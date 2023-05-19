We are developing the social individualist meta-context for the future. From the very serious to the extremely frivolous... lets see what is on the mind of the Samizdata people.

Climate change story told by ice cores…

· Environment · Science & Technology

A short but important presentation…

Jonathan Firstenberg/Michael Joseph Licari – What do ice cores tell us about the history of climate change and the present trend? This video explains one perspective – arguably the most accurate one. And if you skip to 2:25, you will see the huge error we have made and the assumptions and extrapolations based on that error.

May 19th, 2023 |

