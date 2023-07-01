A British bank helped repress dissent in Hong Kong, and British banks help repress dissent in the UK

As reported in the Telegraph,
HSBC accused of persecuting dissident Hong Kongers who flee territory
The bank allegedly prohibited residents of the city state from making pension withdrawals
Before it decided it would be trendier to be known only by its initials, HSBC was the Hong Kong and Shanghai Banking Corporation, reflecting its historical origins. Despite its name and its subservience to a foreign government, it is a British bank. (British banks are meant to be subservient to the British government, dammit.)
HSBC has been accused by UK and US politicians of persecuting dissident Hong Kongers who leave the country over pension rights.
Alicia Kearns, a Conservative MP and chairman of the foreign affairs committee, and Mike Gallagher, the US Republican representative, wrote to bosses at the FTSE 100 lender expressing “deep concern” about HSBC prohibiting some Hong Kong residents from making pension withdrawals.
In the letter to chief executive Noel Quinn, which was first reported by the Financial Times, Ms Kearns and Mr Gallagher wrote: “We are concerned that HSBC – in support of the Hong Kong National Security Law – is withholding pension funds from BNO [British National Overseas] passport holders and thus contributing to the oppression of people in Hong Kong.”
The rebuke comes as HSBC faces growing scrutiny of its activities in China and Hong Kong, where it has been accused by British MPs of complicity in human rights abuses.
HSBC supported a Beijing-backed law introduced in 2020 that banned anti-government activity in the former British colony. At the time, the bank said it “respects and supports all laws that stabilise Hong Kong’s social order”.
Since the law was introduced, HSBC has frozen the bank accounts of a raft of activists, including pro-democracy politician Ted Hui, on orders from Hong Kong police.
As Patrick Crozier posted about yesterday, several UK banks and building societies have looked upon what their HSBC colleagues did in Hong Kong and found it worthy of imitation in their home country. And not just to famous people like Farage: the Daily Mail reports that when the Yorkshire Building Society sent an Anglican vicar an email asking for feedback and he responded criticising the presence of material on their website that talked about LGBT and gender issues, the YBS closed his account. The fact that the Rev. Richard Fothergill did not initiate the correspondence but merely gave his opinion having been asked for it is somehow particularly galling.
Tim Worstall sarcastically commented on the Hong Kong story:
Of course, such a thing would never happen here.
And in a way it never would. It would be insinuation, something that is never directly said, therefore not obvious nor arguable against.
Mr Worstall is undoubtedly right about the insidiousness of the banks’ strategy, but I have some hope that he will be proved wrong about it staying undetected. The Yorkshire Building Society sounds thoroughly defensive in this tweet, which has been viewed three quarters of a million times:
I think there’s an opening for someone here: if only there were a billionaire out there who (allegedly) prizes free speech, someone with the wherewithal to start a bank. And someone who is used to working the government ropes. I wonder if there is such a person? There just musk be!
We can’t afford to be putting all of our eggs in one messianic basket. Much better – much more sustainable – to actually win some elections and then legislatively make life less fun for HSBC and their ilk.
There is probably a huge customer base awaiting the first bank to break ranks and publicly commit to being a bank rather than the thought police.
I’m sure HSBC is contemptible, and they certainly managed to annoy me enough to switch my own account, but there is, Shirley, a bit of a difference between closing someone’s account out of your own malign prejudices, and doing the same under compulsion of local law.
The Rev. Richard Fothergill did not initiate the correspondence.
Rather than seeing the state copy the best ideas of the private sector, we are seeing the (faux) private sector copying the worst ideas of the state.
At the present time, our political system is crying out for a party that offers an alternative to the ones that are on offer at present. It would be rather convenient for the existing parties if no new party could ever get off the ground due to being unable to use banking or indeed any other services that the existing parties can keep from them. Getting a new political party started is difficult enough as it is. But just to be sure, best put some insurmountable obstacles in their way as well. It all seems to be very sinister.
Yes partly this is bad people in the banks and other corporations – people who have been taught, at school and university, that individual liberty either does not matter – or is evil “reactionary”.
But it is also the basic economic structure itself – no one in these banks and vast corporations actually owns the enterprise, they are bureaucrats with most shares being owned by institutions (in Britain that has been true since 1965 – due to tax law and other factors, but it has got a lot worse since then), and each corporate bureaucrat knows that if he-or-she is not a swine – they will forced out by other corporate bureaucrats who are. “You today, me tomorrow” – the unofficial motto of the camps in the Soviet Union. That is the totalitarian reality – and it is light years away from the Milton Friedman idea of the apolitical corporation (some sort of artificial person) which has no political or cultural agenda – and just exists to make money for “Aunt Agatha” type individual shareholders.
In the real world “Aunt Agatha” does not matter – and BlackRock (and other entities) matter a great deal. And what BlackRock and other such entities (in Britain as well as a America – indeed everywhere in the West) care about is their political and cultural agenda. The board of Mastercard (one of the two main payment processors – and the other one, Visa, is getting just about as bad) work hard on pushing Herbert Marcuse style “Diversity” – even if it means destroying nations, indeed especially if it means destroying nations. “But if society collapses – they will lose their comfortable lives” – they either do not know that, or they do not care. Or they feel that if they did not push the agenda – they would be pushed out (and destroyed) by other people who would.
In Hollywood the official rule is that if a film does not follow the rules of Marxist Herbert Marcuse (on race, sex, sexuality…) then it will not be considered at the Oscars (in short Frankfurt School Marxism is now the official “industry standard”). And banks have to consider their “ESG” (Environmental and Social Governance – yes that it is NON Marxist, but still Collectivist Totalitarian) – or they will not be able to function as part of the Credit Money backed banking cartel.
It is not a matter of a few bad apples at a few banks and other corporations – it is a structural problem in the modern Western world – caused not just by bad ideas dominating the education system, but also by tax law and the endless flow of Credit Money (yes the Richard Cantillon point about how this concentrates economic and political power).
And the People’s Republic of China Communist Party Dictatorship gloats at the death agony of the West.
Not mindful that it, the PRC, has problems (“fundamental contradictions”) of its own.
As for those libertarians and conservatives who think “Mr Putin will save us” – you are quite wrong, indeed Mr Putin gets on very well with the Communist Party Dictatorship of the People’s Republic of China.
No one is coming to save us – we must, somehow, save ourselves.
The Bank of England is a public body in the UK, nationalised in 1948. It is therefore bound to operate in a manner compatible with the Human Rights Act 1998 and the European Convention on Human Rights.
Doubtless the Governor of the Bank will take advice on how best to achieve that goal, and on that advice, presuming it being that he would breach the principles of Human Rights if he were to allow the Bank to support in any way HSBC and be complicit after the fact in any such breaches of human rights, he would inform the Chancellor of the Exchequer that he has no option but to withdraw all support from that bank lest he indirectly aid violations of human rights (freedom of expression, association and to protest) and let the Chancellor announce that in the House of Commons to the assembly of pigs that had just landed in the chamber.
And the Financial Conduct Authority would deem any individual involved not a fit and proper person to work in the financial sector and would ban them from working for any financial institution by their lawful edict.
