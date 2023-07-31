Samizdata quote of the day – the first freedom

We say “freedom of speech.” That’s not really what it is.

It’s freedom of thought.

People who can’t say openly what they think for too long are forced into a shadow world. Either they give up the right to have their own view of the world and accept into what society or the government tells them. Or they keep their own views but no longer admit them aloud – and spend more and more time and energy gaslighting themselves.

Note that I am not using the words truth or lie in this analysis.

That omission is deliberate.

It doesn’t actually matter whether the speech is right or wrong, objectively true or false. Indeed, the First Amendment makes no reference to the truth or falsity of the speech it protects. Plenty of people have strange ideas. If I think aliens are real but can’t say so, I have lost some essential part of myself.

– Alex Berenson