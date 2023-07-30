|
Samizdata quote of the day
“One of the few sensible things Noam Chomsky ever said was that if you want to understand the world, read the New York Times backwards; that is, start at the end of the story and read up.”
– Steven F Hayward, making this comment in a long and damning critique of “climate crisis” viewpoints and suppressors of dissent.
(Thanks to Instapundit for the pointer.)
Why bother reading the New York Times at all? Certainly its lying headlines (on many matters) and opening paragraphs may be moderated lower down in the article – but the lies will continue in some form, and there are better uses of one’s time than reading the lying NYT.
Or reading the lying Noam Chomsky.
Only a few years ago I would not have believed that the American and other Western governments would lie about such basic things as historic temperature records – but that was before Covid.
Climatism is a new religion and its Priests will be forgiven their venial sins.