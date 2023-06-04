The final episode of The West is well worth watching…
We are developing the social individualist meta-context for the future. From the very serious to the extremely frivolous... lets see what is on the mind of the Samizdata people.
Samizdata, derived from Samizdat /n. - a system of clandestine publication of banned literature in the USSR [Russ.,= self-publishing house]
The West – Can Western Civilization Survive? – Episode 6
June 4th, 2023 |
Who Are We?
The Samizdata people are a bunch of sinister and heavily armed globalist illuminati who seek to infect the entire world with the values of personal liberty and several property. Amongst our many crimes is a sense of humour and the intermittent use of British spelling.
We are also a varied group made up of social individualists, classical liberals, whigs, libertarians, extropians, futurists, ‘Porcupines’, Karl Popper fetishists, recovering neo-conservatives, crazed Ayn Rand worshipers, over-caffeinated Virginia Postrel devotees, witty Frédéric Bastiat wannabes, cypherpunks, minarchists, kritarchists and wild-eyed anarcho-capitalists from Britain, North America, Australia and Europe.
“The West – Can Western Civilization Survive?”
No. No civilization last forever, they all die.
The real questions are: “How long can Western Civilization survive?” and “What comes next?”.
I’m optimistic about the first, Rome lived on even after the Republic died, and pessimistic about the second. Our incurable lust for religious extremism and tribalism are catastrophic.