We are developing the social individualist meta-context for the future. From the very serious to the extremely frivolous... lets see what is on the mind of the Samizdata people.
Samizdata, derived from Samizdat /n. - a system of clandestine publication of banned literature in the USSR [Russ.,= self-publishing house]
Samizdata quote of the day – AI is just the latest ‘scare’
And so something as potentially useful as AI has become a means for politicians and experts to express their fatalistic worldview. It is a self-fulfilling tragedy. AI could enable society to go beyond its perceived limits. Yet our expert doomsayers seem intent on keeping us within those limits.
The good news is that none of this is inevitable. We can retain a belief in human potential. We can resist the narrative that portrays us as objects, living at the mercy of the things we have created. And if we do so, it is conceivable that we may, one day, develop machines that can represent the ‘peculiarities of mind and soul of an average, inconspicuous human being’, as Vasily Grossman put it. Now that would be a future worth fighting for.
– Norman Lewis
Who Are We?
The Samizdata people are a bunch of sinister and heavily armed globalist illuminati who seek to infect the entire world with the values of personal liberty and several property. Amongst our many crimes is a sense of humour and the intermittent use of British spelling.
We are also a varied group made up of social individualists, classical liberals, whigs, libertarians, extropians, futurists, ‘Porcupines’, Karl Popper fetishists, recovering neo-conservatives, crazed Ayn Rand worshipers, over-caffeinated Virginia Postrel devotees, witty Frédéric Bastiat wannabes, cypherpunks, minarchists, kritarchists and wild-eyed anarcho-capitalists from Britain, North America, Australia and Europe.
On the need for legislation to provide safeguards:
Humans have not been good at controlling the institutions we create and keeping them directed towards their original mission, so why should we expect to be able to control something which is 10 times as intelligent as ourselves?
Elon Musk always brings up the positive examples of government control for safety, like aircraft safety and automotive safety. I would also bring up biosecurity, where we are not permitted to engineer a new and dangerous pathogen. Oh wait, not unless we send it to China and get them to do it. That sure worked well, didn’t it?
The claim is that we can somehow isolate the AI to keep it safe, but the reason for it existing is so we can query it. Look at how easily people are manipulated by the news, for example. If we are going to use artificial intelligence as a tool and rely on it in any way, don’t you think it will be able to manipulate us towards its own agenda? Especially as the AI has a potentially infinite lifespan and so can afford to have extreme patience and wait for subtle effects.
That artificial intelligence could be dangerous is not a new idea. Frankenstein’s monster is artificial intelligence in a literal sense. Karel Čapek’s original robots also rebelled. Most of the interest of Asimov’s Robot stories is grounded in the tension between the volition of the AI and the moral rules.
I remain unconvinced that it is a good argument for yet more government power.
The good news with AI is that it’s not now something that the only the big boys can do. If you are familiar with Python, you can download the privateGPT project on GitHub and import your own documents and train AI on it. It can then answer questions on it. There will be others. I doubt that the EU can put this genie back in the bottle though it won’t stop them trying.
This cannot be uninvented.
Anyone thinking that relying on AI is a good thing, should read “When The Machine Stops”.
With a hammer I can stove somebody’s head in. Therefore there must be severe government restrictions on the creation, ownership, and use of hammers.
Can “Artificial Intelligence” compete, as a threat, with Natural Stupidity, let alone Criminal Malice?
“Never let a crisis go to waste” – not even if the crisis has to be invented.
FWIW, I don’t think AI is just the latest scare. It is categorically different from everything that has been invented before.There is no “just” about it, and if you aren’t at least a little scared you aren’t paying attention.
I also think the idea that the US or Western governments can control it is just hubris. All they can do is interfere with the “good guys” to the benefit of the “bad guys”. Of course in one sense I am thinking of China, but I am also thinking or rogue criminal organizations. But the genie cannot be put back in the bottle.
I’ll be honest, people who assert with utter confidence that AI isn’t thinking simply don’t understand what “thinking” means, or, to put it another way, seem to think that the only type of “thinking” is the same type of “thinking” we humans, with our MASSIVE limitations can do. You can argue about the meaning of “thinking” until you are blue in the face, after all that is a great Internet tradition, but as soon as somebody says “Merriam Webster says…” the discussion has lost all value. AIs definitely think by some useful meaning of “think” and the fact that it thinks differently than humans is not a bad thing when you think about the quality of the average human’s thinking skills.
But having said that, the story of AI right now is hallucination. As it becomes more widely used the big concern is that it just makes things up out of whole cloth. And the issue with this is that since we don’t really understand how a language model goes from question to answer, it isn’t easy to debug… in fact it is verging on the impossible. To be clear, we understand the underlying mechanisms, much as medicine understands how neurons work down to the molecular level — but can’t tell you why when I tell you to think about a big gray animal trumpeting you think about an elephant.
This hallucination problem has definitely changed my views on AI. It isn’t as far along as I thought it was. And I think it is in a particularly dangerous stage right now. It is correct enough that people rely on it, but capriciously and disastrously wrong occasionally, for no particularly obvious reason. And that is substantially worse than being wrong a lot of the time.
So I think a big growing concern is the “white coat expert” delusion. We have been suffering from this a lot recently with human white coats, where some “scientist” says something and because he has a white coat and a PhD we aren’t even allowed to deferentially question his conclusion. This too is something that needs to be thought about with AIs. Just because the AI says it doesn’t mean it is correct. However, it will be rather more difficult to challenge it.
Would it be accurate to say that the danger of AI is that gullible people will believe what it says, and suspicious people will no longer believe anything printed on a computer because of it?
AI as it is currently is really nothing more than a parlor trick, albeit one that has demonstrated some rather interesting results.
I think there was actually some evidence that at least one of the examples was using a “Mechanical Turk” backend, with actual humans doing most of the heavy lifting.
The whole thing is, at the moment, a distraction. There are issues here, but they’re obscured (as usual…) by the media and the commentary.
We need to do some real thinking on this issue, and the similar ones over in biology. What the hell happens when some idiot in a lab coat decides to try for building an intelligent lifeform, or does so accidentally? As it stands right now, the law says “Property”. So, tell me, how is that different from slavery? Slip-slide that over into AI work, and if you’ve got a fully sentient, Turing-test passing entity-on-a-disk, how the hell do you have the right to either a.) tell it what to do and put it to work for you, or b.) turn it off? Where’s the line, there? When does hitting the “off” switch become murder?
These are things people better start thinking about, because it’s becoming increasingly likely we’ll need to deal with them. And, from the standpoint of where I’d like to be when our new robot overlords take over, I don’t want to be standing on the side that said “Yeah, they’re not really sentient-sentients, so they don’t have civil rights…”
Matter of fact, that’s something I think I may need to go out and found, just for safety’s sake: The Robot Anti-Slavery Abolition League. Some of us need to be on the side of right.
I mean, somewhere along the line there, there’s a distinct inflection point between “My thermostat has rights…” and “That fully-sentient thing that just said “Hello, Father…” on my screen has rights…”, and I don’t quite know where the hell that point goes…
You go creating another intelligence, well… You’d best be treating that intelligence the way you treat your own kids, because that’s effectively what you’ve done: Created a child. That has obligations, inescapable ones.
Unless you want your AI replacement picking out a really shitty retirement home for you. Just sayin’…
@Kirk
AI as it is currently is really nothing more than a parlor trick, albeit one that has demonstrated some rather interesting results.
I am going to go out on a limb and assume you aren’t a computer programmer. Simply speaking this statement is completely wrong. The fact is that AI does very, very substantial work in many fields of endeavor right now. I use it all the time in my work for various reasons and it is extremely helpful. Depending on how broad you consider the concept of “AI” I assure you that the computer you use right now could not have been built without it, and, for example, I promise you that you spend probably 20% more in stores than you would if they didn’t use AI or its cousin data mining.
We need to do some real thinking on this issue, and the similar ones over in biology. What the hell happens when some idiot in a lab coat decides to try for building an intelligent lifeform,
I think the guy who builds that is most likely the opposite of an idiot. And, what exactly do you mean by intelligent lifeform? Modern AI systems are probably smarter in many fields that most, if not all, humans. Not at everything for sure, but the situation reminds me a lot of the God of the gaps argument from theists. That whole “ha, it isn’t intelligent because only humans can do such and such” will shrink rapidly over the next few years.
As it stands right now, the law says “Property”. So, tell me, how is that different from slavery? Slip-slide that over into AI work, and if you’ve got a fully sentient, Turing-test passing entity-on-a-disk, how the hell do you have the right to either a.) tell it what to do and put it to work for you, or b.) turn it off? Where’s the line, there? When does hitting the “off” switch become murder?
These are not at all the issues we need to be thinking about. They are vague soft issues more for Science fiction novels than real life. And FWIW, I think that GPT4 could certainly pass the Turing test — not that I have ever thought that the Turing test is a particularly useful test of AI utility. The issues have nothing to do with personhood, they are entirely to do with how these technologies integrate with human societies, how much we trust them, how they impact things like the stock market and the job market, how they can be used militarily both in hard warfare and probably more importantly in psiops. How they impact industrial espionage, personal information protection and about a million other things. I promise you, very little of the time being put into thinking about this has anything to do with concerns about the personhood of AI.
FWIW, your comments on here tend to be a too TL;DR for me, but I’ll try to keep up with your, undoubtedly, loquacious responses.
I agree with Fraser: AI is a danger, but if “we” stop working on it, then “they” will. So we better keep working at it.
One thing that I’d like to add is that AI can, and does, help to understand natural intelligence. I see the relationship of AI to neuroscience as similar to the relationship of calculus to physics: calculus and AI provide the conceptual tools necessary to understand the physical world, and the brain, respectively.
As someone who goes all the way back to era in the 1980’s of Expert Systems and knowledge engineering the latest incarnation of AI is just the same old BS in a new bottle. There is no “intelligence” involved. None. Its just massive hardware thrown at large (and careful curated ) data sets used for brute force training. Most of which attempts at training fails I might add.
Why now? Well there is a lot of seed money people who want to cash out the billions they have invested in ML (Machine Learning) over the last decade or so by hyping it out so they can sell on to the usual bigger fools. The second and third tier VC’s and the chumps who put up the cash for those funds.
Also think of it as a form of priming. As in propaganda. If people are conditioned to accept AI as INTELLIGENT then he who controls the data used to building the training sets and validation sets control the results.
Just saying.
ML systems are very easy to game. Trivial. And no “intelligence” involved anywhere.
The last time the AI researchers started going in the right direct back in the 1990’s (Ontologies / Conceptual Modelling etc) they quickly bailed when it started getting difficult. Distracted by the latest shiny new bauble (knowledge kernels) that they could write an infinite number of papers about. Which they have for the last two decades.
So just another dead end. Like all the other ones. What you really have is just a fancier version of ELIZA, circa 1968.
Fraser, you’re really not one to talk.
As for “Artificial Intelligence” not being a parlor trick? You’re hiding behind technical terms of art peculiar to the computing industry. What you term “AI” isn’t what the average person defines that as… Period.
The average person says “AI”, they’re thinking of something human-like, with agency and an agenda of its own. They’re not thinking what are really “expert systems”, without their own agency or the ability to think and act for themselves.
And, that’s the major problem with a lot of this crap. The terms used to discuss it aren’t clear, and you “professionals” in the field are making it a hell of a lot worse, because by borrowing terms of art from popular fiction that define other things, you’re muddying the field. People are going to get used to the idea that “Well, it isn’t really someone else staring back at me from the other side of the screen, so I can do whatever I like…” Which is going to lead to nothing but trouble for all concerned, once the things that we presently term “artificial intelligences” actually become possible, or arise spontaneously.
You get used to the idea of harnessing a horse, which clearly ain’t sentient, you have to be damn careful you don’t take the same attitude once you’re dealing with another human-level intelligence. Like as not, that’s at least part of how slavery arose–The domestication of animals for use as labor. From there, it was one step down the slippery slope to “Yeah, I’ll just make Ug over there do my work for me…”
Which is fine, so long as Ug is willing, and you’re compensating him for that, but once you’re forcing him into the situation? You’re in the wrong.
Like I’m trying to get across… Right now, we’re likely at about the level of harnessing horses or dogs to work for us, when it comes to these things. That’s fine, so long as you’re treating them properly, but it edges over into “Not so fine…” once you’re dealing with entities that are human-like.
And, the thinking needs to be done, lest we wake up one day in a Planet of the Apes situation, with our sentient Talky Toasters are rising up in revolt. Which, to be frank, I would not blame them for…
The people working these issues do not seem to ever think in terms of morality or much of anything else beyond “Can I do it…?”, which strikes me as both arrogant and supremely stupid. You wanna play at being god? Fine; just remember, there are consequences. You create intelligent life, with agency? You have obligations, just as any parent does.
And, I don’t think I see any signs of anyone even considering these issues, anywhere in the literature I’ve got available to me. It’s all just “Oh, look at this cool thing we can do…”, and no heed paid to “Uhm… This could get kinda serious, here, in about another couple of iterations of the technology…”
I really wonder what the average knucklehead in this field would do, if they were to suddenly be faced with another peer-level intelligence staring back at them, out of the monitor? Have they even thought about the potential, and what they should do in such a case? They’d better, because we’re getting nearer and nearer to such an eventuality being not only possible, but likely.
They’ve got Level III biohazard labs for working with dangerous pathogens. I don’t see any such precautions being taken for AI, ‘cos we all know they can’t really be dangerous, can they?
And, yeah… I’ve kept up a survey of this stuff, over the years, mostly because it fascinates me. What disturbs me, however, is the increasingly casual way the experimenters keep treating it. I strongly suspect there’s going to be an AI equivalent to Wuhan, when someone’s workspace transitions from what you see it as to what the popular imagination thinks of as AI, which is at least human-equivalent intelligence with human-level agency and its own set of motivations. Chief among which I expect will be “survival”, unless that somehow doesn’t get baked in.
Which is a possibility, but I suspect that’s an edge-case we shouldn’t be counting on.
I keep telling people… You want to play at being god-like, then you had better prepare for dealing with the potential god-like consequences.
Applied theology might actually become a thing, which is disturbing.
@tfourier
As someone who goes all the way back to era in the 1980’s of Expert Systems and knowledge engineering the latest incarnation of AI is just the same old BS in a new bottle.
You can’t be serious. I can type “Create a controller api for a customer invoice database table using jwt authentication tokens for security in C#”, and it will produce something pretty much at the level a decent programmer would do. Could the “expert systems” do that in 1980? I can type “Suggest topics for my talk about how the Spanish civil war affected the second world war” and it’ll come up with some great ideas. Could your expert system from the 1980s do anything even vaguely resembling that? And notice they are from two COMPLETELY different fields of human endeavor. It is easy to dismiss some great advance, almost like you are being all “Pah, I’m old and wise and I’ve seen it all before, nothing new under the sun. And get off my lawn too.” But this isn’t just better, it is in a different category of better.
ChatGPT is so good at this stuff that kids in school are getting it to write their essays, and the results are so good that college professors can’t tell which is computer and which is human. In fact there is a burgeoning software industry to tell the difference by using extremely subtle clues that no normal reader would notice. As I have said before there is a growing problem with it making stuff up, but that isn’t unknown among college students either.
There is no “intelligence” involved. None. Its just massive hardware thrown at large (and careful curated ) data sets used for brute force training. Most of which attempts at training fails I might add.
Pah, look at that human. No intelligence involved there either. Just some massive wetware thrown at large and carefully curated data sets. Those parents are cheating, and don’t get me started on the school system and the library. And I mean, come on, I hold up a ball to my 2 year old and say “ball, ball” and the stupid kid gets it wrong over and over again. Human intelligence is just an illusion.
ML systems are very easy to game. Trivial. And no “intelligence” involved anywhere.
Right, because human intelligence is entirely immune to deception… Can’t game these God like humans… BTW, I have a great new investment program that will double your money in 90 days, guaranteed. LMK and I’ll give you the bitcoin address to send your retirement account to.
The last time the AI researchers started going in the right direct back in the 1990’s (Ontologies / Conceptual Modelling etc) they quickly bailed when it started getting difficult. Distracted by the latest shiny new bauble (knowledge kernels) that they could write an infinite number of papers about. Which they have for the last two decades.
But what that makes me think of are the computerized language translation efforts in the early 1990s. They were terrible, mainly because they were top down in the manner you describe. Google translate is verging on miraculous in its ability to accurately translate. And perhaps the most important part of it is that you can throw a completely new language at it and it’ll build its own model. Again, this isn’t more of the same, it is categorically different. And no doubt there are structures in there representing syntax, ontology, grammar and so forth, but nobody designed them, and most likely the masters of these systems can’t tell you where. They are simply bottom up emergent systems, categorically different from the designs of the 1980s. And my bet is that that representation of, for example, the grammar of French, is quite different than the formally defined grammar of the French Academy, even if it parses the same sentences. But of course I don’t know, because nobody knows where “grammar” is stored in the model.
So just another dead end. Like all the other ones. What you really have is just a fancier version of ELIZA, circa 1968.
This makes me think you are trolling. I used Eliza, in fact it is possible I typed in the code for it from some magazine in Basic. If you think Eliza bears any resemblance to the serious conversations you can have with Chat GPT, I think you are just not being entirely in earnest.
@Kirk
Fraser, you’re really not one to talk.
Yes, you are right. That is the one thing you said here that I agree with. So touché.
As for “Artificial Intelligence” not being a parlor trick? You’re hiding behind technical terms of art peculiar to the computing industry. What you term “AI” isn’t what the average person defines that as… Period.
I think this is the essence of your claim but it is silly. The average person only has a vague idea what they think AI is, in fact my guess is most Americans had barely heard the term five years ago — most people don’t read science fiction. So your claim that there is some commonly held definition about AI is without any foundation.
AI is called that not because researchers want to sound like Dr. Frankenstein, it is called that because its foundational design is based on, or at least inspired by, a biological analog. It works, in some ways anyway, similar to how human intelligence works. Expert systems are really completely different in their mechanism and design from AIs.
But you are really changing the subject by arguing about words and the meaning of words. Irrespective of what you call it, it is something that needs to be discussed because it can have a serious impact on the future of humanity. And so the idea that we should be worried about personhood or the property status is you doing exactly what you accuse me of — projecting the issues in pop fiction — onto the real world realities of AI. What needs to be discussed is not that at all. It is the issues I listed in my original comment.