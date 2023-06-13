Samizdata quote of the day – it’s always Them, the Other

Varied attempts have tried to blame things on the Trots, the bourgeois, wreckers, whites, colonialism, The English, Rosicrucians and the Illuminati. But climate change, whatever we might think of how bad it is or isn’t, isn’t something being done to us – certainly not us rich world folk. It’s something we’re doing.
Consumer demand fuels these companies’ decisions, to be sure.
Well, yes. Without the demand to be able to transport ourselves, heat our lives, cook our food – even have food grown that we can eat – there would be no climate change. There also wouldn’t be 8 billion of us either and most human beings do rather like being able to live (that’s a testable proposition, the number who don’t equals the suicide statistics).
The fossil fuel billionaires are only such because we like to transport ourselves, heat, have and cook food and so on. There is no “other” forcing this upon us. It’s also true that there’s no solution to climate change – if one is even needed – without us out here changing our behaviour. Expropriating, eliminating, even topping on Tower Hill, those fossil fuel billionaires won’t change that in the slightest.
The fight against climate change is basically run by people who are wealthy enough to believe that denying heat and light to the masses of dirty proles will be enough, leaving them their V8 autos and ribeyes. Unique class war that is fought from the top down instead of the normal bottom up.
REMEMBER – The carbon they want to reduce is you.
What an idi*t. Does he not know of glacial ages… there always have been climate change and that “climate change” is an Orwellian expression with intent the changing the existing pack of cards?
By coincidence I just watched Konstantin Kisin’s you tube clip on Sowell’s notion that there are no solutions, only trade-offs, and that by “fighting” climate change we are giving something else up.
Me, I’m not fighting. Well, not climate change.
What is the end game for “Fighting climate change”? What exactly are these green taxes buying? I’m more and more convinced that it is a complete scam based on very dubious science. And I believe we should be challenging the notion that renewables are cheap energy. That is pure gaslighting. Just look at what the Germans are paying for their energy. Only Italy and Czechia are paying more. https://www.euronews.com/next/2023/03/29/energy-crisis-in-europe-which-countries-have-the-cheapest-and-most-expensive-electricity-a#:~:text=Residential%20electricity%20prices%20including%20taxes%20(February%202023)&text=The%20EU%20average%20was%2028.3,kWh)%20than%20the%20EU%20average.
“Without the demand to be able to transport ourselves, heat our lives, cook our food – even have food grown that we can eat – there would be no climate change”
If you believe this, I have a bridge etc etc