German infiltrators during the Battle of the Bulge who were caught in US uniform, driving replica or actual US vehicles with the way we treated similar offenses during the “Global War on Terror”.
Quite the difference, don’t you think?
Did the JAG of the time have any issues with how we shot them? Nope.
See “Operation Greif”.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Operation_Greif
Note the speed with which those Germans were tried after being captured in US uniforms, highlighted in “Aftermath”.
And, to be quite honest, the use of enemy uniforms as a “ruse de guerre” isn’t unknown. It’s even legal, so long as you change out of the uniform before attacking anyone… You get caught in that uniform, however? Expect bad things.
My take on the whole thing is that fighting while dressed as a civilian is even less acceptable, a perfidious act that needs to be punished severely, particularly when you use civilians as cover and concealment to enable your attacks. Why? Because that leads to a lot of dead non-combatants, something that is often a goal of these types. This behavior needs to be discouraged, and I think that automatically executing the bastards when caught would do nicely as a discourager. It’d definitely cut down on recidivism.
When it comes to jurisprudence I am an American Realist. That is to say, a law is only truly a law if it has effective enforcement. International Law doesn’t and so is more an agreeable (and sometimes mildly useful) fiction. The United Nations treats all states as morally equal, which is a farce. The tyrants have a veto on the Security Council so “law” can only really be enforced by war conducted by individual states. Therefore justice depends on military might and, historically speaking, there’s no real evidence of any correlation between those two. If you’re under genocidal attack, my “legal advice” would be kill your enemies and figure out the “legalities” later. There’s no point in being right but dead.
If israel wants to go to war, and I mean really go to war and not do half-hearted measures to bloody Hamas’ nose, then so be it. But if they are going to do it, then follow Curtis Lemay’s advice and bomb Gaza flat. We did it with every city in Germany and Japan and didn’t think twice while doing it. The hand wringing only happened after the fact when everyone was safe and sound and comfortable in their academic towers and could second guess the generals and admirals doing the job of killing the enemy.
“There are no innocent civilians, so it doesn’t bother me so much to be killing innocent bystanders.”
“If you are going to use military force, then you ought to use overwhelming military force. Use too much and deliberately use too much; you’ll save lives, not only your own, but the enemy’s too.”
“If you kill enough of them, they stop fighting.”
“Every soldier thinks something of the moral aspects of what he is doing. But all war is immoral and if you let that bother you, you’re not a good soldier.”
“If we’d lost the war, we’d all have been prosecuted as war criminals.”
-Curtis LeMay
Not to comment on the wider ‘laws of war’ questions – above my pay grade – but only to observe the dangers of comparisons between the present situation and the bombing of occupied Europe in WW2. While the Allied day- and night-bombing campaigns did some significant damage to the enemy war effort, it came at a very significant cost in both men and materiel for the Allied forces, with hundreds of men and dozens of aircraft lost on a bad day and (by some estimates) as much as 25% of the expenditures on the war effort. Some days/nights, more men died doing the bombing than were killed by it.
In Israel/Gaza, by contrast, I suspect that an Israeli carpet-bombing campaign would encounter virtually-no serious resistance, they would have little difficulty in reducing Gaza City to #2A gravel, and I’m having more and more trouble understanding what’s staying their hand. It can’t be the mumbling idiot who whistle-stopped the other day, I don’t think they’re scared of Lebanon, or Iran FTM – is it just concern over a 2-front war?
Thoughts?
llater,
llamas
It was not “Malarkey” – it was an Islamic Jihad rocket that hit the hospital car park.
But that did not stop the British Prime Minister and British Foreign Secretary writing, on Twitter, about a destroyed hospital and vast loss of life – and before anyone says “you voted for….” Members of the Conservative Party did not get a vote.
As for Israel driving out the Islamic population – there seems to be no chance of that, indeed aid trucks are going into the Gaza Salient. And the Biden Administration is, unlawfully, funding the “Palestinian Authority” which pays monthly stipends to the families of terrorists.
Yes – so much for “the problem is Hamas”.
I fear the war is lost.
I did like how the Potato-in-Chief played up the fact that he’s the first president since Lincoln to visit a combat zone…
…except he forgot LBJ went to Vietnam in ’66 and ’67, Nixon went to Vietnam in ’69, Bush 41 went to Saudi Arabia on the even of the Gulf War in ’90 and then to Somalia in ’93, Bush ’43 went to Kosovo in ’01 and Iraq in ’03, ’06, and ’07 and Afghanistan in ’06, ’07, and ’08, Obama went to Iraq in ’09, Afghanistan twice in ’10 and once in ’13, ’14, and ’15, and Trump went to Afghanistan in ’19.
Not to mention all the trips from presidents from Truman onwards to Dublin, Belfast, and the UK during the Troubles.
But other than that, Biden’s the first since Lincoln.
Llamas,
Israel cares that it is perceived as civilized. Hamas don’t give a toss but somehow get the nod anyway from lots of people intoxicated on the Che Guevara Rum of the romantic concept of the “Freedom Fighter”. Now, that’s the real question. Why can some nations/states/organisations/whatever get away with it and others can’t? How can some people (a lot of people) conclude there is a moral equivalence between Hamas deliberately hitting soft civilian targets and Israel hitting terrorists?
Paul,
We really don’t know. It is very likely that a lot of Hamas rockets have miscarried. Israel could have hit the hospital due to faulty intel or by accident. What I do know is Israel certainly didn’t target a hospital specifically. See my answer to Llamas, above. But lots of people will think they did because it re-inforces their misguided beliefs. Yeah, it probs was a Hamas fuck-up but… They have certainly milked it as they always do.
What I really, really want to know is why, from a strategic point of view, did Hamas do this now? The only strategic goal for the raid on the 7th was to provoke all out war. Why now, exactly? What vile stars aligned?
bobby b said:
Meant to comment on this, last night. Forgot about it, but that’s what you get when pressed for time.
This is a totally contra-factual narration of the Vietnam War. The VC were not “downtrodden peasants”; they were a wholly owned and operated subsidiary of the North Vietnamese government, undertaking their policies with their funding and their weapons. They were no more an “indigenous insurrection” than the Taliban were, who were owned and operated by the ISI in Pakistan.
Also, the VC did not “win” the Vietnam War. That war wasn’t won so much by the North as it was abandoned by the US Congress. After the Tet Offensive, the VC were done. The majority of them were dead, and the rest badly demoralized due to the rest of the people in the South who failed to “rally” to their cause, mostly because of those selfsame tactics you so proudly claim “worked”.
I’ve met former VC who were here in the US, after having escaped South Vietnam after the fall of Saigon. They got out of the prison camps that the North Vietnamese put them in, because they’d actually had the temerity to ask for the things they’d been told they were fighting for… Like, local governance. VC cadre were about as badly treated as former RVN military personnel.
So, the points you’re making? They’re not really real. Same with the US in the Revolutionary War. We had to fight within the recognized boundaries of the Law of War, or we wouldn’t have had the French stick with us. Throughout the war, the US maintained all the trappings of a Westphalian state, and held to the laws. There were violations and exceptions, mostly on the frontiers, but they were usually provoked by things like the British stirring up trouble with the various Indian tribes. Which was another reason the Indians later got treated like crap by the US government, something long, long forgotten.
The history you recount? Ain’t really history; it’s the product of distortions and lies. The VC behaved like vicious animals, at the behest of their masters in the North, and they got exactly what they deserved during Tet and the aftermath. Which was a campaign the US largely won, contrary to Walter Cronkite.
Oh, and another thing: Everything, absolutely everything that took place in South Vietnam after the Paris Peace Accords was a treaty violation and a truly egregious violation of this sainted “international law” all y’all keep on yammering about.
So, explain to me again why the hell the US and others should follow it? Nobody else does… Why, pray tell, should Israel?
Here’s the lesson of the 20th Century post WWI: Rules are for chumps and the perpetual victims of the world. You follow them? You get killed by people who don’t. Same-same with the Arab-Israeli issue: How many times has Israel done the bidding of the sanctimonious “international community”, only to have them turn around and fund the people trying to kill them? Biden is sending in a few hundred million dollars of “aid”, which will be used to shore up Arab defenses and feed the fighters. Where’s all that concrete sent in for building new homes and businesses, again…?
Oh, yeah: They build tunnels and defenses with it all. So they could go into Israel and kidnap, rape, and kill autistic little girls and their grandmothers. Those are the people who’re all y’alls “freedom fighters” and “proud warriors”. Same as the VC, who did much the same thing throughout South Vietnam. Sick, creepy bastards who “believed in a political cause”, and thought that entitled them to kill people.
I’m of a mind that it’s a mental disease, both to take part in these things, and to sympathize with the people who do. And, I’ve got a little “solution” for both, when I encounter them.