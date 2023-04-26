Samizdata quote of the day – Elon Musk edition

“It might be exhausting just trying to keep up with Musk and he will get plenty wrong. And yet, all the criticism is hopelessly wide of the mark. Our political and economic culture sneers at and neglects men and women like him. But if Musk and his ilk ever chose to go on strike, like a seemingly endless number of workers in both the public and private sectors, the system could grind to a complete halt.”
– Matthew Lynn, Daily Telegraph. Lynn’s article (£) is spot on. Yes, Musk received public subsidies for Tesla and the SpaceX business gets deals from NASA, but the point is also that he has made, particularly in the spacefaring area, a tremendous go of massively reducing launch costs via the recoverability of the rockets. He did it when far more expensive ways of space flight failed to deliver. If he did nothing else, that puts him on my list of heroes.
The line about him ever going on strike makes me wonder if Lynn thinks of Musk as a sort of Ayn Rand hero. It’s almost uncanny. Of course, some people, including Musk himself, tend to think of him more as a bit of a Tony Stark.
Musk can be maddening to some, and vexatious even to his admirers. But overall, I am glad he is around.
On the subject of going on strike. I was surprised by how little effect the whole lockdown debacle has had in general. We have rising inflation which is an obvious outcome that you would expect giving half of the workforce a year off and paying them with leaves from the magic money tree. It does seem to show that many of those people given time off were not actually producing anything of value when they were working, so nobody missed them. I was surprised that there has not been mass unemployment caused by businesses realising that most of their workforce wasn’t actually needed. Which I suppose brings us back to Musk and his purchase of Twitter.
I think he is one of the most, perhaps the most, important humans of this century. I’m a bit of a fanboy. Did you know he also was one of the founders of OpenAI which produced ChatGPT? Oh, and saving free speech in America is one of his side hobbies.
If you haven’t watched the interview he did with Tucker Carlson (late of Fox News) last week, you should. He is a fascinating person.
And BTW, the only people who don’t make mistakes are people who aren’t trying hard enough.
Big fanboi here for Musk also, but I fear that we on the right keep putting our faith into single huge personalities without building a following system for them that can carry on their quests when they leave.
When Breitbart died, so too did his influence. When Trump flamed out, we really had nothing ready to step up. Perhaps DeSantis, but he’s also just one single personality, vulnerable to the investigative takedown that we know is going to be mounted when he starts a national-scope campaign.
Imagine EM having a stroke tomorrow. Twitter – our sole national outlet – is then lost, as is a huge fight for our freedoms. We are unprepared for such a thing. We need a movement, not an Olympus. Perhaps we need an invigorated MAGA.
Stonyground:
Bullseye.
@bobby b
Perhaps DeSantis, but he’s also just one single personality
FWIW, I think DeSantis is now unelectable as President. By signing that 6 week abortion bill he can never win enough of the middle to win. If it had been a 15 week bill he could have won, since most of the middle are not in favor, in general, of sucking brains out of almost born babies. But six weeks is too extreme for even fairly moderate Americans. All we have left on the Republican side is Trump, and he is almost guaranteed to lose. 2024 will be Biden vs Trump, and Trump will lose. Possibly if Biden becomes completely untenable it’ll be Harris vs Trump, and that maybe is winnable, but her craziness and utterly unappealing manner could easily be cancelled by her intersectional victim points which could improve her turnout dramatically. So I think Harris would beat Trump too. Nevertheless, they’ll run Biden unless he is actually dead, and maybe even then. No way Biden will get through four more years, so get used to President Hyena.
Imagine screachy Harris negotiating trade deals with China, or “standing up” to Putin. Think about that if you doubt that it is time to move to Galt’s Gulch. I suggest you google “Five Flags”.
Oh, and regarding Twitter, the one other bright spot in the media landscape is Fox. But no doubt recent news would make many nervous about their reliability for the next election. Hint, Paul Ryan is on their board of directors. And a billion dollar fine guarantees they will be very hesitant to investigate the inevitable electoral shenanigans.
@Stonyground
However, some of the most unproductive people in the US economy are middle managers. And guess who gets to decide if we can WfH?
+1 on the Elon fan club.
In the struggle between collectivists and individualists the collectivists will always win because they work together, just like it says on the tin.
Yeah, that’s my take also. Trump v. DeSantis is going to guarantee a Republican split. If one of the two died soon, that might obviate the split and give the GOP a chance in 2024, but that’s the minimum that it would take. We have about 25% “Trump or nothing!” voters, and about 20% “DeSantis or nothing!” voters. The remaining R vote is simply going to be too small to win.
(Unless they run Hillary. Then it’s a crapshoot.)
I’d be a fanboy too, but for one thing – tossler.
I can think of nothing that more threatens real and meaningful personal freedom – the ability to travel where and when you want – than the cult of the milk float. And in this, musk is its jesus.
I don’t think anybody was forced to buy Reardon metal. And in that world, Musk would be somebody taking massive government bungs, and benefiting from blatantly discriminatory laws, to peddle an inferior product worst than cast iron.
I do admire Musk’s drive, determination etc, but as long as tesla is around, his true motivations have to be questioned.
With Gates and the rest of the Wansee eugenisist fanatics, their motivations are clear. I’m still not sure if musk isn’t really one of them.
Elon Musk reminds me of Ptolemy.
After the death of Alexander the Great it was sadly clear that the independent city states, some with semi democratic governments, would not really return. But it was not clear who would rule where.
Of the Generals of Alexander – Ptolemy was “the nice one”, he could be just as ruthless as the other Generals – but he had a nice manner with it. Ptolemy would rather win people over rather than kill them – and he was sincerely interested in natural science and general learning. Ptolemy was also full of sympathy (perhaps sincere sympathy) for people who had been persecuted by despotism – “oh what happened to you and your family and friends was terrible” (subtext being – “you would be so much better off under my rule – I am a tolerant person”, and that was actually partly true).
For those who point to the flaws of Elon Musk (and of course, like all human beings, he has flaws) I would ask the following question.
Would you rather be ruled by Bill Gates, or some other World Economic Forum type, or by Elon Musk?
“I do not want to be ruled by any billionaire, I am going to stamp my foot and scream till things are the way I want them to be”.
Sorry, but that is not on offer.
Of the available choices, Elon Musk is the least bad – look, for example, at how censorship has vastly reduced on Twitter since Mr Musk took over.
Mr Musk spent about 40 Billion Dollars buying Twitter.
40 Billion Dollars – the ordinary human mind just can not really grasp a number that large (I know I can not really grasp the size of that number).
That is “putting your money where your mouth is” in a sense that no one in the history of the world has ever dome before.
No one in the history of the world has spent anything like this sum of money to reduce censorship in a means of communication.
“But Paul – he will still censor stuff that is a threat to his own personal interests”.
Perhaps he will – but I refer the reader to the start of what I have written. If you have a choice of powerful people (such as the Generals of Alexander at the dawn of the Hellenistic Age) then pick “the nice one” the least bad.
The perfect is the enemy of the good – Mr Elon Musk is most certainly not perfect, but he is the best (overwhelmingly the best) of the available options.
“How will the collapse of the fiat money and Credit Bubble finance system, influence all of the above – the general political situation?”
I am not sure. It will be interesting to see how the economic collapse (which is now inevitable) changes politics. But I am sure that Mr Musk, and the other truly rich and powerful men of the world, are preparing (as best they can) for the collapse. Preparing to keep their wealth, and their power, in whatever new world emerges.
There is some discussion of American elections in some of the comments – without grasping that the elections are systematically rigged in some States such discussion is empty.
So when the “controlled opposition”, such as the Wall Street Journal, pretend that mass mail-in ballots (and all the rest of it) are fine, and sneer at people who watched elections (for example the recent election for Governor of Arizona) rigged before their eyes (“sorry but you can not vote just now, we have a computer problem – you should have voted before election day”) – they reveal themselves (and Mr Murdoch) to be a waste-of-space.
Yes the courts and the arbiters are institutionally corrupt – they will ignore any evidence of election fraud and award X zillion in damages against people who even imply the truth, but one can find ways round the courts and arbiters. For example, look at the way Mr Musk writes – he writes nothing against the elections that can be taken to court, even saying that he was one of the people who really did vote for Mr Biden, but his meaning is fairly clear.
As for the American economy – the Economist magazine is filled with articles about how it is going from “strength to strength” and everything is wonderful.
This means SELL, SELL, SELL.
When the establishment tells you X, about elections, or about the economy, or about most other things, the opposite of X is normally true.
Bobby:
I am very skeptical about ‘movements’. Every movement needs a ruling class, and any ruling class is likely either to capture power for itself, or else to connive with the establishment which it was supposed to counteract.
If i had to make a suggestion, it would be with a modesty that is unusual for me 🙂
The suggestion would be to re-discover the wisdom of the Founding Fathers, in providing a system of checks+balances, the most important of which (apart from election integrity, which the Founders kind-of neglected) is perhaps federalism.
I believe that there is room for a de-nazified FBI, but apart from that, the federal government should probably be reduced to little more than national defense.
I would make similar suggestions for reform of the EU, UK, Italy, and Canada. Other countries that i feel entitled to comment about, even in all the modesty that i am able to muster, are much smaller, and therefore less likely to benefit from decentralization.