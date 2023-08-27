|
Samizdata quote of the day – if brains were dynamite…
Nadine Dorries is right in regard to Rishi Sunak: he is an unelected nonentity who is leading his government to annihilation at the next election.
She is wrong about almost everything else. She is behind the disastrous Online Harms Bill, and she seems to have a strange crush on Boris Johnson, the liar and failed prime minister. I confess I have not followed her career closely enough to know she was a net zero fanatic, but if Boris was in favour of it, it is no surprise she was.
In sum, if brains were dynamite, she couldn’t blow out a candle. And she’s probably not the thickest MP out there.
– Commenter JohnK
