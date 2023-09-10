The mayor of London reads Leviathan and applies its lessons to cheese

Hobbes was right. We must have government. If men were to try to live without ‘a common Power to keep them all in awe’, life would be ‘solitary, poor, nasty, brutish and short’, there would be ‘a perpetuall warre of every man against his neighbour’, and there would be adverts for cheese on the London Underground.
City AM reports,
TfL [Transport for London] has left a cheese company’s bosses feeling blue after banning ads depicting their products on the tube – saying the diet staple is too unhealthy.
London’s transport network has been cracking down on unhealthy food advertising on the tube, but according to The Times this now includes the dairy favourite.
The founder of Cheese Geek, Edward Hancock, said the ban was “crazy” and said he couldn’t understand why fizzy drink ads were allowed on the network but not artisan cheeses.
Hancock said cheese “has been shown in numerous recent studies to be beneficial for health.”
TfL banned high fat advertising in 2019. It was intended to capture fast food but appears to have widened in scope to high-end cheddar.
TfL said the cheese ads – which were to be part of a campaign run by Workspace, the office provider and consultancy – could not go on the network because TfL uses “the Food Standards Agency’s model to define foods that are high in fat, sugar and salt.”
I think Sadiq Khan got to the bit in Leviathan about “Power to keep them all in awe” and thought, “I like the sound of that”.
To be fair to Thomas Hobbes, although he was a health-and-fitness enthusiast (jogging up the hills of Dorset – and he did live to the age of 90), he was NOT interested in telling people what food they must or must not have.
However, Natalie is correct – there is nothing in Hobbes of the old natural law, natural justice (Hobbes uses the language – but he redefines the words to strip them of their traditional moral content) limiting the power of the state.
So, for example, if the state wants to burn people alive for eating cheese (or for not eating cheese – or for eating the wrong type of cheese) there is nothing in Hobbes about coming to the aid of the victims of the state – Thomas Hobbes can understand a human (he did not believe that humans were persons) trying to save their own life, but their risking their live to try and save someone else from the tyranny of the state, is something he does consider – let alone support.
That humans might behave like human beings (persons) rather than flesh robots, does not seem to occur to the Gentleman.
If humans were the non-persons that Hobbes believed them to be – then, yes indeed, state tyranny would not matter. Indeed it would not matter if the state decided to exterminate these flesh robots who have no free will (no moral agency – personhood).
But, if humans are not persons, then Thomas Hobbes himself was not a person (as he was a human) – so his own life would not matter either.
Firstly, what I eat is nobody’s business but mine.
Secondly, no food is unhealthy in moderation, we are omnivores and the best diet is one that includes plenty of variety and that might well include cheese. If you listened to all the other people’s food obsessives you would end up with a very unhealthy restricted diet. People have become very ill or even died from eating stupidly restricted diets.
Stonyground – I agree with you.
However, what are you going to do when the state (i.e. Professor Krugman’s beloved “men with guns”) says different and comes for you?
A person may not be interested in the state, but the state (and its Corporate “Partners” – “Social Responsibility” has been a big thing in Schools of Business for decades, and the major Corporations depend on the flow of funny money from the authorities, Henri Saint-Simon would have been delighted) is very interested in the person – interested in utterly crushing ordinary persons.
Perhaps one way forward is for ordinary people who see ‘wrong-eat’ food advertised on the Tube to write and formally complain to TfL, requesting a response. Then later following through with a FOI enquiry about the number of such complaints. It might only be bureaucratic nuisance making, but I’m a great believer in ‘sharing the pain’. Bureaucrats don’t like becoming ‘visible’.
Plus is it only me that wonders if an additional condemnation has been generated by the cheese being for ‘posh people’?
DiscoveredJoys, 8:58
On the contrary, it’s posh people fabricating the rules: London Labour is the party of and for the posh.
My own guess is that it is the fact that cheese is not vegan that made the prodnoses focus on it.
That, and the jolt they get from banning any thing.
Mr. Wallace brings up the otherwise unspoken part. Cheese is not Vegan. You may not think about veganism but veganism thinks about you. Or, to paraphrase Ronald Reagan, the 13 most dangerous words in the English language, “I’m from the government and I’m here to make you a better person.”