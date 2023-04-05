The police have put up a crime scene tent in Nicola Sturgeon’s garden

Scenes at Nicola Sturgeon’s house as her husband Peter Murrell is now in custody and is being questioned by Police Scotland detectives over the ongoing investigation into the funding and finances of the SNP. pic.twitter.com/7vz16pH7oc — Lee (@VictoryDay_Hope) April 5, 2023

I thought they only did that when they were literally digging for dead bodies. Come now, Police Scotland, just because you have arrested the husband of the recently resigned First Minister of Scotland, no need for all the drama. It’s only a few hundred thousand quid.

That link goes to the Wings Over Scotland blog. Stuart Campbell owns this story and has every right to say, “I told you so” to every professional journalist in Scotland, whether Nationalist or Unionist.

By the way, when commenting on this story, remember that “arrested” does not mean “charged” and “charged” does not mean “guilty”. The presumption of innocence is never more important than when a public figure you do not like has his collar felt. A lot of people in the States could do with that reminder following the arrest of Donald Trump.