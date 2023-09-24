|
We are developing the social individualist meta-context for the future. From the very serious to the extremely frivolous... lets see what is on the mind of the Samizdata people.
Samizdata, derived from Samizdat /n. - a system of clandestine publication of banned literature in the USSR [Russ.,= self-publishing house]
|
Samizdata quote of the day – the age of absurdity
I’ve said previously we’re living in an age of tragedy. I’m not too sure about that anymore. I think we’ve advanced further than tragedy. We’re entering an age of absurdity. Consider German climate policy. Germany, as we keep hearing, is incomparably more adult, more advanced, more modern, and in every way superior to bungling Britain. But in Germany, the result of their closing down of nuclear and going for renewables has been an increased reliance on the dirtiest kind of coal. Well, this is tragic, but it’s even more than tragic. It is completely absurd.
And it’s difficult to put these arguments forward because people start shouting at you or they start crying or they say they can’t get up in the morning. I rather brutally suggest: “Well don’t. Stay in bed until you get a better reason for getting up. And if you don’t, well, there we are. Progress always has casualties.”
– John Gray
|
Who Are We?
The Samizdata people are a bunch of sinister and heavily armed globalist illuminati who seek to infect the entire world with the values of personal liberty and several property. Amongst our many crimes is a sense of humour and the intermittent use of British spelling.
We are also a varied group made up of social individualists, classical liberals, whigs, libertarians, extropians, futurists, ‘Porcupines’, Karl Popper fetishists, recovering neo-conservatives, crazed Ayn Rand worshipers, over-caffeinated Virginia Postrel devotees, witty Frédéric Bastiat wannabes, cypherpunks, minarchists, kritarchists and wild-eyed anarcho-capitalists from Britain, North America, Australia and Europe.
We think they’re stupid. They think we’re evil. And, to the extent that refusing to let people eat the seed corn in the winter because they’re hungry is evil, maybe we are.
But if you eat that seed corn, we ALL die. Which is stupid.
So I’ll take “evil” any day. And there’s the absurdity. Discipline and realism can’t ever actually be evil.
To understand Leftists in any country you have to realize that to them reality has no existence. Whatever they want is by definition “reality” and there are never any consequences for any dichotomy between their momentary “reality” versus any objective reality recognized by the world at large. Not saying that such recognized reality is always right, but that it is a basis for further testable conjectures. The differences are irreconcilable. And yes, they believe that the existence of those differences is proof that we are evil. It is what it is.
Subotai Bahadur
I actually think the problem is rather more straightforward. It is a direct consequence of the massive centralization of government. Governments almost by definition do thing that look good rather than being useful because the nature of their incentives is that success is defined in popularity rather than practical results. They can always blame their failures on the other party or evil capitalism.
Which is fine up to a point, until they start taking over really important things, and where they start cartelling together to prevent even the richest from escaping their clutches.
I heard a phrase recently — they don’t believe in Adam Smith’s “invisible hand of the market”, instead they believe in the “clutching claws of government.”
Every religion seems to attract personality types of their own specific sort… Or, in a backwards way, those religions may instead tend to encourage similar sorts of personality types among its membership.
And, if you think leftism doesn’t qualify as a religion, you really need to take a long, hard look at the entirely faith-based belief systems that leftism’s adherents operate under. You can’t falsify any of their arguments; everything they say and believe is essentially that of a religious fanatic. The majority of them will insist, however, that they’re rational and “scientific”, yet exhibit the same mindless enthusiasm that you’ll hear from your standard religious fanatic. All you have to do is substitute “Jesus” or “Muhammed” for “Marx” and whatever other anointed leftist source they’ve chosen to believe in. Because, in the end? For all of them, it’s belief, not reason that motivates them.
Your average environmentalist has rather more in common with the flaggelant’s of the world, wanting to wear the hair shirts and all the rest. The problem is, they also want to force the rest of us into it.
I think it’s high time we recognize that the left is a belief system just like any other religion, and force a separation from it and the state. They “believe”; the rest of us reason, when it comes to governance and state policy.
If you doubt me about the religious nature of it, ask yourself this: When have you ever seen or heard of a leftist that is capable of learning from failure? One that says “Hey, this cherished policy of mine isn’t doing what I thought; I genuinely believed that being lenient on crime would reduce it, but the actual indications are that it… Isn’t. Maybe I ought to rethink things?”
You never will, and that’s because they have a belief system that is essentially religious in nature, faith-based, completely beyond rational analysis or understanding. Leftists believe, with the same fervor and utter lack of mentation that a religious fanatic possesses. No amount of evidence or reasoning will turn them from their belief system, and it’s high time we recognize that fact.
Separation of church and state? That means that the left shouldn’t be anywhere near governance, because they worship the state itself, a most dangerous thing.
But, with an intelligent and interested citizenry, the practical thing would also be the popular thing. There’d be no contradiction. Our system would work great. People would vote for the things that work.
So I don’t think you’re bemoaning representative democracy, or even our version of it; I think you’re (rightly) less than impressed with our demos.
@Kirk
Back before the time of the Black Death there were (in our part of the world) workers, warriors and clergy. The clergy controlled access to the afterlife which was as important to the workers and warriors as electricity is to us today. The clergy made a good living controlling that access.
Perhaps we are returning to Medieval times. There are the workers, the industrialists, and the Green Left. The Green Left now control access to electricity and are quite prepared to make that access as difficult as possible for the workers and industrialists.
It seems that we are giving up on the better aspects of the Enlightenment – because it suits the interests of The Powers That Be.
@Subotai
Possibly true now. In the past, it was slightly more subtle in that most of them behaved as if everything worked in isolation — that most contingent human arrangements were laws of nature and would remain unaltered if they just fixed the few things that were `wrong’.
@bobby b
Careful there. That sounds a bit close to Brecht’s solution Die Loesung.
John Gray is right, but remember, this is an academic has been all over the place at times, as the late Brian Micklethwait, formerly of this blog, pointed out a decade ago.
Yes, Brian really did put the boot in to John Gray 😀
I present the following clip without comment.
“A pack of dog-identifying humans has prompted calls for “animal control” after footage of their Berlin meet-up went viral.
An estimated 1,000 people who prefer to be recognized as not humans, but canines, organized a gathering at the Berlin Potsamer Platz railroad station in Germany, communicating only by howling or barking at one another.”