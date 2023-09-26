|
We are developing the social individualist meta-context for the future. From the very serious to the extremely frivolous... lets see what is on the mind of the Samizdata people.
Samizdata, derived from Samizdat /n. - a system of clandestine publication of banned literature in the USSR [Russ.,= self-publishing house]
|
Samizdata quote of the day – the opposite of conservatism
Net Zero policies are trashing private property rights, stealing vast resources from taxpayers, and creating a moribund economy based on Soviet-style government planning – the total opposite of conservatism.
– Richard Wellings in response to this gaseous emission (£) by Selwyn Gummer in which he argues delaying ruinous Net Zero policies is “unconservative”.
The ‘Conservative’ Party should be repudiating the entire climate scam, not just delaying bits of it to harmonise the UK’s economic ruin with the EU’s economic ruin.
|
Who Are We?
The Samizdata people are a bunch of sinister and heavily armed globalist illuminati who seek to infect the entire world with the values of personal liberty and several property. Amongst our many crimes is a sense of humour and the intermittent use of British spelling.
We are also a varied group made up of social individualists, classical liberals, whigs, libertarians, extropians, futurists, ‘Porcupines’, Karl Popper fetishists, recovering neo-conservatives, crazed Ayn Rand worshipers, over-caffeinated Virginia Postrel devotees, witty Frédéric Bastiat wannabes, cypherpunks, minarchists, kritarchists and wild-eyed anarcho-capitalists from Britain, North America, Australia and Europe.
There is no Conservative Party – look at their treatment of Andrew Bridgen.
They’re just bought and paid for WEF scum.
Perry, welcome to Wiltshire. Permanent or temporary? As to the quote: totally agree it’s a scam. I helped write a report back in 2012 about electric cars. My input, as a mechanical and electrical engineer, was On the production of electricity and distribution of same. It is obviously a problem and I said so. Of course, nobody listened. Now the s**t will start to hit the fan. I can’t wait.
it’s not just net zero, any kind of soviet-style planning is not conservative policy.
You’d have thought with all the historical crisis, up to and including COVID and Ukraine, people would twig that government is not the answer, and morons like May, Boris, Corbyn, Starmer and Rishi are not the brilliant individuals we would like them to be.
Sometimes I think people only vote to make sure the wrong lizard doesn’t win.
I’ve been saying for ages that politics is a spectator sport and the voters only care that their team wins. They don’t care what their guy did in the past, what his policies will be, who he wants to hire. The only thing that matters is the other side doesn’t win. It wasn’t about how great Biden was, it was about stopping Trump. It isn’t about making sure the Republicans win, it’s about making sure the Democrats lose. Politicians might as well wear jerseys instead of suits.
If the people who ostensibly run the countries in the West don’t care enough to pay attention to the politicians beyond what party affiliation is behind their name, why should we get any other result?