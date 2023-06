Samizdata quote of the day – death tax edition Samizdata quote of the day – the degeneration of mass movements » “But I think what is happening to me is important.” I do not know what this woman is accused of. [UPDATE: Commenter John did know, and linked to this Mark Steyn interview and this Mail story from October 2022.] It is always possible that things will look different if ever we get to hear the full story – not that Surrey Police seem inclined to tell us. But if this is half as bad as it looks, Caroline Farrow is right: it is important – and frightening. I’m going to do a thread and limit replies. You’ll see why. Please do not speculate with names. But I think what is happening to me is important. I am not prohibited from talking about things in general terms. — Caroline Farrow (@CF_Farrow) June 7, 2023 To save space, and to keep a sequential record of them in case they disappear, I have written out the rest of the tweets in her thread as bullet points. The following was written by Caroline Farrow, not me: — On Monday afternoon my solicitor received a bizarre communication from Surrey police solicitors. He thought it had to do with my civil claim against them. After some miscommunication, they sent through a bundle for a court hearing. I am due in court tomorrow morning. The police asked that “physical paperwork” relating to the court hearing against me in 2 days, was withheld from me. They wanted me to go to a court hearing without access to the accusations and alleged evidence. Surrey police have applied for a stalking protection order as a result of material I have posted on Twitter. On page 1 of the bundle repeated misgendering is cited. Here are the prohibitions they are seeking tomorrow morning. I will be assigned an “offender manager”. I will not be allowed to use any Social Media, Social Networking, Gaming, Dating (lol) site without this person’s written permission and having supplied them with usernames and passwords for all sites within 3 days. In addition the following requirements are added: 1. Allow Police Officers to enter your registered address(es), between the hours of 8am and 8pm, to conduct a risk assessment, monitor devices, and manage compliance of the order 2. Provide your Offender Manager with any mobile, digital, or internet enabled devices for examination, review, and monitoring purposes, immediately upon request. You must also your provide your Offender Manager with any access PINs, passwords, or patterns. Examinations may be completed manually on scene, or could entail them seizing your device(s) for examination by agencies contracted by the police for that purpose. Failing to disclose the existence of a device in your possession to your Offender Manager will count as a failure to comply with this condition. 3. Re-register home address every 12 months at a Police Station (within 365 days of last registration). 4. Provide your Offender Manager with list of all mobile, digital, or internet enabled devices that you own or have access to use. The list must be provided within three days of the order being granted or within three days of any changes. The police officer says this: I believe that while presenting a significant interference with the respondent’s privacy rights, it is an appropriate course of action in the circumstances. Signed by Surrey Police Superintendent “I consider that in accordance with paragraph 2 of Article 8 of HRA, an interference by this force as a public authority is in accordance with the law and is necessary.” I left out another condition Surrey police are asking for. 5. Possessing, owning or using more than one mobile phone and one SIM card, unless with written permission from your Offender Manager in the area that you reside. You must provide the telephone number and unique identifying numbers of all device(s) within three days of this order being granted or within three days of and supplying any changes within 3 days of any such change. Samizdata quote of the day – death tax edition Samizdata quote of the day – the degeneration of mass movements »

