How to break world-building in fiction

Here is a rant about how “current day” ideas injected anachronistically into science fiction spoils things a little.
He is certainly very animated, but he does not quite hit the nail on the head. I replied:
Separate pronouns, body type and voice options are pretty normal in RPGs now. The only problem would be if the world-building and storyline draw too much on “current day” Californian politics, and not enough on interesting [science fiction] ideas.
Here is an example of the sort of thing I am talking about, from On His Majesty’s Secret Service by Charlie Higson.
Beckett was an ex-Tory MP, famous for providing covid/vaccines/mask-wearing/5G conspiracy theories, which had spilled over into the usual anti-immigrant, anti-EU, anti-BBC, anti-MSM, anti-cultural Marxist, Climate Change Denial pronouncements. It was an anti-trans diatribe that had eventually got him kicked out of the party and he’d soon after set up the ‘New Freedom Party.’
Bond was struck by something. It was a long while since he’d been at any kind of function that was almost entirely full of men. It felt strange. There was not even a pretence at diversity here. AEthelstan hadn’t been the least bit concerned about ensuring that half of the people he’d hired to carry out his coup should be women, or non-white, or disabled.
It is a fourth-wall-breaking shopping list (complete with forward slashes) of things the author does not like. It reveals that the author is only aware of un-nuanced caricatures of his political opponents. It stretches credibility that this is what a competent MI6 agent would be thinking about while infiltrating a meeting, and it makes no logical sense that he should be “struck” by any of this when he already knows all the opinions of the caricature villain.
Now we know we are not reading fiction set in a credible world that makes sense, and that everything that occurs within its world serves only to amuse the author’s preoccupations.
One fear when starting to read a new author is of getting several books into a multi-volume epic before it becomes apparent that the functioning of the fictional world is premised entirely on price controls solving all the problems, or some other impossible notion. At least this is so blatant, as if a teenager was writing it after reading Teen Vogue too much, I know not to start.
Charlie Higson says that Frankfurt School “Cultural” Marxism is a “conspiracy theory” – when the stuff he writes is full of “Critical Theory” “Diversity” Frankfurt School Marxist themes – in short Mr Higson is saying that he-himself is a “Conspiracy Theory” – that he himself does-not-exist.
This is not a culture, this is not a social system, and it certainly is not a “conspiracy theory” – this Frankfurt School stuff is just decay and collapse, and it was intended to be so (it was designed to destroy the West – and it is destroying the West).
It is, therefore, a mistake to try and work out if this Frankfurt School race-and-sex stuff is a better or worse culture and social system that that of Russia, China or the Islamic world- because what dominates much of the West now is not a culture, not a social system, at all. It is just decay and destruction.
As for the other “conspiracy theories” Mr Higson is using the term “conspiracy theory” for the truth – the truth. About immigration (there have been migrants over the last few decades, 600 thousand last year alone, than in thousands of years (thousands-of-years) before the last few decades. About Covid – the “conspiracy theories” about Covid turned out to be the truth. About Climate – with data systematically faked (the “Hockey Stick” lie). About the endless lying propaganda of the BBC (about just about every subject). And about the power crazed European Union, and the rest of the power crazed “international community” of the “rules based international order” with its desire for global totalitarianism, whether one calls it “Agenda 21” or something else.
It is well know that Ian Fleming spent his last years in despair – perhaps (perhaps) because Mr Fleming understood that people of the Mr Higson type were taking over.
The cultural domination of the Mr Higson types can only mean the decline, and eventual destruction, of the Western world – certainly Mr Higson is not very important on his own, but his type are Legion. They are like termites eating away at the Western world.
As for the “rant” – I do not like the shouting and the curse words, but everything the man said is the truth.
I knew that Charlie Higson was the standard North London left wing squish, but I had not anticipated how bad his rehash of the Bond books would be. Apart from being on the intellectual level of Greta Thunberg, the writing is just awful. What a travesty. I imagine the NuBond neither drinks nor smokes, and is in touch with his inner femininity.
JohnK – yes and deliberately bad.
The character of James Bond was created by Ian Fleming to be anti Communist – no doubt Mr Higson gets perverted pleasure out of turning James Bond into a Frankfurt School “Diversity” Marxist.
Even Joseph Stalin rejected the Frankfurt interpretation of Marxism – because Classical Marxists, such as “Stalin”, wanted to take over a functioning society – and the Frankfurt School race-and-sex stuff utterly destroys society.
The policies that the Legion of destroyers (of which Mr Higson is a very small part) push are designed to utterly destroy society.
They are not pushing an alternative social system, an alternative culture, their doctrines (on racial, sexual, and other matters) can only lead to destruction and death.
Shame really because I have always loved the Fast Show, which Higson helped create and performed in. But I’d never read any of his novels. I have read all the Fleming Bond novels but stayed away from those written by others.
Kingsley Amis wrote a decent Bond, and the Horowitz ones are pretty readable and avoid this crud, but otherwise I’m totally with you.
The likes of Higson aren’t fit to light one of Fleming’s cigarettes. I’ve read several reviews of his book and they’re unflattering.,
Well, no wonder MI6 is worried about it, then. He has a decent chance of pulling it off.
Science fiction has always been injected with “current day” ideas. That’s why science fiction from 50-100 years ago is often so odd; it’s full of ideas that were “current day” back decades ago when the stories were written.
The problem here comes from writers saying “Fornicate the story!” in favor of loud hammering repeated preaching – and then banging the Aesop some more, just to make sure the reader gets it. But that’s not really new either. Consider Edward Bellamy’s Looking Backwards (1888)
Hold on, isn’t OHMSS set in the late 1960s? WTH is it going on about 2020s narcissism for?
WTcompleteF? Maybe because half the population ARE NOT non-white, half the population ARE NOT disabled.
There are more train spotters in this country than trannies, why isn’t the media plastered with trainspotters in every story and news report?
Are you sure this isn’t deliberate parody? It sure reads like it to me. Even the name “On His Majesty’s Secret Service” sounds like it is saying “this is a parody of a Bond novel”.
You can’t tell a good story when you start out with the idea that you’re going to be preaching at the masses doing so. They’ll mostly get up and leave, while also rejecting your entire premise.
You want to preach at someone, you have to tell the story first, and let the preaching happen in the background. If your reader is suddenly sitting up in bed, twenty years later, and then recognizing the premise you were expounding and advocating, then you’ve done your job. It’s nearly subliminal; has to be, else the audience won’t accept it.
Most of these idiots are just really, really bad at doing their jobs, which would be entertaining their customers. You can preach and entertain, but you have to be very, very careful when you do it. For pointers, see Robert Heinlein’s middle works, and compare/contrast to the later ones where his brain was going all wonky because he wasn’t getting enough oxygen and he quit caring. Also, because his editors were afraid to, well… Edit. Plenty of “message” in his stuff, like “Stranger in a Strange Land”, but you weren’t really struck right in the face by it. That’s how you do it…
Of course, it may well be that some of his readers were taking lessons from his writing that even he wasn’t fully cognizant of making.
It’s all a bit like viewing Soviet art posters circa 1917. Strong, resolute bodies scanning forward into a bright future . . .
The thing that just makes me do that same thing that the dog in the famous RCA “His Master’s Voice” is doing is this: The incessant focus on sex, sex, sex… And, the more deviant, the better. Transgression seemingly has become the entire point.
I mean, go out and look: How many modern works are shoehorning in the whole LGBTWTFBBQ line, compared to their actual rate of occurrence in the population? Anyone reading books or watching movies from this period in history is going to be convinced that we had a 75-80% rate of sexual deviancy going on, that everyone had rape in their tragic backstory, and… Well, you get the point. The media portrays all of this crap as being a hell of a lot more prevalent than it really is.
Why? What’s the actual agenda?
Stop and ponder that, for a few moments. Why are the “media producers” infested with the Harvey Weinstein types, and how much effect has that had on the issue? Are we being granted a view into the ids of these media producers, and all of this deviancy and perversion is totally normal and unremarkable to them? And, if that is the case, why the hell are we putting up with it, and lining up to watch this crap?
At the rate things are going, should the trends continue, I give it to about the 2050s-60s and we’ll see mainstream media productions incorporating blatant and graphic pedophilia and God alone knows what else. What the hell they’ll be doing by then for their transgressive buzz? I have no idea, and I don’t want to see it. Will the new frontier they fight for, after pedophilia, be snuff movies?
They told me there wasn’t a slippery slope that we were getting on. I think we can ascertain from today’s perspective that that was a blatant self-serving lie.
My own suspicion is that there’s gonna be one hell of a backswing on the “public mores pendulum”. It’ll be fast, ugly, and go waaaaaayy further than any of today’s ohsoverycertainofthemselves “activists” can even begin to imagine. I’d wager that you might see sexual deviancy dealt with by mob action, including bonfires and other such things.
Were I a non-activist, non-“transgression is everything” sort of gay/lesbian? I’d be extremely careful to remain closeted, and leave zero trail behind me. “Lifestyle choice” may well become a death sentence, when critical mass on this stuff is reached; don’t be easily identifiable. Cowardice? Perhaps. Also, common ‘effing sense, given what is going on.
I think you’re going to start to see a bunch of really ugly things happen, as people get fed up with the anarcho-tyranny. Your cars aren’t safe to park? Your home isn’t safe to leave? Well, if the cops won’t do anything, there are people out there who will, and you will not like their ideas of justice. At. All.
Lynchings will look positively civilized, by comparison.
If conversations with my gay and lesbian friends are anything to go by, the ‘normal gays’ will be joining in with the pitchforks and torches.
I give it to about the 2050s-60s and we’ll see mainstream media productions incorporating blatant and graphic pedophilia
“Cuties” was getting too close three years ago. Also pushing this stuff at schoolchildren is succeeding in putting up the apparent rate of transgenderism in teenagers simply by making it seem cool/fashionable. It’s coming at us fast.
As you suggest though it’s unlikely to get that far. Very likely the left are planning to make a grab for hard power – as they are doing in the USA, what with their third-world style arrest of the opposition leader and his supporters – then they may go all Stalinist and hastily drop this stuff. Very likely, though, the ugly backswing will occur first and land us with a whole different set of problems.
We – the “small government” we – may have to work hard to damp the swing, calm people down, get everyone to live & let live instead of demanding their own version of tyranny.
Libertarianism depends, I think, on a rational humanity. I’m wondering if we have that anymore. Works for Galt’s Gultch, but for a polity of people who voluntarily choose, in vast numbers, the kinds of governments we have today, I have to wonder.
I suspect that, if government tells parents that their 12-year-olds are fair game for lusty adults, many will comply, lest they be accused of being evil far-rightists. I do not see libertarianism as being very appealing to such people.