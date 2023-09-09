|
Samizdata quote of the day – bad ideas lead to worse places
The playdate, you might say, was the harmless practice of a bad theory. Indeed, this was more or less the Redditor’s point, a man who said he himself fits in the “brown” category (his Reddit handle suggesting that, ethnically, he’s a mix of Iranian and Pakistani). He didn’t mean his post to go viral and feed a national frenzy of racist threats against his kids’ school. He wasn’t really complaining that white families were being injured by this playdate. He was speaking more abstractly. This weekend gathering was an instantiation of a bad model, which blandly self-perpetuates thanks to strong incentives, and to its unchallenged, foundational status in key institutions. It is often tolerated in practice partly because, in individual instances such as our local playdate, you have to put your First Principle glasses on and sort of squint to see what the problem is: “I suppose the effect of such an invitation is to exclude white families from the casual Saturday playdate on the Upper Yard, sort of, I guess. I hadn’t really thought of it like that before.”
– Matt Feeney
Although I enjoyed reading this piece, I think the author is missing two important points.
First of all these “diversity” groups, which are in fact “exclusionary” groups do actual harm to both the people included and those excluded. The only solution to racial harmony in Oakland is for everybody to be judged on the content of their character rather than the color of their skin. Every group based on the color of the skin propagates the opposite of this goal. Each little dark skinned boy who is put in such a group is forced to think of himself as oppressed, each little light skinned girl is forced to think of him as different. This causes actual long term harm to these kids (and their parents.)
Second, imagine, if you will, the parents who had been excluded sent out a flyer for a meeting to discuss “The challenges of exclusion from DEI groups — please, white parents for this discussion only”. I imagine that the fire department and some ambulances would be required to deal with such a thing, especially in Oakland.
To be clear, people have a right to free association (or non association), but just because you can or have a right to, doesn’t mean it is beneficial or profitable to do so.
The way to get equality and fair treatment in a society is to treat individuals fairly and equally. However, the way to make a fortune, and feel a massive sense of self righteousness, is to advocate for the DEI agenda. And let’s be clear, those who make their livelihoods off of such an agenda — the LAST thing they want is a resolution of racism in America.
Fraser, I think you’re giving the author way too much credit. There is nothing remotely “well intentioned” about having an “everybody but whites” play date.
It’s interesting that Matt Feeney says “I feel no need to resolve the paradox” of disliking DEI while, in the interests of getting along with its beneficiaries, not opposing it. Effectively he is complicit in his own oppression. From the fact he swims in a sea of DEI and even brings up children there, he may even – emotionally – see himself as the oppressor.
I grew up in a south sprawl of Los Angeles, a burb called Compton. I was one of the very few white kids in the area. Everybody played with everybody. (Y’all probably played Tag when you were kids. We played La Migra.)
Thinking back, I can’t imagine a better way to ensure that your minority kid has fewer friends than he might than to start limiting him to kids of your own minority.
Plus, he’s going to grow up with whites as a very distinct and separate “better” race in his mind, once he sees that he must be protected from them.
Heck, in this multi-lingual age, you’re going to limit your kid to his own language-group and deny him the chance to pick up one or more new languages by doing this.
I read the post – and it is not very clear, so I clicked on the link.
The link leads to an article that seems to be about racially segregated events for children, racially segregated events for children (inviting children of a certain race or races to an event on the basis of their race) are a bad idea – so are racially segregated events for adults.
The article also mentions the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, DEI, agenda without explaining that it is from Frankfurt School Marxism and, like everything from Frankfurt School Marxism, the idea is to undermine and destroy what is left of the Western world.
The article, and apparently all the commenters, take the people putting on a “no-whites” playdate at their word; i.e. that they were sincerely trying to organize such an event.
But that’s silly. Of course they knew exactly what sort of reaction that “everybody but whites” playdate would provoke. The reaction was the point. It was bait. Now that they have gotten their reaction, they get to play at being “oppressed”.
Ferox
There have been such events in other places – both for children and for adults.
Sorry – but the “no whites” events have happened, they are real.
They are about promoting racial hatred against white people and against “capitalist society” in general.
Frankfurt School Marxism is not some sort of “conspiracy” – it is quite blatant, out in the open, and it increasingly dominates institutions – public and private.
Paul – I believe that they happen.
I just don’t believe that the people organizing them are actually threatened by the presence of white people, thus feeling the need to create a separate space for themselves.
What they feel is a need to validate their victimhood, so they arrange these things in order to create the fuss that allows them to top off on victim juice.
So have we changed our collective minds about segregation now then. Back in the 1960s people were campaigning to abolish it but now it’s the way to go. I’ve Just been watching the BBC coverage of the Great North Run, there was a guy who has been fighting racism by starting a black runners running club.