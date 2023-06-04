We are developing the social individualist meta-context for the future. From the very serious to the extremely frivolous... lets see what is on the mind of the Samizdata people.

The West – Can Western Civilization Survive? – Episode 6

· Culture Wars · Historical views

The final episode of The West is well worth watching…

June 4th, 2023 |

1 comment to The West – Can Western Civilization Survive? – Episode 6

  • Fred Z
    June 5, 2023 at 4:18 am

    “The West – Can Western Civilization Survive?”

    No. No civilization last forever, they all die.

    The real questions are: “How long can Western Civilization survive?” and “What comes next?”.

    I’m optimistic about the first, Rome lived on even after the Republic died, and pessimistic about the second. Our incurable lust for religious extremism and tribalism are catastrophic.

