Tax the legal cigarette industry to death, watch the illegal industry replace it

New data from Australia, which pioneered plain packaging and has the highest cigarette taxes in the world and has always banned nicotine vapes, shows that youth smoking has increased six-fold since 2019. Way to go 🇦🇺! https://t.co/khPL0cnSgH pic.twitter.com/4z0lntxyDm — Christopher Snowdon 🇺🇦 (@cjsnowdon) June 1, 2023

Youth smoking has increased six-fold in Australia since 2019 despite the highest cigarette taxes in the world.

That is what is shown by the orange line on the graph in Snowdon’s tweet. The graph is taken from page 8 of the Australian government’s own publication, “Current vaping and current smoking in the Australian population aged 14+ years: February 2018-March 2023”.

If you seek to understand why this has happened, cross out “despite” and replace it with “because”.

In an article called “Introducing the Snowdon Curve”, Tim Worstall explains further:

There is an optimal amount of regulation, taxation, meant to discourage an activity. Going further than this actually increases the amount of the undesired activity, not decreases it. If, for example, spirits were taxed so highly that it was near impossible to afford them then how much would home distillation rise? It’s possible to think by more than the drinking discouraged. We do not insist on that particular example, it is just an example. But here with smoking the thing that everyone wants to discourage most is the teen smoking of cigarettes.

