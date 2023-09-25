What I did on my holidays

Switzerland is a great country. In most respects Machiavelli’s description of the Swiss as “armatissimi e liberissimi”, “most armed and most free”, still applies. But…
It says,
Mandatory shooting
Mandatory program
Compulsory shooting training applies to all soldiers equipped with an assault rifle and must be completed every year until the end of military obligations.
It must be carried out by August 31 with a recognized shooting club. You can check the dates and times in official publications or on the internet.
Further information can be found at: http://www.be.ch/militaire
The Wikipedia article on Conscription in Switzerland says,
Switzerland has mandatory military service (German: Militärdienst; French: service militaire; Italian: servizio militare) in the Swiss Army for all able-bodied male citizens, who are conscripted when they reach the age of majority,[1] though women may volunteer for any position.[2] Conscripts make up the majority of the manpower in the Swiss Armed Forces.[3]
On September 22, 2013, a referendum that aimed to abolish conscription was held in Switzerland.[4] However, the referendum failed with over 73% of the electorate voting against it, showing strong support for conscription of men in Switzerland.
Much as I admire the Swiss, I cannot make myself believe that constitutes being liberissimi.
It’s a civic duty, no different than being called up for jury duty in my eyes. Freedom ain’t free after all and three out of four Swiss seem to recognize that. I get the whole argument against press ganging citizens into an army, but I also accept that far too many people in free nations just accept that freedom is the normal condition and not something they need to be ready to fight for, and more importantly, be capable of fighting for.
According to that Wikipedia article you lined to, there is also mandatory enrollment in the local fire department. I see this as no different.
Now, if Switzerland starts invading other nations or turns its military into a collections arm for its multinational corporations or the like, I may reconsider, but since the Swiss military is defense-only, I’m not all that upset about it. It seems to be no different than all men being in the militia and the 300 days of service is mostly devoted to training.
Much depends on what concept of liberty we are talking about. If we are talking about Quentin Skinner’s “third concept of liberty” (which is actually the first, historically), then, for a human to be free, it is necessary (but not sufficient) to be armed and to know how to use his weapons. And for a nation to be free, it is necessary that at least the men are willing and able to fight for their country.
PS: IIRC Machiavelli was referring to German Free and Imperial cities, rather than to the Swiss.
@StevenR
It’s a civic duty, no different than being called up for jury duty in my eyes.
Whenever someone uses words like “duty” I immediately check that my wallet and pistol are still in place. “Duty” is a word used by the powerful to force people to do something they can’t convince them to do. Jury duty is objectionable to me like conscription (the former being shorter and a lot less dangerous, and so therefore less objectionable.) “Duty” is a manipulation to rob people of their freedom.
Now to be clear, serving on juries or serving in the armed forces voluntarily are both extremely honorable things to do. Digging mines is also important and honorable work, except when it is done with slave labor in a gulag.
Freedom ain’t free after all and three out of four Swiss seem to recognize that.
You are right, freedom isn’t free, but there are many different ways to pay for it. Harvesting tobacco isn’t free either but that doesn’t justify enslaving people to do it any more than the cost of freedom justifies enslaving people to enforce it. What a strange, Orwellian idea — to protect your freedom we have to enslave you!
“Freedom ain’t free”
I’d think most ardent libertarians would agree that a national defence is necessary and must be paid for as a mandatory fee, but forcing citizens to pay for it is a lot more acceptable than forcing citizens to actually be it.
The Swiss are quite well off, why not make it voluntary and pay professional soldiers a healthy wage, from tax?
May I express my disappointment though — Natalie posted a pic of the announcement, but not the target she shot up. I think we’d all like to see her results. 😀
Fraser Orr,
It is a well-known law of nature that coolness is always conserved.
That picture, capturing as it does the exact moment at which I fired, is extremely cool. Unfortunately that had a depressive effect on the coolness available in other parts of the system, especially at the other end of the range.
What Steven R said.
Although, I would be more comfortable if the obligation wasn’t limited to males, and if our military existed for defense, not offense.
Because they are more opposed to a standing army than they are to an efficient defence. Even their officers are mostly not career military.
They also have the least centralised system of government for a modern state. They really, really, don’t want a strong and powerful central government, and especially not an armed one. See also their continual referenda.
They are prepared to sacrifice a year of personal liberty in order to maintain a system that is the closest to actually democratic that a modern state can have.
Natalie is being cruel to us gun nerds. What pistol (Make and model) did you shoot and what was the calibre?
Interested people want to know, you know!
The Swiss use conscription more as a manpower management tool than a coercive deal. If you won’t serve in the Swiss military in some capacity, there are alternatives.
There is a truth here, to be observed: Every privilege, every right, every liberty comes with its converse: Duty, obligation, and responsibility. You cannot have a civilization without these things, all at once, and freely entered into.
I’m not a huge fan of the standing professional army that is not at least somewhat based on the citizen-soldier concept. The US has been edging towards “standing professionals”, and I think it’s been to our general detriment. The idiots we’ve selected and promoted are not good men, they’re not competent, and they’ve been subject to far too much in the way of political influence. Left up to me, there’d be a wholesale purge of the institutions here in the US, and a total revamping of how we do “military”. I fear that it’s morphing over into a tool of the government, rather than a citizen-based force that would serve as a check on it all. This isn’t good, on many different levels and for many different reasons.
The Swiss have a lot right with the way they do “military”. I’d rather have their system than the one we have, to be quite honest.