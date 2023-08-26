|
Samizdata quote of the day – Climategate redux
Shocking details of corruption and suppression in the world of peer-reviewed climate science have come to light with a recent leak of emails. They show how a determined group of activist scientists and journalists combined to secure the retraction of a paper that said a climate emergency was not supported by the available data. Science writer and economist Dr. Roger Pielke Jr. has published the startling emails and concludes: “Shenanigans continue in climate science, with influential scientists teaming up with journalists to corrupt peer review.”
– Chris Morrison
|
As I mentioned over at Timmy’s place:
Science has indeed been corrupted – sometimes the data will be misused, misused by the establishment – not by its critics, and sometimes the data will just be made up – such as computer “estimating” past temperatures in various parts of the world, in order to claim that such-and-such a day or month is “the hottest ever” when the real data for places in the world that have long term data sets show that it is NOT.
Nor is this “just” the C02 is evil theory, it is also (for example) “there is no effective Early Treatment for Covid”, when there were several effective Early Treatments, and “the vaccines are safe and effective” when they were not very effective and were certainly not safe.
The same “scientists” in America who said that Covid lockdowns would save many lives (they knew they would not) also said that the lockdowns did not apply to BLM “protests” (riots – orgies of looting and destruction) because “racism is a public heath emergency”.
And the same people who say that C02 is evil do not give a damn about C02 produced in China – it turns out that, according to these scientists, only C02 produced in Western countries is evil.
As for “catching the scientists bang to rights” admitting their fraud in e.mails (for example the fraud of the “Hockey Stick” – the pretence that such things as the Medieval Warm Period, the “Little Ice Age”, and the cooling from the 1940s to the 1970s did not happen) – exposing the fraud does not seem to matter.
Indeed the media (both government and corporate media – there is no real difference) either ignore the proof of scientific fraud, or denounce the people who reveal the fraud, rather than the fraudsters.
“And politicians Paul?”.
If I were to say any of the above in a council meeting I would be shouted down and then punished, it would be like calling out “Long Live the King!” during the French Revolution.
Allowing the humanities to be corrupted in the universities and schools was always, eventually, going to lead to the natural sciences being corrupted – either objective truth exists and has moral importance, or it does not. And the international establishment have decided that objective truth does not exist and/or has no moral importance.
What is the moral difference between saying a policy of “laissez faire” was followed in Ireland in the late 1840s, when a policy of crushing Poor Law taxation (the Poor Law tax system did not even exist in Ireland before 1838) was really followed, or saying that President Herbert “The Forgotten Progressive” Hoover followed free market policies at the time of the Great Depression (the real policies of 1929 to 1933 were massively higher tax rates, both on imported goods and domestic income tax – the top rate of which went from 25% to over 60%, and government intervention to PREVENT wages adjusting to the Credit Money bust of 1929) and rigging temperature statistics? There is no moral difference.
Lying is lying – if it is O.K. to lie about history and economics, it is going to be O.K. to lie about scientific data as well.
From the Pragmatist philosophers of the late 19th century the very concept of objective and universal truth has come under attack – essentially giving the Green Light to lying if it is for a “Progressive” (read Collectivist – increasing state power) cause.
The lying was never going to stay in “just” the humanities and social sciences, it was bound to spread into the physical sciences.
After all justifying tyranny by saying “the science” demands it, is an old tactic.
Paul:
I am sure you know the term “hard faced men who did well out of the war”. Well, I think the same applies to the “climate emergency”, aka “global boiling”.
There is no such thing, and if there were, there would be no need for academic thugs to suppress genuine science.
The climate scam is set to be the biggest transfer of wealth ever, from the ordinary people of the west to unaccountable oligarchs. It is the biggest heist in history.
You will recall that Mrs May forced “Net Zero” on to Britain. Now this boring woman is paid millions of pounds for speeches which I imagine are as dull as she is. If she received that money in a suitcase it would be a scandal, but a quarter of a million pounds for a speech is just fine.
She’ll be all right, I expect. So will Boris, the clown who used to laugh at wind power until he was in power, and then became an abject convert. He pockets the speech money too, about five million pounds so far.
The rest of us can plan to shiver in our hovels and die. That’s our role in the scam, so long as we keep on voting for it.
COMPLIANCE WARNING:
Even if you’ve been vaccinated against Global Boiling, you may still be subject to Long Boiling unless you are up-to-date with your climate taxes.