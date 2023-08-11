|
Samizdata quote of the day – understatement of the week
West Yorkshire Police must now justify the officers’ actions in terms of lawful arrest and proportional force. Failure to do so would significantly undermine public trust, especially among people with autism and other disabilities.
– Robert Jessel
Unless there is far more to this story than meets the eye, if they cannot justify their actions, at the very least some Plod need to lose their jobs and ideally face prosecution.
Do the police (and other agents of the Crown) have Judicial or Qualified Immunity like ours do on this side of The Pond? On this side, at best, the cops get away and face zero consequences and city’s insure company write a check to that kid’s family.
There was a case I was reading about yesterday where the cops in Kenosha WI grabbed a baby out of a man’s arms, then beat on him a bit before they realized they got the wrong guy. He still got arrested for disorderly conduct, resisting, and obstructing an officer. Nothing will happen to the cops and he’ll get paid and that will be the end of that thanks to Qualified Immunity.
And then the police wonder why they have lost almost all public support.
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-12393845/cops-punch-man-holding-BABY-Applebees-suspect-real-bathroom.html
Nope. UK Police are considered civilians in uniform. They are given wider latitude in court cases over use of force, but have no immunity from prosecution, which is why they don’t go hobnail boots first into any fight.
Their are exceptions to this such as the miners strike in 1984 when police were given far more latitude to deal with miners who were considered by Maggie Thatcher as “the enemy within” driven by a Soviet influenced Marxist agenda to bring down the government.
Watching US cops on Youtube is a horrifically different experience for us in the UK. Even without the guns that sort of aggressive policing would not fly in the UK today.
The problem with US policing isn’t so much the violence and the qualified immunity, but the people they’re deploying it on.
You rarely, if ever, see the cops going after someone who might fight back, who might be an equal foe. Note the utter lack of enforcement against the multitudinous illegalities in Seattle during the CHAZ/CHOP fiasco. Do you know that despite there being copious video evidence of illegal weapons transfers taking place in the open, not a single case has been opened or even investigated as of yet? The only firearms-related criminal case I can find (and, I have looked, even calling SPD and the King County Prosecutor’s Office…) is the one against the idiot kid that stole the carbine out of a burning police cruiser and tried selling it on eBay.
Meanwhile, if you’re not a member of the “protected classes”? Better watch out, or you’re going to have your door broken down.
The whole thing is devolving into farce, and a deadly one at that. I expect that when the worm turns, a lot of the current law enforcement force is going to wind up suffering consequences they never signed up for, and which are likely to be meted out against the wrong guys. It’ll still happen; you don’t do what they’ve been doing and expect positive results. The BLM crap was just the tip of the iceberg; the real deal will start when they finally succeed in alienating the majority demographic and BLM attitudes are everywhere you look. It won’t be pretty.
You can only effectively police or govern with the willing assent of the body politic. The cops and the lawyers are steadily doing their best to convince everyone that they are not and cannot do their jobs, fulfill their social task and purpose. As that becomes clear, they’ll be replaced. Likely by some form of vigilantism, which will be even uglier, but there you go.
That’s the inevitable outcome when you put delusional ideologues in charge of basic social functions.
The allegedly insulted (since when was the word lesbian an insult?) officer does indeed have a haircut similar to that sported by the outspoken and high-profile, particularly with the current focus on the ladies World Cup, Megan Rapinoe. I strongly suspect the girl’s lesbian nana might have adopted a similar look.
FFS there could be a thousand innocent reasons why this autistic girl, who by definition lacks social awareness, might have made her comment. The police were made fully aware of her condition yet, in the chilling words of the officer in the clip, “that doesn’t matter”.
The assistant chief constables hasty press release (fewer weasel words and more exculpatory body-camera footage and audio next time please) seemed most concerned about protecting his officers from verbal abuse.
Throughout Rapinoe’s lengthy career she never came close to the number of own goals scored by WYP.
Not just the 7 plod on the scene but the supervisor: Sergeant, Inspector or whatever, who decided to deploy them should be punished.
And the Chief Constable should be on the carpet, standing, in the Police and Crime Commissoner’s office to explain his force’s policy.
But, as others have said on this site for some years, the state is not your friend.
I’m autistic.
The misunderstandings go both ways. It’s just that neurotypicals don’t encounter them very often, whereas autistics are perpetually locked within failed communications.
I wish the officer would experience walking a mile in the girl’s shoes. That is far more cruel than suggesting the officer might be a lesbian.
Fortunately, psychologists are broadening the autism spectrum so quickly that it won’t be long before nobody is neurotypical. That way, people won’t be able to use autism as an excuse for failing to comply with the political correctness de jour.
Wait, “fortunately” isn’t the right word…
I get there are times when the cops have to go hands on. The problem in the US is that is their first response since in urban areas they are little more than an occupying army and in rural areas they simply can with impunity. The job attracts some people who simply want to beat on other people. It simply doesn’t help that the courts made up Qualified Immunity out of thin air.
we want police to be Matt Dillon, a fair man who tries to talk his way out of trouble, who doesn’t play favorites, and who only goes to fists or guns as a last resort. Unfortunately, far too often the cop that shows up is either Barney Fife or Billy Badass.
James Strong wrote “but the supervisor: Sergeant, Inspector or whatever, who decided to deploy them should be punished.”
Yes, but – consider Incentives. In the current climate of British policing, do you want to be the duty response sergeant who has to stand up at the inquiry in 9 months time and be asked ‘Now, sergeant, you had a report from one of your front-line officers of a homophobic hate crime, clearly committed in the presence of officers, and yet you did – nothing? This was a horrible, hateful offence, impacting the most marginalized and historically oppressed minorities in our society, and yet you told your officers to calm down, stop being such crybaby powderpuffs – is that right?’
Sergeants can feel which way the wind blows, and they have families and pensions, too. A fish rots from the head down, and the determination to stop this sort of nonsense has to come from the Chief Constable downwards, not from the sergeants upwards.
llater,
llamas
https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/teenager-leeds-west-yorkshire-tiktok-west-yorkshire-police-b2391764.html
we would like to reassure people that we will take on board any lessons to be learned from this incident.
New procedure:
Arrest the camera holder and delete the footage of the outraged lesbian police officer losing her rag over “Contempt of Cop” offence before arresting everyone else for the hate crime.
Performance targets?
I remember seeing seven of them take down a one-legged man in Leeds Market and I wondered, would each of the seven score a point for it?
According to the Police, and at least one newspaper report, the Police were apparently contacted by the parents about this young lady being intoxicated, and was brought home by the Police. If this is so, then this severely autistic child, also, allegedly, suffering from scoliosis, was permitted by her parents to get drunk. What sort of parents are they? Admittedly, it appears the Police overreacted to that one comment, but shirley, the parents should have some responsibility over the events of the evening. The mother was heard shouting that her daughter didn’t like to be touched. How did she get in The Police car that took her home? Was this child, “who doesn’t like to be touched” helped into the Police car, or climbed in herself? What was her demeanour in the car? Was she grateful and friendly, or was she verbally abusive, leading to Police seeming to have little sympathy for her? The main role of The Police is the protection of life. Where a young, intoxicated, female is concerned, perhaps that number of Police officers was eventually required at the scene, not only to protect The child, but also to protect other Police officers against false allegations? The problem is, just like Ely, when only half of the story is told, then false allegations are made, and accepted by the media, and various numpties, without question or challenge. I do hope the Police body cam footage is made public, then we’ll all know the truth.
After 13 years in Office (“in Office but not in Power?”) the insane statutes and policies that these police officers base their actions on are still in place, they are all still in place – all the “Critical Theory” Frankfurt School of Marxism “Woke” stuff of the Equality Act of 2010 and all the rest of it.
I am told that a follow councilor has been arrested for “Tweeting” (or “X ing”) supporting Councilor King Lawal’s right to Freedom of Speech – whether I am going to be arrested I do not know, I suppose I will find out when I return to England on Monday.
The 80 year old mother of the councilor who was arrested, and held in the cells, is now in hospital – but that is “only one side of the story”, I would not like to make any “false allegations”.
The clincher for me is: whatever the supposed context that we don’t know, there was no ongoing threat of violence from the arrested girl, as evidenced in the video we have all seen. Therefore a voluntary interview at a later date was an option, if there was indeed anything further to resolve.
Ed Driscoll over at Instapundit makes an interesting juxtaposition with this thread, by citing this Daily Mail piece:
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-12164829/Police-failed-solve-single-burglary-HALF-English-Welsh-neighbourhoods.html
I’ll simply observe that when a social institution ceases to perform its function, it’s not too far off that said institution goes “buh-bye” as people route around it. There’s a vast reserve of civilization available in the British public, but as we see with the “soccer hooligans”, there’s also a lot of potential violence.
There will be a tipping point, after which everything will be different. The various numpties in charge of UK “law enforcement” ought to keep an eye on things, because I fear that when the time comes, their Timisoara moment will include a lot of dead coppers and burnt-out police stations.
You don’t do your job? Things will accrue from that fact. Inescapable fact… Ceaucescu was tolerated so long as the average Romanian thought he was benefiting them, and that he was unassailable. When he convinced enough of the public that he wasn’t either one, and they realized how many of their fellow Romanians felt the same way…? You can watch the denouement on video record, feel the sentiment of the crowd shift. Along with the secret police that were the only people shoring up the regime.
Ceaucescu lasted only an eyeblink past that point in Timisoara. He and his wife were shot by their own secret police.
Instructive, that: Ain’t nobody immune to the laws of cause and effect, and if you can’t work out likely effects from the causative changes you’re making? You just might want to hold off on doing those things.