Samizdata quote of the day – Conflation

It’s always a fun rhetorical trick. There are nutters out there, yes. So, I’m going to claim that anyone who disagrees with me is one of those nutters. QED, I’m right. Thus neatly avoiding the rational opponents of my beliefs.

Tim Worstall

August 19th, 2023 |

4 comments to Samizdata quote of the day – Conflation

  • CayleyGraph
    August 20, 2023 at 1:29 pm

    I don’t need to worry about falling into that kind of circular logic trap, because all opponents of my beliefs are inherently irrational.

  • Ellen
    August 20, 2023 at 4:11 pm

    I got into an argument once with a man who insisted there was no such thing as insanity. Obviously, a nutter. So I nuttered back at him until he finally agreed nutters existed.

  • george m weinberg
    August 20, 2023 at 5:56 pm

    There is an element of truth to Mr. Goldsmith’s claim though: people who are skeptical about the dangers of climate change are likely to hold all sorts of beliefs contrary to expert opinion. In particular, you will find a substantial overlap between “climate deniers” and people who believe there might have been a nontrivial amount of election fraud in 2020, people who question the efficacy of covid lockdowns, people who deny the appropriateness of gender reassignment surgery for minors (or even majors), and so on.

    Who exactly qualifies as a “nutter” is a question on which we may disagree. Personally, I have enough heretical ideas of my own that I’m willing to be tolerant of people who hold ideas that seem pretty crazy to me. Besides, there are so many of them!

    But that’s just me. I’m sure there are plenty of people who are willing to toe the line on climate if that’s what it takes to avoid being lumped in with election deniers and misgenderers.

  • Stonyground
    August 21, 2023 at 10:23 am

    Is there an overlap between being wrong and a love of censorship? Being able to expose your beliefs to the alternate views of others and correct those views if necessary makes you less likely to harbour false beliefs in my view. Being so sure that you are correct that you think that anyone who disagrees with you needs to be silenced makes you much more likely to be wrong I would have thought.

