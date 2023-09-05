|
Samizdata quote of the day – problems can be profitable
“At least a few people seem finally to be catching on that the basic idea behind “homelessness” advocacy is to exploit an issue that brings forth great human empathy to generate vast taxpayer funds and then to not solve the problem. The spending continues and increases without limit. There is way too much money — for advocates — in `homelessness’ for the problem ever to get solved, or even to decrease materially.”
– Francis Menton. The same could be said of a number of other problems, either real or imagined.
|
This is the problem that will inevitably arise any time that a charity becomes funded by the government. There immediately arises a perverse incentive to make the issue worse in order to get more money. Whatever problem the charity exists to address will also tend to be exaggerated via the media and TV ads.
I have my suspicions about disease charities as well. They are such big businesses now, I don’t think they really want to find a cure.
Where there is an “issue” there’s a career to be finessed out of nothing. And careers must develop in ways that support the career further.
Pournelle’s Iron Law of Bureaucracy:
Organisations, by their very nature, become established and then they are run to maximise the utility of the organisation and the people in it.
What governments, such as those of California (State and local), are doing is not intended to “solve the problem”.
They have been following these policies for many decades (since at least the 1960s – in New York City since the 1940s), once upon a time the harm done may have been unintentional – but it is certainly is NOT unintentional now.
For example, what is happening in California is what Governor Gavin Newson, and the Corporate State forces that use him, want to happen – it is not unintentional, it is intentional.
Francis Menton is quite correct – the activist groups (many of whom are in the “Cloward and Piven” tradition) know the policies they push do harm – and they want to do harm.
This is why the F.A. Hayek or Milton Friedman approach of carefully explaining how much harm regulations and high government spending does, does-not-work. It does not work because the Collectivists – whether activist groups or all the way up to Governor Newsom and the Corporate State forces behind them, they already know the harm their policies cause. That is why they follow these policies – to destroy the existing society (“Destructionism” is the word that Ludwig Von Mises used a century ago in the last section of his book “Socialism” – “Destructionism” covers the various forms of interventionism, price controls, other insane “planning”, government backed “Collective Bargaining”, wild government spending….., being pushed a century ago – and which are still being pushed today).
Perhaps they sincerely believe that to create a wonderful new society the existing society must be destroyed.
Or perhaps they are just destroying society for fun – for “kicks”.
It one listens to, and watches, the “activists”, the later alternative (that they are destroying society for “kicks”) seems to be the most likely to be the truth.
@Ben Gardiner
Your suspicions are well justified. March of Dimes was founded to find a cure for polio.. polio has almost completely been eliminated. Yet the Dimes march on, to the tune of $26 million. Not to worry though, they have refocused on “Equity”, and somehow have moved on to pregnancy support. It is interesting, in their annual report, which I just had a quick look at, starts in big letters with the word “Unstoppable”. Which, in light of their history, seems rather an ironic choice of words.
Here is what Wikipedia says about their “change of mission”:
Following widespread use of the polio vaccine, the organization was faced with disbanding or steering its resources toward a new mission. Basil O’Connor, then the organization’s president, directed his staff to identify strengths and weaknesses and reformulate its mission
Apparently, it never occurred to Basil to say “job well done, let’s shut up shop”. After all, I am sure he had a very nice corner office.