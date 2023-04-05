Samizdata quote of the day – imperialism is good ackshually

I would agree that Ukraine also has the corruption but nowadays it’s much lower compared to what it was before because our Western allies are controlling us and it’s great. Honestly I am so tired of Ukrainian corruption that I would be glad to have the external control over our country – as what Vladimir Putin says – just temporary to provide reforms and institutions and to make our society better but you know we have what we have. I am OK with the President Zelenskyy but not OK with the current Ukrainian Parliament. OK it seems like I am deviating from the topic.
– Denys Davydov. Crimean-born, former commercial pilot turned war blogger.
Read something similar about India- The Indians liked independence, but also liked the British tradition of incorruptibility, and wanted that part of The Raj back!
Mr Putin is not going to reduce corruption in the Ukraine – the Russian government of Mr Putin and his associates is itself very corrupt.
As for Western rule being good for the Ukraine – in practice Western rule means rule by the institutionally corrupt European Union and the institutionally corrupt American government.
Ukraine should sort out its own corruption – and the way to do that is to restrict the size and scope of government, admittedly very hard to do in-the-middle-of-a-war.
If the war is one – then the Ukraine should most certainly not join the European Union, as that would mean a continuation of the regulations and subsidies that produce the corruption.
Ukraine should have a limited government, limited in its spending and not going in for economic and social regulations. A limited government devoted to the defence of the country.
Bizarrely, indirectly Putin kinda sorta has actually. By virtue of all the oversight & strings attached pertaining to western (particularly US) aid to Ukraine. People previously untouchable have ended up in the jug since the war started that would have been unthinkable even in 2021.
These things are relative & magnitude matters.
I am so tired of Ukrainian corruption that I would be glad to have the external control over our country – as what Vladimir Putin says – just temporary to provide reforms
Oh yes.
Temporary external control of the country………..thats worked so well over the centuries in so many countries….
Hangings of proven corrupt officials would be a start, Denys. start from there