We are developing the social individualist meta-context for the future. From the very serious to the extremely frivolous... lets see what is on the mind of the Samizdata people.
Samizdata, derived from Samizdat /n. - a system of clandestine publication of banned literature in the USSR [Russ.,= self-publishing house]
Samizdata quote of the day – do as your betters tell you, pleb
Our own opinion is that this is just another version of the desire for sumptuary laws, as with the hopes for bans on fast fashion. If even the poor can have a change of clothes, interesting food, then what’s the point of being privileged? Therefore those things that enable the poor to be as their betters must be banned.
It’s a very common and very unattractive part of human nature.
The other way to look at this is as a proof of Hayek’s contention in The Road to Serfdom. If government becomes the provider of health care – the NHS – then the population will be managed at the pleasure of the health care system.
– Tim Worstall
Who Are We?
The Samizdata people are a bunch of sinister and heavily armed globalist illuminati who seek to infect the entire world with the values of personal liberty and several property. Amongst our many crimes is a sense of humour and the intermittent use of British spelling.
We are also a varied group made up of social individualists, classical liberals, whigs, libertarians, extropians, futurists, ‘Porcupines’, Karl Popper fetishists, recovering neo-conservatives, crazed Ayn Rand worshipers, over-caffeinated Virginia Postrel devotees, witty Frédéric Bastiat wannabes, cypherpunks, minarchists, kritarchists and wild-eyed anarcho-capitalists from Britain, North America, Australia and Europe.
I’m not sure they are so much sumptuary laws and I didn’t notice any mention of dress. They are just part of the general busibodiness of government. I find it funny that they are concerned that only people from the food industry served on the advisory panel. What are we to expect? Civil engineers? Journalists? Or perhaps dockworkers?
What they don’t say is that their focus on micronutrients and additives misses the fact that these self same bodies made major dietary recommendations, such as substituting carbohydrates for fats which actually ARE the cause of the obesity and health epidemic that we are seeing now. No doubt the overconsumption of calories is a large part of it, but that over consumption is very directly related to their own food recommendations. Eat a lot of carbs and you get hungry much more quickly.
The idea that saccharine or some emulsifier is even a blip on the radar of harmfulness compared to that is insanity. And FWIW, Saccharine is one of the most studied food additives in history and there really is no evidence at all that it is harmful, unless you are an unfortunate Rhesus monkey force fed a pound of it a day.
I also find the arrogance associated with the shocked statement that “they haven’t banned anything for ten years” so very typical of government. It never crosses their mind that maybe nothing needed to be banned. God forbid that; somebody might question the importance of these tyrannical little Napoleons.
Take my freedoms – my speech, my associations, my property – and I’ll probably grumble and snipe.
Take my chocolate and . . . well, I have guns.
bobby b – That’s why the guns go first.
I think it’s interesting that we forget part of the push for things like government run healthcare and food production and the like was so many people trying to enlist in WW1 and WW2 were simply unable to because of a lack of healthcare and proper nutrition as children. I’m not saying I’m for government programs, but if you need young men for an army and the ones you’re trying to put in uniform can’t be used because as children they didn’t get to see doctors and dentists and their food wasn’t fortified with vitamins so they grew into young adults with things like rickets or poor dental health, it is of some interest to the state that there be a mechanism to ensure the next generation of children do get the medical and nutritional foundation they need.
…and if the ordinary people (the Rude Mechanicals) end up only eating ‘wholesome’ foods you can bet a small fortune that behind closed dining room doors the elite will still be eating pâté de foie gras, double chocolate chip muffins, bleached white flour bread (none of that wholemeal stuff), barbecued meats, tiramisu, waffles and pancakes (with syrup), washed down with high priced alcohol.
I notice that the list of highly processed “bad” foods did not include fake plant-based “meat” – which is perhaps the most ultra-processed food-like substance of them all.
It should be pointed out that the half government half “private”, read corporate, health care system in the United States behaved in a similar way to the NHS during Covid.
There was the same smearing of Early Treatment (the Early Treatment that could have saved most of the people who died), the same treatment mistakes in hospitals (“vent-vent-vent”), the same attacks on dissenting doctors and nurses, and the same pushing of toxic injections.
In both systems the ancient, and once sacred, relationship between an individual healer and their patient has been replaced with the Collectivist “Public Health” concept.
Is the government bureaucracy worse than the corporate bureaucracy, or is the corporate bureaucracy worse than the government bureaucracy, or are they much the same.
Deep Lurker – good point.