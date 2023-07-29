Samizdata quote of the day – fairy tales about Nazis edition

The Ukrainian search for an inspiring and usable past—a search for brave historical warriors whose legacy might be appropriated for the sake of inspiring the heroic warriors of the present—is to be respected, even as some of the figures who have been lionized are not always figures that we would like to be lionized. The mobilization of masculine virtues and intensity are par for the course in the midst of a war of genodical annihilation, and Ukrainian society has certainly militarized to a significant degree over the course of the last 500 days.
Which is not in any way to engage in Holocaust denial or revisionism. My own Jewish great-grandparents were shot in Belarus in November 1941. Dealing honestly with what some Ukrainians chose to do in the 1930s and 1940s is imperative, so that we can fight honestly and without a pause. I am immensely proud that Tablet recently published John-Paul Himka’s essay on the pogroms in Lviv in 1941. However, it is a fact that today’s Ukrainians, in a time of war, have consolidated their society in a manifestly liberal fashion. We should do the same and stop telling fairy tales about Nazis.
I really have to wonder about people, sometimes.
Is it that hard to work out that the victims of the Holodomor might see the Nazis as the good guys? That the long-standing use of the Jews as the rent-collectors and tax-collectors of the Tsars, periodically given up to the mob as anodynes for the aristocracy, followed by the rather massive Jewish participation in the Holodomor as apparatchiks and bully-boys for the new Soviet regime might, just might have led to a certain negative attitude towards Jews and a fond memory of the Nazis?
This mentality reminds me of a girl I knew, who dated a guy I knew. He’d been subjected to literal decades of psycho-sexual abuse by his mother and older sisters, bad enough that when the authorities found out about it all, mommy dearest went to jail along with the oldest sister. The girl I’m talking about knew all of this; they’d met in therapy. She was still puzzled and outraged that he did not trust women and treated them like crap.
My reaction to that outrage on her part was “Uhhhh… Just what, pray tell, were you expecting…?”
People expecting other people to “just get over things” are assholes. You don’t “fix” issues like that without decades of work, and open acknowledgement of what precisely went wrong. You meet Jews who’re outraged at the way pogroms went down, and then completely fail to understand exactly why it was that Jewry was universally loathed by everyone from the top down. The majority of the Jewish Eastern Europeans I’ve known completely fail to grasp that their centuries of being co-opted by the nobility as bankers, tax collectors, and all the rest of the machinery of peasant exploitation that they enabled left them as handy victims to serve as cut-outs for the peasantry to hate them, not the nobility that was pulling the strings behind them. Not to mention, any time that said nobility got to owing too much to said bankers, then they’d stir up a pogrom or two…
Ain’t none of this going away easily. You want to understand why the Ukrainians have a certain sympathy for Nazis, and an antipathy (mostly on paper, these days…) for Jews and Communists? Go read some damn history, talk to some of the people who lived that crap. I knew an elderly Ukrainian woman who had memories of watching, from her hiding place, her neighbors coming and killing, then eating her mother and siblings. After the village had been stripped of all food by the Communists, led by Jewish cadre from the cities… You wonder why she had a lifetime hatred of Jews, Communists, and her fellow villagers? That sort of memory doesn’t go away overnight, and it isn’t “healed” without significant work. I met her, heard her stories, and I suddenly understood why her grandson had an automatic dislike of both Jews and Communists. Totally unfair to any of the rest of the world’s Jewry, but there you are. I completely understand why the hell things happened the way they did, which doesn’t make it right, but it does inform what we should take away from it, which is that one generation’s inhumanity is almost always visited upon the next, tit-for-tat down the centuries. See the Balkans for even more examples…
Crips and Bloods. 18th Street Gang. Tre Tre Crips. Stick Up Boys. That’s exactly why they exist, too. Not sure he’s making the case he thinks he’s making.
But, yeah, the people who kicked out your enslavers and murderers? I can see it.
I always thought that one of Hitler’s biggest mistakes was in rolling into Ukraine and just shooting up the place instead of “liberating it from the Soviets”. He handed Stalin such a moral win among the locals. Hitler should have held off killing off the Slavs until after he won the war on the Eastern Front and recruited them to help fight the Communists.
But if Hitler had been forward-thinking, he wouldn’t have started WW2 in the first place. Oh well, live and learn.
Unless you’re Hitler. Then you just shoot yourself after destroying what was left in the West.
The President of Ukraine is Jewish – a defining feature of National Socialism is hatred of Jews. Ukraine is not a Nazi state – regardless of the, long dead, fighters in the past that present Ukrainian fighters revere.
The old Hollywood film “Taras Bulba” staring Yul Brunner – back in those days no one thought it was odd that a man from Vladivostok would play a Ukrainian Cossack fighting the Poles, but the film was also a whitewash – the Cossack revolt against Polish rule was marked by sadistic massacres of Jews, all left out of the film. Are we to say that Yul Brunner and Tony Curtis were “Nazis” because they were in a film that left out the dark side of the Ukrainian past? NO – Yul Brunner and Tony Curtis were NOT Nazis.
Modern Ukrainians look back to people who fought Moscow – what these people did to Jewish or Polish civilians is NOT what they admire about them.
Is Ukraine “liberal” – of course not, even before Mr Putin’s invasion there were moves against opposition figures (including people who were NOT pro Russian) – now essentially no dissent is allowed at all, but did Britain during World War II allow dissent? Not much.
The real test will be AFTER the war – will Ukraine be an independent nation with free dissent, or will it become part of the “international community” i.e. part of the international Corporate State, with DEI and ESG and the rest of the creeping totalitarian agenda? I do not know. First the war has to be won.
But ironically enough revering fighters from the past (even fighters with a very dark side) – might save Ukraine from such a fate.
The masculine and Nationalist virtues of Ukrainian fighters over the centuries are the opposite of what the “international community” stands for.
Let us hope for an independent and democratic Ukraine – not under Moscow or Brussels and New York. A Ukraine dominated by independent farmers (after all that is what the Cossacks were) and small business people – this is what Aristotle argued made a good Polity.
Are we to say that Aristotle was a “Nazi”?
Well between Maidan in 2014 & the start of a total war in 2022, actually Ukraine was indeed pretty damn “liberal” (in the non-debased/non-US sense of the word), in that you could say very unflattering things in public about the government without getting your door kicked in by the police.
Yes Perry – but that started to change even before Mr Putin’s invasion. And it was not just pro Russian politicians and media outlets that were targeted – the “anti Oligarch” campaign was used to target other people as well. The objective was clear – to create pro international community media dominance (and pro international community everything else as well). The war has massively speeded this up.
Kirk – the Russians Czars did not normally use Jews as tax collectors and rent collectors, it was the Poles who did that (for a period of their history). There was a basic conflict between the Catholic Poles and the Orthodox Ukrainians – although history is now being changed to fit current needs. That tends to happen to history.
However, I think there will be cultural resistance in an independent Ukraine – in the West we have a “choice” between Marxist (“third wave feminism” is from Frankfurt School Marxism) “Barbie”, and darker tone the-Maxists-were-not-a-threat “Oppenheimer” – some “choice”, a “choice” pink plastic Marxist agitprop and darker tone Marxist agitprop – a “choice” between Marxist agitprop and Marxist agitprop.
I suspect this will not be the road that Ukraine goes down – there is already a lot of push back against “reinterpreting” the Holodomor from a crime of the Marxists (which it was) to a crime of “the Russians” as if Russians were not also victims of the Marxists.
The “reinterpretation” of history by the international Corporate State can only go so far.
I do NOT believe that we will be seeing massive “Pride” marches by Transvestite Ukrainian Cossacks either – what Z. did on television a few years ago was a JOKE, it was not meant seriously as a “new culture” as it is in the collapsing West.
The Putin propaganda line is that if Ukraine wins the war then DEI and ESG also win and Ukraine (and perhaps Russia as well) will collapse into the nightmare that so many American cities are in – but I do not believe that will be the case.
Kiev is NOT going to turn into a Hell Zone like so many American cities. Ukrainian culture is not dominated by unjustified guilt as the West is, and Frankfurt School Marxists are not going to gain the power in Ukraine that they have in the West.
All true, but paradoxically, this is broadly part of the liberalisation process rather than a move against it. Corruption in Ukraine was (& progress not withstanding still is) a major issue, extending to the courts in Kyiv.
The Kremlin Ukraine is Nazi line is part of a relatively childish information operations campaign designed to justify their own military incompetence and their failed invasion. It seems to be largely aimed at the Russian people themselves. As propaganda aimed at the West, it’s utter nonsense.
I do note that some conservative American circles seem oddly entranced with Russia. God knows why. I can accept that isolationism has a long tradition in America and I could understand a pox on both sides, nothing to do with us approach. What I don’t get is the seeming infatuation with the Russian regime, which does nothing for the credibility of the American right of the political spectrum. Perhaps it’s a case of opposing whatever the current US administration is for, even to the extent of supporting Russian aggression against Ukraine?
JJM, the US hasn’t been isolationist since 1941. If anything, we have a very long habit of sticking our nose into situations that we legitimately have no reason to be involved with for reasons no one in DC can quite articulate without falling back on tired old slogans.
As for why we have an issue with Russia, that whole Cold War mindset coupled with a military-industrial complex Ike warned us about demands a bad guy here and now. China might be on the horizon, but we need a bad guy to justify paying for all those great (and expensive) toys we get from LockMart and Boeing and General Dynamics and others. We had Iraq and Afghanistan and ISIS and the Taliban and a War on Terror, but that’s in the rearview mirror and Putin, rather timely, decided to get the band back together.
Perry – I disagree, unless we are defining the word “liberalisation” differently. I believe that government intervention makes corruption worse rather than better – institutionalises it under the Corporations and the government itself. As for other corruption – President Z. had plenty of time to expose the corruption of Joseph Biden, President Z., or other people acting for him, made a decision not to do so. That was well before the present war.
Steven R. – the United States could not have survived in a world controlled by the Marxists, so it had every reason to engage in the Cold War. As for Mr Putin – he has made his own choices, he has acted wrongly and foolishly. He did not have to attack Ukraine, he chose to so – he was not forced to by American weapons companies.
Nor is the threat of the PRC just “on the horizon” – it is here.
If the threat of the People’s Republic of China and other powers, did not exist – then I would agree that the accused Federal Government (the D.C. crowd) should be done-away-with. Or that States should secede – as, yes, the Federal Government (and the banks and corporations that depend on its Credit Money) is an abomination.
By the way – the idea that arms makers make the decisions on war or peace is a myth. It became fashionable as far back as the First World War – but it is false.
So when the institutions of state… even the courts… are utterly corrupt & indeed infested with people on the payroll of a hostile govt in occupation of parts of your nation, how exactly do you make this better? Please, tell me how.
The current suspension of politics as usual caused by Ukraine being in a total war is a one-off chance to change everything for the better.
Indicating Zelenskyy isn’t an utter idiot. The idea there is any upside whatsoever for the govt of Ukraine to getting involved in the internal politics of the USA is batshit crazy.