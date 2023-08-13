9 comments to Samizdata quote of the day – the fake climate consensus
Something I have often said is this: when Big Oil funds a study supporting fracking it is dismissed because the sponsor benefits; when Big Pharam funds a study supporting the efficacy of a drug it is dismissed because the sponsor benefits; however when Big Government funds a study supporting climate change it is lauded despite the fact that it gives much more money and power to the sponsor.
It is all part of the delusion that Government is somehow pure in its intentions and not subject to the usual agendas of the people who work there. How people can believe that given their every day experience is rather beyond me.
Judith Curry is a good scientist and a good person. She does still take Co2 rises as being of concern despite that gas having no previous as a big deal in influencing climate, but I think she is just being calmly cautious and that is forgiveable!
Most scares seem to time themselves out naturally as the alleged problem either passes or people realise that it was never much of a problem in the first place. The climate panic has been maintained for decades now by governments and media marching in lockstep. The astronomical costs in both material wealth and personal freedoms are now such that actually admitting that the whole thing is completely made up isn’t really an option. There must surely come a point when the lies being told to maintain the delusion become so obvious that even the most gullible folk no longer believe them but I don’t see it happening any time soon.
There is some global warming… it might even be caused in part by CO2 emissions from human activity.
But one thing is absolutely certain: solar panels and wind turbines are just snake oil. They are absolutely and definitely unable to provide our energy needs. The policies of paving over the earth with these useless black irons (panels) is useless and expensive and harmful to the environment. And 2.5 billions of these black irons have been already been deployed worldwide, as well as half a million giant, bird shredding turbines.
This is absolutely insane.
The end result of this climate hysteria and the fight against “dirty” fossil fuel energy (the only one that works) will be a lack of energy. Without energy the world will perish. Or revert to pre-industrial levels of population and life quality (which is the same).
The medicine is much worse than the ailment.
Fraser Orr – Big Pharma does, part, fund the agencies that regulate medical drugs, they have been doing that for 30 years. But sadly the words, and orders, of these government agencies are NOT dismissed – as they should be. The actions of these independent agencies have been terrible – they smeared Early Treatments for Covid, which could have saved so many lives, and they declared that the “vaccines” were “safe and effective” when they were not very effective and were certainly not safe.
The international Corporate State of “Public-Private Partnership” (“Stakeholder Capitalism”) has show us its face – and its face is the the rotting faces of the corpses of its victims.
The people behind the Rio Conference of 1992 (such as David Rockefeller – but it was NOT just him, this is NOT some private project of one family) openly admitted they were using concern about C02 to push the international governance agenda they supported anyway – and had long supported. They also talked (again openly – no “conspiracy”) about how fear of pandemics could lead people to accept international governance
What mattes to the international establishment (government and corporate) is not C02 emissions – what matters to them is world governance, that is what Agenda 21, Agenda 2030, Sustainable Development goals, and all the rest of it, have always been about.
If they were concerned about rising sea levels they, the international elite, would not spend millions on beach front homes – and they do. And if they were concerned about C02 emissions they would campaign against the People’s Republic of China and other Asian countries that have so massively increased (yes – increased) their C02 emissions – and they do not.
And where is their massive campaign for nuclear power in the West? There is no such massive campaign. Instead they talk nonsense about Chinese made wind turbines and made solar cells, which are not relied upon in China as the main source of energy.
Whatever this international campaign is really about – it is certainly not about reducing world C02 emissions, that is very clear.
Where are the protests outside Chinese embassies in the West about C02 emissions?
Where are the demands from the Economist magazine (which says it is very concerned about C02) that Western countries not import goods from China? Importing goods from the People’s Republic of China and other Asian nations has led to a vast increase in C02 emissions (both in production and in transport).
Whatever this international movement is really about, it is not really about C02 emissions. The lack of protests against China, and the policy of importing goods from China, makes that clear.
I saw a meme earlier that summed it up:
‘97% of scientists agree with whoever is funding them’
