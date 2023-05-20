China calls in the loans

“‘In a lot of the world, the clock has hit midnight’: China is calling in loans to dozens of countries from Pakistan to Kenya”
– Bernard Condon and the Associated Press in a major article for Fortune magazine.
Here are some excerpts from the article that struck me:
In the past under such circumstances [debtor countries being unable to make interest payments], big government lenders such as the U.S., Japan and France would work out deals to forgive some debt, with each lender disclosing clearly what they were owed and on what terms so no one would feel cheated.
But China didn’t play by those rules. It refused at first to even join in multinational talks, negotiating separately with Zambia and insisting on confidentiality that barred the country from telling non-Chinese lenders the terms of the loans and whether China had devised a way of muscling to the front of the repayment line.
And
Along with the usual mix of government mismanagement and corruption are two unexpected and devastating events: the war in Ukraine, which has sent prices of grain and oil soaring, and the U.S. Federal Reserve’s decision to raise interest rates 10 times in a row, the latest this month. That has made variable rate loans to countries suddenly much more expensive.
All of it is roiling domestic politics and upending strategic alliances.
In March, heavily indebted Honduras cited “financial pressures” in its decision to establish formal diplomatic ties to China and sever those with Taiwan.
Last month, Pakistan was so desperate to prevent more blackouts that it struck a deal to buy discounted oil from Russia, breaking ranks with the U.S.-led effort to shut off Vladimir Putin’s funds.
And, which I did not expect,
China has also pushed back on the idea, popularized in the Trump administration, that it has engaged in “debt trap diplomacy,” leaving countries saddled with loans they cannot afford so that it can seize ports, mines and other strategic assets.
On this point, experts who have studied the issue in detail have sided with Beijing. Chinese lending has come from dozens of banks on the mainland and is far too haphazard and sloppy to be coordinated from the top. If anything, they say, Chinese banks are not taking losses because the timing is awful as they face big hits from reckless real estate lending in their own country and a dramatically slowing economy.
And
The hunt began in 2011 when a top World Bank economist asked [Brad] Parks to take over the job of looking into Chinese loans. Within months, using online data-mining techniques, Parks and a few researchers began uncovering hundreds of loans the World Bank had not known about.
China at the time was ramping up lending that would soon become part of its $1 trillion “Belt and Road Initiative” to secure supplies of key minerals, win allies abroad and make more money off its U.S. dollar holdings. Many developing countries were eager for U.S. dollars to build power plants, roads and ports and expand mining operations.
But after a few years of straightforward Chinese government loans, those countries found themselves heavily indebted, and the optics were awful. They feared that piling more loans atop old ones would make them seem reckless to credit rating agencies and make it more expensive to borrow in the future.
So China started setting up shell companies for some infrastructure projects and lent to them instead, which allowed heavily indebted countries to avoid putting that new debt on their books. Even if the loans were backed by the government, no one would be the wiser.
In Zambia, for example, a $1.5 billion loan from two Chinese banks to a shell company to build a giant hydroelectric dam didn’t appear on the country’s books for years.
This I did expect:
Another AidData report around the same time suggested that many Chinese loans go to projects in areas of countries favored by powerful politicians and frequently right before key elections. Some of the things built made little economic sense and were riddled with problems.
In Sri Lanka, a Chinese-funded airport built in the president’s hometown away from most of the country’s population is so barely used that elephants have been spotted wandering on its tarmac.
Amusing at first sight, but the consequences are less funny:
As Parks dug into the details of the loans, he found something alarming: Clauses mandating that borrowing countries deposit U.S. dollars or other foreign currency in secret escrow accounts that Beijing could raid if those countries stopped paying interest on their loans.
In effect, China had jumped to the front of the line to get paid without other lenders knowing.
This has led to…
“The other creditors are saying, ‘We’re not going to offer anything if China is, in effect, at the head of the repayment line,’” Parks said. “It leads to paralysis. Everyone is sizing each other up and saying, ‘Am I going to be a chump here?’”
Countries that make deals with indebted nations do so out of enlightened self-interest. I suspect that China will eventually discover that it owns 100 per cent of nothing. Couldn’t happen to a nicer bunch of guys. I call it “Doing a Putin”.
Of course the Chinese could just send troops to make an example of a country or two. Since they sit on the UN Security Counsel and have veto powers no UN troops will be forthcoming to counter the move, and the West is bankrupting itself and bleeding their militaries dry supporting the Ukrainians because Putin is bad and whatnot, plus who cares what yellow people do to brown people on the far side of the world? When the world’s leaders and press suck up to them, the Chinese pretty much have a free hand in overthrowing some local governments.
Not that we have much room to talk when it comes to overthrowing governments or sending in troops to protect corporations and big money. Banana Republic is more than just a clothing store, right Dole and Del Monte?
Steven:
The west is indeed supporting Ukraine, but hardly to the point of bankrupting ourselves. Our welfare states will do that very efficiently in a few years.
So do you think we should have sat back and let Putin roll up the Ukraine? Maybe having Russia back in the heart of Europe is your idea of a good outcome?
You expected elephants on the tarmac? I call bs.
Ukraine is costing the West chump change compared to all that other rubbish state spending that does vastly more damage.
Can you not see what a geopolitical disaster it would be to have Russia move from being a peripheral threat to once again being a Central European power bordering with Slovakia & Romania? Fortunately, you are in a minority in not seeing the parallel with Chamberlain in 1938.
“Belt and Road” was always bait-and-switch designed to crush countries with debt.
As for the monetary and financial (banking) system of China – it is a mess, and the monetary and financial (banking) system of all Western nations is also a mess.
Even Switzerland abandoned the last link with physical reality (with a commodity) – back in the 1990s, with the new “we celebrate our diversity” (Swiss voters thought that meant German, French, Italian and Romansh languages – but, even then the elite meant something else by “diversity”) Constitution introduced in the 1990s – which quietly dropped the last link with gold.
Today the monetary and financial (banking) system of all Western nations is magic pixie dust – held up by moonbeams.
As for the productive economy – China produces vastly more manufactured goods than the United States does. Which is why the Economist magazine does not give manufacturing output figures any more (just “GDP” – which is really a measure of SPENDING not production) – “best not to alarm the Plebs – they might launch an armed uprising demanding the return of President Trump”.
“Paul, you do not understand – the Chinese monetary and financial (banking) system is just lights on computer screens, which can be manipulated on the whims of the powerful”.
No, I understand that very well – my point is that all Western nations are just as bad in their monetary and financial (banking) system.
I realize that after the first 31 trillion in red the US owes, the 200 billion or so we’ve given to Ukraine to stop Putin is chump change, but it’s still another 200 billion with no end in sight. Meanwhile the costs of every consumer good in the US keeps going up while my paycheck doesn’t (including food), the Dems are trying to pack the Supreme Court, the cry for Danegeld in the form of reparations just keep getting louder, the DoJ is totally out of control to the point they’re laughing at Congress, and another million or so people from South of the Border will start squatting in the US this year with the approval of Pedo Joe. Stopping Putin from getting the Soviet band back together is fine and all, but at some point either we need to do more than keep writing checks (e.g. send troops) or just call it a day. Frankly, Putin is the least of my concerns, and considering Europe as a whole have spent somewhere in the neighborhood of 80 billion, or less than half what the US has, it isn’t really much of a concern to Europe.
Even most of the Ukrainians I know think getting NATO involved directly is a stupid idea. Moreover, I don’t know a single one who doesn’t think they can win this war themselves if given the gear, so quite why you want US soldiers to get killed is unclear to me.
You are not well informed.
I’m not worried about percentage of GDP, and I’m certainly not worried about numbers from a year ago. Total dollars or pounds or euros or whatever is what matters. Let Europe do the heavy lifting for once. It’s Europe’s war. Europe can take the lead in dealing with it. We can’t afford it. America gave at the office.
You wrote:
Percentage of GDP going to help Ukraine is a good measure of who is concerned. So your remark about absolute numbers is irrelevant to “concern” for reasons I should not need to explain.
Steven R, the United States went legally bankrupt in 1933 – when the Federal Government failed to meet its contractual obligations (indeed forbad anyone to meet their contractual obligations – if those contractual obligations involved a gold clause in the contract). Anyone can pay debts in money they create from paper (or now – from lights on computer screens), that is fraud (of the “legal” sort).
However, American SOCIETY remained sound – strong families, strong churches, strong secular cultural institutions and so on. So production could recover over time – because most people were hard working, honest, and dependable.
However, over the last 60 years (at least) society has decayed – horribly decayed.
As for the economic position – the official Federal Government debt is 32 Trillion Dollars, but the unfunded liabilities (such a Social Security and Medicare) are many Trillions on-top-of-that. Yes the government can create “money” to pay all these debts – but the money will be worthless. In due course it will be replaced by international digital money – for full totalitarianism.
And society continues to fall apart.
Get out of the big cities – get far away from them.
As for the Ukraine – Mr Putin invaded, and he should not have invaded.
His invasion was bad for the Ukraine and was bad for Russia.
Typing the above two lines does not make me a puppet of the Biden Administration, BlackRock, or the “International Community”, all of which I despise.
Interestingly enough, under globally recognized laws of Secured Transactions, the debtor countries defrauded all of their other lenders when they made such agreements with the Chinese. All of their loans should now be callable.
On the tarmac of the airport built with borrowed money in the president’s home village I expect grass and rats, but I must admit I didn’t think of elephants.
Perry, Europe is, once again, relying on the US to fund the solution to a European problem. I realize that Latvia’s contribution to the war effort by GDP percentage is fantastic, it’s offset by other larger nations not pulling their weight in GDP percentage. If Ukraine was all that important, the nations of Europe would be sending money hand over fist to them and giving until it hurts. They’re not. The US, a country not in Europe, has spent over twice what Europe combined has to deal with a European problem. Why? We certainly don’t have it to spend and we have a ton of domestic problems that need to be addressed first.
In short, Europe is wanting the US to keep writing checks on an account that is almost 32 trillion overdrawn. We’re broke. Until Putin rolls over the border into a NATO country, it isn’t really a US concern.
@Steven R
Of course the Chinese could just send troops to make an example of a country or two. Since they sit on the UN Security Counsel and have veto powers no UN troops will be forthcoming to counter the move
Emm, I think you are confusing the Chinese with the US. It is the US (and NATO) that sends troops into every little shithole country in the world. China never does. In fact one of the big questions about a Taiwan invasion is how the Chinese military will perform because they have almost never been tested in battle.
I haven’t dug into this in detail (and I defer to BobbyB on obscure points of international law) but on the surface it seems to me that the Chinese are being smart here. They have arranged their loans with shady characters to make sure that they can get paid back. The fact that the giant international boys club of nations who do their usual “it isn’t our money so why should we care” approach just shows that, for all its evil and faults, once again the Chinese are schooling the West in how to get shit done. FFS they have grown their economy, in thirty years pulling it from an agrarian socialist hellhole into one of the world’s most powerful economy, while the USA has circled into a spiral of unsustainable debt, self loathing and implacable statism. To be clear, I loathe the CCP, but one cannot deny their effectiveness.
As to Ukraine, I see no reason to change my mind as to what I have said for a while here — it is just a grinding war designed to consume western arms manufacturers goods, bolster American politicians’ re-election campaigns and allow the free passage of planeloads of cash and corruption between governments, and it will continue as long as the Western governments can make it do so, since it is so shockingly profitable in pecuniary and non pecuniary terms. And the price is paid in the blood of Ukrainians and conscript Russians, subject to a modern order 227: “Not one step back”.
Are you really that clueless about what has driven US foreign policies since 1945?
Clearly untrue.
I get that you skipped 1938 in your history lessons, which is why it’s great that yours is very much a minority view.
Oh please. There are many reasonable grounds on which to object to US involvement in Ukraine’s defence but if Russia getting to overrun Ukraine entirely or partially is ok with you, spare me talk about how much you care about the blood of Ukrainians, given Russia’s opening discussed objective to exterminate the Ukrainian intelligentsia & anyone harbouring the idea of Ukrainian nationhood.
That would be the time the Europeans did nothing to fix a European problem before it got out of hand and ultimately ended up needing the United States to save them from themselves? That 1938?
That’s becoming a bit of a recurring issue.
Which is not what is happening this time, fortunately.
@Perry de Havilland (London)
given Russia’s opening discussed objective to exterminate the Ukrainian intelligentsia & anyone harbouring the idea of Ukrainian nationhood.
If we are to talk about “potential for bloodshed” rather than the actual blood of actual innocent people running in the streets, may I point out that you are advocating a policy of nuclear brinkmanship that puts us closer to nuclear war than probably at any other time in history. If we are to assume the claim that mad Putin would do a purge in Ukraine is it not just as reasonable to think that should that same mad Putin lose unconditionally and be threatened with his own end, something I believe you have strongly advocated for, that he will burn the whole thing down as he goes out the door? I don’t only think that is possible, I think it is almost certainly how he will try to go out. Whether someone will be able to stop him or not I don’t know. Though he does seem to have the Russian leadership sown up pretty tight.
Thankfully the politicians don’t have the same agenda as this. They don’t really want to win, they just want to grind it out for as long as possible. Which I suppose is better than the sort of full commitment to regime change that I have seen advocated here often. One of the few times their utter mendacity and corruption actually serves to our advantage.
Do I really need to link to actual, not potential, examples of Russian atrocities?
I don’t agree with your analysis at all, but even by your own metrics, once again it is clear that “price is paid in the blood of Ukrainians” was pure rhetorical device. If you are willing to see Ukraine go under the bus because you fear nuclear war, fine, say so, but accept the price in Ukrainian blood your preferred choice comes with.
So if the other bloke has nukes, where do *you* draw the red line? Ukraine? Clearly not.
Moldova? Baltics? Slovakia? Poland? Denmark? Germany? If so, why? Or to look it is the other way around, if not Ukraine, then why risk nuclear war for the sake of Latvia? Poland? Germany? If you will not see Russia prevented from taking Ukraine because they have nukes, just accept that Russia has to be given anything it demands.
If Russia takes Ukraine, are you really doing to argue what comes after is peace & a happy content Russia that has no further interest in continuing to expand to re-establish the entire Russian/Soviet Empire? They will stop once they have Ukraine just like Chamberlain hoped Hitler would stop once Germany had the Sudetenland?
Evidence?