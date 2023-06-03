Tax the legal cigarette industry to death, watch the illegal industry replace it

New data from Australia, which pioneered plain packaging and has the highest cigarette taxes in the world and has always banned nicotine vapes, shows that youth smoking has increased six-fold since 2019. Way to go 🇦🇺! https://t.co/khPL0cnSgH pic.twitter.com/4z0lntxyDm
— Christopher Snowdon 🇺🇦 (@cjsnowdon) June 1, 2023
Youth smoking has increased six-fold in Australia since 2019 despite the highest cigarette taxes in the world.
That is what is shown by the orange line on the graph in Snowdon’s tweet. The graph is taken from page 8 of the Australian government’s own publication, “Current vaping and current smoking in the Australian population aged 14+ years: February 2018-March 2023”.
If you seek to understand why this has happened, cross out “despite” and replace it with “because”.
In an article called “Introducing the Snowdon Curve”, Tim Worstall explains further:
There is an optimal amount of regulation, taxation, meant to discourage an activity. Going further than this actually increases the amount of the undesired activity, not decreases it.
If, for example, spirits were taxed so highly that it was near impossible to afford them then how much would home distillation rise? It’s possible to think by more than the drinking discouraged. We do not insist on that particular example, it is just an example.
But here with smoking the thing that everyone wants to discourage most is the teen smoking of cigarettes.
[…]
Australia, as the news keeps reminding us, does have a large illegal tobacco sector. The taxes, the restrictions, are worth people working in and supplying it – which leads to the real price of smokes and baccy to be considerably lower – thus consumption higher, than the legal status would suggest.
There really is a curve here. Restrictions can be so onerous that the society simply declares “Bugrit, millennium hand an’ shrimp” as with this example of teen smoking and Australian tobacco restrictions.
It’s possible to generalise this further too. Some of us have lived in societies where everything is so tediously regulated that no one bothers to obey any of the laws. This explains the Soviet economy and Italian driving.
There really is this Snowdon Curve, it is possible to have non-optimal levels of tax and regulation which end up increasing the amount of the undesired activity. As with the base Laffer contention, this is unarguable. That we are now beyond this point in many aspects of society, well, let the arguments begin.
Ayn Rand touched on this caper in “Atlas Shrugged”.
To wit:
“Did you really think we want those laws observed?” said Dr. Ferris. “We want them to be broken. You’d better get it straight that it’s not a bunch of boy scouts you’re up against… We’re after power and we mean it… There’s no way to rule innocent men. The only power any government has is the power to crack down on criminals. Well, when there aren’t enough criminals one makes them. One declares so many things to be a crime that it becomes impossible for men to live without breaking laws. Who wants a nation of law-abiding citizens? What’s there in that for anyone? But just pass the kind of laws that can neither be observed nor enforced or objectively interpreted – and you create a nation of law-breakers – and then you cash in on guilt. Now that’s the system, Mr. Reardon, that’s the game, and once you understand it, you’ll be much easier to deal with.”
I’m find these results very dubious. I read the methodology and most of the paper and I think the headline is very misleading. The participants were asked if they had smoked or vaped (tobacco) at least once in the last month. I’m not sure if that counts as being a “smoker”. Given how expensive cigarettes are, where would all these fourteen year olds be getting the money to support their two pack a day habit? Moreover the data was all self reported in the telephone, often mobile phones with absolutely no coroberation from other sources.
However, there is an interesting paragraph in the report:
So the data that is most alarming, drawn oh so nicely on that chart had large variability just when it was becoming significant. And when was that? Well just when Australia’s draconian lockdowns were kicking in, where homes were full of bored teenagers, presumably happy to prank the serious sounding voice on the phone.
Me? I find the whole thing unconvincing. And it is a reminder to me that a nice graph hides an awful lot of stuff that easily changes the meaning of the pretty lines on the chart. Lies, damn lies and statistics indeed.
I presume the purpose is for the appropriate regulatory body to get more funding and more staff to address this looming crisis? Color me skeptical.
In New York City there are lots of people selling untaxed cigarettes – because the tax is so high.
A black untaxed cigarette seller died of a heart attack resisting arrest – and I had a lot of sympathy for him as he was just trying to sell some untaxed cigarettes (he was just trying to make a living), he was not like Mr Floyd (who died of the fentanyl he had consumed – not because of a “racist cop”, although a man is in prison because a jury were scared of being burned alive by Marxist BLM) who got money by such means as holding a knife to a pregnant woman’s throat during a robbery of her home.
The tax on cigarettes in some parts of the Western world is much too high – so high that it actually reduces revenue, as people do indeed turn to so called “Black Market” cigarettes.
As for health concerns – the same left establishment people who push for absurdly high taxes on tobacco also push for the legalisation of much more dangerous drugs, so the “we are doing this because we care about your health” is an obvious lie.
So why are they doing it? Why the war on tobacco by the same people who are pushing for the legalisation of much more dangerous drugs.
Is it because tobacco does not make people mentally confused (if anything it clears the mind)- and the left establishment want people to use drugs that make them mentally confused.
And, just to be argumentative, when all of those 14-17 year olds were locked down and out of school and bored and unsupervised and thus smoking lots more. I’d believe their graphs just on that basis alone.
You’ve got it all wrong!
We Australians love paying taxes! Since we have just elected a Labor government (a year ago), we can expect the Budget to contain more spending. How is the government to finance all this? It can probably only happen if we all buy more cigarettes! So we are just helping the Government! Nothing compels us to actually smoke them. I use the packets as insulation, and if I ever get arrested (For committing hate crime by not endorsing Green beliefs?), then I’ll have lots of cigarettes to trade.
Letter to the Times from a Captain Koe published on 26 March 1923:
The patent increase of drug addiction has coincided with the increase of restrictive legislation in all directions. It is at least possible that its growth is a symptom of a peculiar “neurosis,” known, I believe, to experts as the “nervousness of suppression.” In short, it is in all probability part and parcel of a cumulative succession of attempts on the part of the Legislature, extending over half a generation, to enforce “morality” by Acts of Parliament.
New Zealand had some legislation just like this. Can anyone tell us how that is going?
Gentlemen,
If we can discuss ‘belief’ in what the data shows, there is also room for skepticism. And better data.
I’d LOVE some anecdotal data (anyone from the area w/personal experience) to help clarify and context the results, but, when in doubt, either find better data, find corroborating data, or discard the study.
We already know Mr. Clemmons’ perspective, noted above (H/t). What would Occam or Socrates say?
As for the point of control of The Masses; that’s been pretty well established as a repeating pattern throughout human history. Why would now be any different? Oh! Wait!!! This time will be “different”!!! (Or so TPTB say). Yep. Just like all the others…
On a side note, I’m going to go make some more popcorn and keep watching it all play out. 😉
William sends.
@bobby b
And, just to be argumentative, when all of those 14-17 year olds were locked down and out of school and bored and unsupervised and thus smoking lots more. I’d believe their graphs just on that basis alone.
That may be so, though TBH it is a bit speculative. But even if it is, I think it undermines the premise of the OP, namely that higher taxes are causing the higher rates of smoking. I think insofar as there is a rise in smoking it is far more likely to be caused entirely independently of the taxes, and your suggestion does seem an excellent candidate to consider. Another possibility is the rise of a new technology, namely vaping, which may be more attractive to kids since they are often flavored. But I don’t know what the scene is with that in Oz.
Nonetheless, as I mentioned above based on the methodology, I think the SNR is pretty low.
It certainly does undermine the premise of the OP. And, it’s less speculative than it might appear, being based upon my own, and my friends’, lives.
Back in high school, we all smoked far more during summer vacations, and on weekends, than on school days. Had we simply not had school days (like kids during the Covid scam), we would have been smoking heavily seven days per week.
(P.S. Looking through the data, I think they differentiated “smoking” from “vaping”. Had they not, I think the numbers would be even more heavily skewed upwards.)
Any time you get these bastards using statistics, you have to remember that while figures don’t lie, liars figure. You’re often a lot better off examining the agenda of the people relating the statistic in question than you are trying to make sense of the validity and truth of the cited stats.
As well, how hard is it to find the background information? Do they describe methodologies, tell you what questions they asked? Who they asked? How the data was gathered, and from where?
Nine times out of ten, when you find that they merely tell you the statistic, without telling you all the rest? When (and, if…) you find the actual background data, you’re going to find a very poorly constructed survey or experiment.
Honest people tell you the background up front. They don’t tell you the background? There’s an agenda; I honestly don’t bother even looking into it, once I get past the initial press release. If the harbingers are there, it’s not even worth the effort to check up on the bastards.
It’s going very well indeed. But then NZ does NOT have legislation like Australia. We do for tobacco, sure, but vapes are legal, cheap and easy to get.
The result is that young people today in NZ overwhelming vape. As I teach them, I know this for a fact, not off some Government statistic too. I can’t remember the last time any student at my school was caught with cigarettes. Vaping is a daily issue.
The worry-warts are now getting their knickers in a twist about the possible long term health effects of vaping, rather than celebrate the massive increase in health from not smoking. But then, they always have to have something to worry about.
I have to question the entire premise of “legislating morality”. I don’t think there’s a single time anyone can point to where law and regulation has served to reduce or eliminate human vice of any kind. That being the case, it’s rather like King Canute telling the tide to stay put… People are going to do what people are going to do, and stopping them is a fool’s game.
I think the whole effort to stop people from smoking via higher taxes and onerous regulation is a non-starter, and the recent decision to demonize alternative nicotine delivery systems here in the US is delusionally misguided. End of the day, the people who need these things will do whatever it takes to get them, and there’s not a damn thing you can do to stop them. I think it’s criminal that the do-gooders have created these insane markets for “loosies” in places like New York, and then used deadly force to enforce the tax-collection behind it all. Give it up; the smokers are going to smoke whatever you try and do, and your idiotic crusade won’t help a damn thing besides lessen the authority of the police force you’re making the bad guy for enforcing all this inane crap.
End of the day, there’s only so much “obey” in the average citizen. You can either have them obey you when you really need them to, in a societal sense, or you can expend all your “obedience account” on stupid crap that’s entirely pointless. Right now, the idiots in charge are making entirely the wrong decisions about what to enforce and what to make illegal.