A very interesting chat about the rapid development of military AI…
We are developing the social individualist meta-context for the future. From the very serious to the extremely frivolous... lets see what is on the mind of the Samizdata people.
Samizdata, derived from Samizdat /n. - a system of clandestine publication of banned literature in the USSR [Russ.,= self-publishing house]
How AI makes dogfighting drones unbeatable
July 29th, 2023 |
3 comments to How AI makes dogfighting drones unbeatable
Leave a Reply
Who Are We?
The Samizdata people are a bunch of sinister and heavily armed globalist illuminati who seek to infect the entire world with the values of personal liberty and several property. Amongst our many crimes is a sense of humour and the intermittent use of British spelling.
We are also a varied group made up of social individualists, classical liberals, whigs, libertarians, extropians, futurists, ‘Porcupines’, Karl Popper fetishists, recovering neo-conservatives, crazed Ayn Rand worshipers, over-caffeinated Virginia Postrel devotees, witty Frédéric Bastiat wannabes, cypherpunks, minarchists, kritarchists and wild-eyed anarcho-capitalists from Britain, North America, Australia and Europe.
The Zipper-Suited Sun Gods that are fighter jocks know, and have said in hushed-tones for years, that the last fighter pilots have already been born.
Yes and no. The ‘loyal wingman’ concept means there will still be fighter pilots, albeit rather less of them, but if they end up in a dogfight something has gone seriously wrong 😉
Yeah, tanks are obsolete, too…
All this really means is that there’s yet another notch on the ratchet between attack and defense that’s been clicked. Soon, you’ll have counter-measures, and then counter-counter-measures, followed by… Well, you get the idea.
Every time some “defense analyst” pronounces on something, about all you can count on is that they’re a.) entirely unaware of the history, and b.) dumb as f*ck.
College-educated, highly credentialed “defense analysts” told me, prior to 2003, that the US Army would never fight a war where we needed mine-protected vehicles in our rear areas, and that procuring armored route clearance equipment was a waste of money…
Anyone familiar with the history of these things could recount thousands of instances where “the experts” got it wrong. About all you can count on is that what they say, likely ain’t happening. And, what few times it does? It plays out in entirely unexpected ways. Also, after the fact? They’ll all stand around, patting each other on the back, telling the world what a good job they did in anticipating everything they failed to predict.