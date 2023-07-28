|
Anti-Brexit campaigner is “de-banked”
Anyone who gloated about the “de-banking” of Nigel Farage over his account will now realise, or they should have anyway, that the sword is double-edged:
Monzo initially refused to tell Ms Miller why her “True and Fair” party account would be closed in September. After the BBC contacted the bank about the case, it said it did not allow political party accounts and had made a mistake in allowing it to be opened. Monzo said it recognised the experience would have been “frustrating for the customer and we’re sorry for that”.
It is too easy to roll the eyes, and say “karma is a bitch”. What appears to be the case is that, as discussed in my post here, and in the comments, we just don’t have a fully free market banking system in the UK and much of the world today. The next time you read some idiot going on about “unbridled capitalism” or “neoliberalism”, point this out to them.
Unbridled capitalism may not be the right phrase but there does seem to be something unbridled about the behaviour of an industry where they get the privileges of being protected from a free market but then opportunistically adopts free market sounding rhetoric to justify how it treats the public (‘we have a right to refuse custom to whoever we want’, ‘no one has a right to a bank account’).
I tend to describe the current economic system as ‘actually existing capitalism’ as it’s not laissez-faire, neoliberalism has been ascribed too many contradictory meanings, but on the flip side I think it’s a stretch to call it socialism or communism.
When returning value to shareholders becomes a secondary objective to the mob of “Diversity, Equity and Inclusion”, then it is hardly unbridled capitalism.
Bridled Capitalism. With an idiot rider.
If the bank made it known in its terms & conditions that they do not allow accounts for political parties, and if such a term/condition is legal, and if it is enforced for all parties, then it seems to me that there was nothing unethical about closing the True and Fair account.
Not informing the customer of the reason why the account was closed, is another matter…
“If the bank made it known in its terms & conditions that they do not allow accounts for political parties…”
Can we reasonably assume that Ms Miller, like probably 99% of online humanity, merely clicked the button labelled ‘I have read the terms and conditions’ without actually doing so?
No, it is corporatism.