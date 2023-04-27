Samizdata quote of the day – Panopticon edition

In late 2021, Wired, the formerly libertarian magazine that now champions surveillance and censorship, called for spying on private messaging in the name of preventing harm. Encrypted messaging apps “are intentionally built for convenience and speed, for person-to-person communication as well as large group connections,” wrote Wired. “Yet it is these same conditions that have fueled abusive and illegal behavior, disinformation and hate speech, and hoaxes and scams; all to the detriment of the vast majority of their users. As early as 2018, investigative reports have explored the role that these very features played in dozens of deaths in India and Indonesia as well as elections in Nigeria and Brazil.”
The Omidyar report explicitly argued against the right to privacy in text messaging. “Privacy is essential to building trust, but it is not a singular standard for safety,” wrote Omidyar Foundation authors. “We believe online safety is the result of trustworthy technology and enlightened regulation. While the shift toward adopting end-to-end encryption has reinforced trust between users, the technological architecture that encourages scale, virality, and monetization has ultimately facilitated the rapid and large-scale spread of dangerous, distorted, and deceitful content.”
It is a shocking statement to read, especially when you realize that Omidyar, with a net worth of $9 billion, has long claimed to be a champion of free speech and privacy. He even bankrolled the online magazine, The Intercept in response to revelations by Edward Snowden that the U.S. government was illegally spying on American citizens. What is going on here? Why is the censorship industry now trying to spy on and censor our private messages?
“Hate Speech” is speech with which the establishment rulers disagree.
“Disinformation”, in the sense of lies, is mostly spread by governments and major corporate bodies (including NGOs) – they do not need to “encrypt” their lies, as they are spread openly every day by the education system and the mainstream media.
“Wired” are a bit worse than “no longer libertarian” – they are now very much on the side of governments and corporate bodies (the government and corporate bureaucracy in what was once, but IS NO LONGER, the West, being essentially the same).
Even in the time of President Reagan and Prime Minister Thatcher it was horribly clear that the West had massively declined in terms of liberty – the state (the government) had massively expanded in both size (spending) and scope (regulations) for more than a century. However, it still, at least sort-of, made sense to talk about “The West” or “The Free World” in the time of President Reagan and Prime Minister Thatcher.
It no longer makes sense to talk about “The West” or “The Free World” – not in these days of Agenda 2030 (once Agenda 21 – which dates from the early 1990s but has gradually developed over time) Sustainable Development Goals (including the “cultural aspect” which is censorship) and DEI (or which ever way round you want to put the letters) – Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (and the persecution of anyone who does not go along with every aspect of the agenda – or does not support every aspect of the establishment narrative), “The West” or “The Free World” no longer exists.
Part of the problem is that as far as I see it, a lot of today’s tech business leaders are hostile to the typical constraints, checks and balances of a broadly liberal order. They’ve embraced a technocratic worldview in which people such as them – wise, hip and not reactionary bigots like other people – call the shots. It doesn’t occur to them, until too late, that what they are creating will come back to bite them. Hard.
In my day job I write a fair bit about privacy. It is interesting that there has, at the margins, bit a bit of pushback against relentless assaults on privacy from campaigners who want everything to be “transparent”, even if it means putting beneficial ownership data of private individuals into the public domain. In November 2022, a top European Union court actually voted against https://www.mishcon.com/news/european-court-of-justice-strikes-down-public-registers-of-beneficial-ownership such beneficial ownership public registers. We’ve seen the assaults on medical privacy during the lockdowns, and the Snowden revelations, etc. Another big worry that could galvanise opinion is the threat of central bank digital currencies, which could be part of a Western-style form of “social credit system” that already operates in China.
As for Wired magazine, I haven’t read it for years, and it is sad to see it fall to the level of championing censorship and controls on privacy. It is also fully on board with the Green agenda, in its full alarmist sense.
Johnathan Pearce – yes indeed.
Nor do they hide it – when the corporate business leaders (and not just from tech companies) meet (and not just as WEF meetings – at every other national and international body as well) they openly discuss their plans to plan society – i.e. control the lives of ordinary people, and the government officials and “independent experts” at these meetings AGREE (they are all much the same sort of people – corporate managers, government officials, NGOs, academic “experts”) – they all want unlimited power over the lives of ordinary people. There is no “conspiracy” – it is all being done openly.
As for the currency – it is already just lights on computer screens, with no link to any real commodity at all. “Digital Currency” makes official what is already the case de facto – the “money” can already be manipulated (or just turned off) on the whims of the powerful. To push political and cultural agendas.
All very Saint-Simon from two centuries ago. Saint-Simon rather than Karl Marx.
When I did some digging it turned out that the majority of “Fact Checkers” were financed by Omidyar one way or another.
Omidyar is a totalitarian creep who spends huge amounts of money financing almost every left wind loony crank organization going. Usually through shell foundations. Second only to Soros in his outright evilness. But unlike Soros Omidyar did not make most of his money by direct financial fraud (insider trading of FX for Soros) but Omidyar did make a large chunk of his cash from the first Dot Com Bubble. So make his money from what was little more than a giant pump and dump operation. Most of the money lost in the crash was by pension funds.
I imagine any former libertarian organisation which now champions the big surveillance state has had a discreet talking to from powerful people. It can be a good life if you toe the line, otherwise…
Really? The vast majority? Why are they still using it then?
Let’s just change a few words here:
Bring on the telescreens. Stop that, Citizen 12875-XGH, we can see you.