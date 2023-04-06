We are developing the social individualist meta-context for the future. From the very serious to the extremely frivolous... lets see what is on the mind of the Samizdata people.

Permission to speak not granted: the editor of Science gives his ruling

This “Threadreader” page shows a now-deleted set of tweets by the Editor-in-Chief of Science magazine, Holden Thorp:

In light of @Nature’s excellent editorial about why it makes sense to comment on politics (all the way, in their case, to making an endorsement), this is the Pew finding that is most relevant. Following the admonition to stick to science is conceding the idea that scientists can be sidelined in policy decisions. “Stick to science” infantilizes scientists and tells us to sit at the kids table and let the adults decide. We must fight back. Here’s the editorial:

Should Nature endorse political candidates? Yes — when the occasion demands it

Political endorsements might not always win hearts and minds, but when candidates threaten a retreat from reason, science must speak out.
Sure, if you ask if folks in the public if they lose faith in science if journals venture into politics, many will say yes. But they don’t actually want science, they want scientific information they can use as they see fit. 3/n @Magda_Skipper @laurahelmuth @KBibbinsDomingo

This gives people the permission to say things like “climate change may be real, but I don’t think we should have government regulation to deal with it,” which is unacceptable. We can’t concede that by letting people pick and choose. Good for @Magda_Skipper for speaking out.

Emphasis added. Found via Stuart Ritchie.

April 6th, 2023 |

2 comments to Permission to speak not granted: the editor of Science gives his ruling

  • John Galt
    April 6, 2023 at 3:25 pm

    It seems as if Holden Thorp has forgotten that we are a democracy (even if in name only) rather than a noocracy.

    As it is Big Science has been caught red handed passing off fraudulent science as both fact AND truth when it gives them greater power and increases the size of their bank balance.

    The days of unbiased and neutral science are long gone, if they ever existed at all.

  • Peter MacFarlane
    April 6, 2023 at 3:30 pm

    Sadly, this is yet another example of Follow The Money. If you want to do Big Science (which now includes almost all science), you need Big Money; Big Money comes only from the Big State, who want the results they want. Of course dissent is not welcome. Feynman will be turning in his grave…

