We are developing the social individualist meta-context for the future. From the very serious to the extremely frivolous... lets see what is on the mind of the Samizdata people.

Samizdata, derived from Samizdat /n. - a system of clandestine publication of banned literature in the USSR [Russ.,= self-publishing house]
 
  »

Samizdata quote of the day

· Deleted by the Woke Media · Environment · Slogans & Quotations

“One of the few sensible things Noam Chomsky ever said was that if you want to understand the world, read the New York Times backwards; that is, start at the end of the story and read up.”

Steven F Hayward, making this comment in a long and damning critique of “climate crisis” viewpoints and suppressors of dissent.

(Thanks to Instapundit for the pointer.)

July 30th, 2023 |

3 comments to Samizdata quote of the day

  • Paul Marks.
    July 30, 2023 at 5:52 pm

    Why bother reading the New York Times at all? Certainly its lying headlines (on many matters) and opening paragraphs may be moderated lower down in the article – but the lies will continue in some form, and there are better uses of one’s time than reading the lying NYT.

    Or reading the lying Noam Chomsky.

  • Paul Marks.
    July 30, 2023 at 5:58 pm

    Only a few years ago I would not have believed that the American and other Western governments would lie about such basic things as historic temperature records – but that was before Covid.

  • Fred Z
    July 30, 2023 at 7:13 pm

    Climatism is a new religion and its Priests will be forgiven their venial sins.

Leave a Reply

You can use these HTML tags

<a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

  

  

  

 
  »