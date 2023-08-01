Samizdata quote of the day – climate alarmism edition

“Really, think about this: A 4.6 billion-year-old planet with an 8000-mile diameter, with a molten core (heat, etc.), with an atmosphere that is only 50 miles/240,000ft thick (being rather generous), that orbits a star only 93 million miles away with 330,000 times the earth’s mass and that emits enough radiation to burn your naked ass in 30 minutes, is having its weather unalterably changed over the course of the next 5/10/15 years (whatever it is now) by the presence of a weak greenhouse gas, CO2, that happens to now be at its lowest level in damn near the entire history of the planet — a history punctuated by global glaciations while that weak greenhouse gas was far higher than it is now — and that also happens to be the basis of plant life (and therefore atmospheric oxygen), a gas whose greenhouse effect is dwarfed by that of water vapor (on a planet with a surface area that consists of 70% water), and that geologically is currently in an interglacial period. The models that generated this political bullshit have predicted nothing correctly — not sea level change, polar ice cover, or weather.”
– Mark Rippetoe. Mr Rippetoe is a strength training coach, based in Wichita Falls, Texas, and a pioneering figure in what is called barbell weight training. (Full disclosure: I use his methods and have got results.) Here he is in full Texan “growl” mode here. He’s also, in my view, very funny and a real character. We need more like him.
Looking around the planet, where there are ample examples of advanced construction that is now well below sea level, one might come to the conclusion that global warming has already happened. If you discount the idea that the alarmists are making huge wedge from the global warming terror, the kindest thing one might accuse them of is suffering from some sort of ancient race trauma as a result of global warming that happened fifty thousand years ago. That is they are mentally ill.
Otherwise, the whole thing is just graft on a massive scale.
This cannot be emphasized enough. It’s even been said out loud on multiple occasions by those who are pushing it.
It also cannot be overstated that we are currently in an interglacial period. Pray that it doesn’t come to an end soon.
It is the inconsistences that are striking – for example China produces vastly more CO2 than anyone else, yet there are no mass protests outside the Chinese embassy.
Also the very people who most say they are most passionately against CO2 emissions are passionately against nuclear power. Yes – AGAINST nuclear power.
And when one looks into the background of both the elite people pushing this agenda (Klaus Schwab, Bill Gates and all the rest) and of the people actually in control of such groups as Extinction Rebellion – one finds that they have other motivations. It is NOT really “graft” – neither the elite or the activists are really motivated by money. They want a new society – in short what motivates these people is not money (they are mostly very well off) – what motivates them is the desire for POWER.
They may differ on what sort of new society they want, for example the person who inspires Extinction Rebellion has sexual obsessions that I rather doubt that Klaus Schwab shares – but on one thing both the elite and the activists are united, what is left of liberty must be destroyed. A Collectivist society, they passionately believe, must replace what is left of liberty.
After forty years of the Global warming / climate change fraud, they may not, now be motivated by money. Because they’ve already skimmed loads of it away. The money they skimming off now, is used to buy influence and promote the fraud. No Western institution has been able to withstand it.
Academia has been utterly corrupted, an early indication of such was the UEA scandal.
So, no, Paul Marks, it is about money, because money buys influence.
By the way, Extinction Rebellion, and Insulate Britain are instruments of CIA and or MI5. Didn’t you notice how these so called ‘activists’ stopped their activism when the government wanted everyone confined to their homes? Of note too, not one instance of Islamic terror between April 2020 and the end of Lockdown.
Good for Mark Rippetoe. He’s getting there on climate variation. Oh how I wish for more to follow his example and think things through for themselves about this disgraceful and degrading climate scaremongering.
People used to say that if “they” could tax the air we breathe, they would.
Well now, “they” have found a way to do just that.
As ever, the little people pay.
At the very core of this caper is the concept of “right-sizing” the global human population.
Put simply, it is a DEATH CULT, but one that the demise of hundreds of millions of “less-desirables / wrong-thinkers / useless eaters” as their PRIME DIRECTIVE.
Think: the Khmer Rouge with bio-weapons and such, ON A GLOBAL SCALE.
This is about power and control – it is not about the environment.
It seems the recent warming may be partially affected by a volcano that erupted around the end of 2021. As Wikipedia puts it ” In contrast, during the Hunga Tonga–Hunga Haʻapai eruption this sulfur was accompanied by large amounts of water vapour, which by acting as a greenhouse gas overrode the aerosol effect and caused a net warming of the climate system.” from Hunga Tunga.
Yet water vapour is normally poo poo’d as as a greenhouse gas normally even though it has the same potency as co2 and is present in 100x the quantity in the atmosphere. Something doesn’t add up…
– According to WattsUpWithThat, a significant amount of water vapour – up to 150 trillion tons of it.
Climate is mainly about solar cycles – but, yes, other factors can be important. Sadly this international campaign is not about honest science and sincere concern for the environment. The ordinary “foot soldiers” may be sincere, but the elite in control are not – as we can see from their private jets and their spending of many millions on houses at beach level (if they really thought the seas were going to rise they would not do that).
This international campaign is about power and control – by a small elite, over everyone else.
Isn’t the problem the fact that socialism was so thoroughly discredited during the last half of the twentieth century. Those that still believe in it, in the face of overwhelming contrary evidence, had to find a new way to justify it. Evil capitalists are wrecking the planet, yeah that’s the ticket.
“This international campaign is about power and control – by a small elite, over everyone else.”
There is no international campaign, only a Western simulacrum of one. In case John Kerry et al. haven’t quite noticed, a good chunk of the global community – including Russia, China and India – simply aren’t playing this silly game and aren’t going to be told what they can and cannot do.
In the run-up to its pompous Summit of the Future, the UN blathers on about forging “a new global consensus” and “global governance”, terms that imply some sort of world authority with sovereign powers to “do things”. This is an entirely delusional perspective. Despite all the high-blown international rhetoric and conceit, sovereignty to act rests with nations, who will inevitably always act in what they perceive as their own interests first.