“If elected members cannot share their beliefs or support each other in their right to share their beliefs without losing our jobs and being arrested, then we are in a very dark place.”

Tory councillor arrested for ‘hate crime’ after sharing video criticising police
A Conservative councillor was arrested for an alleged hate crime after re-tweeting a video criticising how the police treated a Christian street preacher.
Cllr Anthony Stevens, 50, from Wellingborough, Northamptonshire, told The Telegraph he was arrested at his home this month and escorted to a police station for questioning about tweets from his personal account, which has 76 followers.
One tweet involved a video showing how police had treated the arrest of Christian preacher Oluwole Ilisanmi in Southgate, London, in 2019.
A police officer snatched Mr Ilisanmi’s Bible after the preacher was accused of being Islamophobic. Mr Ilisanmi was later awarded £2,500 for wrongful arrest. The video, shared by Cllr Stevens in May, also showed footage of a police officer apparently stating that a Muslim preacher was allowed to preach on a high street.
So, let’s get this straight. Councillor Stevens was arrested for criticising the police for arresting Oluwole Ilisanmi, an arrest the police themselves have admitted was wrongful.
There’s more.
Police also questioned why the Tory councillor had tweeted his support for Cllr King Lawal, a fellow Northamptonshire councillor, who has been “cancelled” for expressing his Christian beliefs in relation to LGBT issues, according to Cllr Stevens.
Cllr Lawal, 31, who is the only black councillor in Northamptonshire, was suspended by his local Conservative group in July, after he responded to images of Pride parades organised by LGBT groups, writing: “When did pride become a thing to celebrate. Because of pride, Satan fell as an archangel. Pride is not a virtue but a sin. Those who have pride should repent of their sins and return to Jesus Christ. He can save you.”
In July, Cllr Stevens retweeted a petition calling for Cllr Lawal’s Conservative positions to be reinstated, writing: “If you value free speech please sign and share.”
He said that police officers showed him his tweets regarding Cllr Lawal and asked him why he supported the petition. Cllr Stevens said he stated that he is a “free speech absolutist” and that even if he does not agree with someone, he believes in their right to express their beliefs.
When the actions of the police prompt a former Director of Public Prosecutions to say, “It is essential that police officers are properly trained in the importance of free speech rights and the particularly strong protection that the law gives to political speech”, it is a safe bet that a second apology for wrongful arrest will eventually be issued by Northamptonshire police. They will make the apology late and with bad grace, making sure to put in a bit about how, “When a complaint is made, the police must investigate”. They will speak in injured tones of being “damned if you do, and damned if you don’t”.
Perhaps Plod has a point there. After the unprovoked racial murder of Stephen Lawrence in 1993, laws were rushed through that said that if anyone connected with an incident thought it was a “hate incident”, then a hate incident it was. I distinctly remember the Guardian‘s Hugo Young saying at the time that this definition was “intellectually absurd”, though I cannot find the quote online. Still, the police display definite preferences in which way they choose to be damned. The sort of damnation that comes your way months or years after you arrested a local elected official for hate crime is so mild that it might more accurately be described as paying for your pleasures.
And the truly damnable thing was this:
Cllr Stevens said he understood that he had been reported to the police by a local Labour Party member.
One thing that is interesting is that the councilor criticized the use of the word “pride” not really the homoxsexual advocacy that was considered “hate speech”. It seems you don’t even have to be hateful toward someone, just getting in the general area and not praising them is enough. It is a progression in the view on free speech — first it is “say anything you want”, then “it is rude to say that”, then “it is hateful to say that” then “it is criminal to say that”, then “silence is violence.” One wonders when the next step will happen, when we will be required to spout the left wing talking points because to not do so is criminal.
Welcome to British tyranny or should i say Anglosphere tyranny. it is much more dangerous than Russian/Soviet or Germanic ones because it is softer…
Very efficiently pointed out. I would say that it is to be tactically employed for the battlefield situation. If they feel they have very strong power “silence is violence” will be the slogan of a “Woke Youth Movement”. You could clear see it in various past instances. Note that the purity drive is also necessary for the combat within the movement and to define the pecking order and where the resources will be pointed out and who will be the main enemy. The movement is currently fighting actors like Trump and its allies, as soon as Trump is put out, they will turn against softer actors…
Our side is simply too slow or principled to make sufficient “hate” reports of our own to make it clear that only progressives get to nominate what hate means. We need to call them on their own scheme, using their own scheme. I hate being called a racist, so isn’t that a hate crime by their own definition? Or a homophobe? Transphobe? Fatphobe? Islamophobe? Hate, hate, hate . . .
“Because of pride, Satan fell as an archangel.”
You actually believe that? What, are you six years old? Religions declared pride to be a sin to make people easier to exploit.
Are you six years old? Clearly he does believe that, but how’s that relevant to the discussion? Atheist here but that’s a childish comment.
“Cllr Stevens said he understood that he had been reported to the police by a local Labour Party member.”
It’s just lawfare at a local level. Once you allow ‘hate crime’ based on the feelings of the perpetually offended you will find that *anything* can be used against you, even if it is nonsense.
If the Conservative councillor was reported to the police by a Labour councillor for his opinions, couldn’t the Conservative councillor likewise report the Labour councillor to the police for a hate crime?
That is, use their own tactics against them?
The procedure is the punishment. I have been criticised by a Police officer for “possibly” inciting transphobic violence . My ‘crime’ was to wear a T shirt displaying a Union flag below the words “This is my pride flag”. Now waiting for a possible knock on the door to be taken to my ‘local’ Police station, which happens to be 15 miles away.
Yes, i am afraid that you are in a dark place.
My theory about how you got there:
There were 2 factors.
First, British police were required to fill arrest quotas.
Second, they were supposed to fill such quotas mainly with natives, following the findings of “”institutional racism”” in the Stephen Lawrence report.
If British police have to arrest a quota of White people, what better way to fill the quota than by looking for “hate crimes”?
(BTW I capitalize ‘White’ because White people like me are not actually white, as i can see by placing my hand on a blank sheet of paper. The same goes for Black people, eg by petting a black cat.)
WRT ‘pride’, there was a debate in Germany some time ago, on whether it is now OK to be proud to be German. The German President at the time (Richard von Weizsäcker IIRC) said something quite sensible: you can only be proud of what you have achieved yourself.
SG:
Well, that’s the word fight, isn’t it? There are two concepts of “pride” being thrown about as if they were one.
Closest analogy I can think of is, there is a “pride” that is a shield, and a “pride” that is a sword.
Feeling self-satisfied, reasonably and rightly, for personal achievements or good character is the shield-pride. This pride is good. It is accurate.
Feeling an unjustified or unsupported pride – for “being” something, such as White, or Gay, or Black – as an assertive fight against what you see as disrespect – that’s the “sword” pride, and that’s not OK, and in fact is labeled as sinful by religions.
No one has really fought for the view that a quiet and accurate pride in an actual personal attainment is something that causes – goeth before – a fall.
Snorri:
I don’t think the British police have arrest quotas. They seem to spend most of their time making excuses for why they cannot do anything about crime. If someone steals goods worth less than £200 from a shop it is apparently not worth their time to investigate it. If victims of crime provide CCTV of the incident it is still too difficult for them to investigate. But if an ordinary person is reported for a “hate crime” then they are all to willing to “investigate”. There is very little danger to them in arresting an ordinary member of the public. Criminals often fight back, whereas “hate criminals” are an easy proposition.
Did you know we have had “Conservative” governments since 2010? No, I hadn’t noticed either.
“Religions declared pride to be a sin to make people easier to exploit.”
Spot-on. I recall Ayn Rand wrote many times that the idea of making “pride” a sin (in contrast to the Aristotelian idea of pride as a reward for accomplishment) is a way to control people. Make people carry a sense of unearned guilt, like the notion of Original Sin, and you have the power to sell people all manner of bullshit.
We see this today with parts of the Green movement, or those who are selling Critical Race Theory. Make white people guilty of their skin colour; make us guilty that we have modern, fossil fuel tech, an Industrial Revolution, etc. The language may be different at times, and less reliant on tropes from the Bible or other ancient religions, but the emotional fraud of this is the same.
Let’s not forget that pride is the major sin in “The Lord of the Rings”. Yes, I’m looking at you, Saruman! Pride can turn to haughtiness, and then to arrogance. And Hitler was quite proud of himself- so proud that he could never admit that he ever got things wrong. ‘Pride goeth before a fall.’