The power of studying humanities

The humanities at their best are also perfectly equipped to provide an education in something that has been sadly lacking in recent business history: human judgment. The notion of judgment might sound a bit vague — certainly compared with the profit and loss of the business balance sheet or the ones and zeros of the digital economy — but the difference between a successful leader and a mediocre one does not lie in the amount of information they possess. It lies in the very human ability to process a vast mass of ambiguous information — sales patterns, technological innovations, political threats — and then make a rapid decision under pressure. The importance of judgment is growing as the world becomes more uncertain and trade-offs become more pressing. Who knows? Perhaps this week’s financial turmoil could have been avoided if Greg Becker, the CEO of the just-shuttered Silicon Valley Bank, had studied the humanities at Indiana University instead of majoring in business.
A preference for deceptive certainties over fuzzy truths has arguably been the biggest problem for business in recent years. Businesspeople have grown incomparably rich since the 1980s by embracing the deceptive certainties of business theory while forgetting the great truths of political theory. They have embraced the cult of shareholder value (paying themselves like owners rather than employees) while also providing themselves with golden parachutes and exploiting every accounting trick in the book. But in so doing they have whipped up popular fury that is threatening to overturn business civilization (and will not be placated by a few bromides about diversity and sustainability).
They would have been wiser if they had studied classical political theory along with contemporary economics and business theory. Aristotle argued vigorously for the “golden mean” on the grounds that a prosperous middle class is necessary to long-term stability. Plato insisted that elites inevitably collapse if they give way to their own appetites rather than restraining themselves in the interest of the public good. Surely Plato+Aristotle is a better formula for understanding the state of modern America than any number of business theorists?
The flip side of that argument is that the people at the top of the pyramid, be they political, economic, social, or business, don’t want a public that thinks for itself. They want technical innovation, but only insofar as it leads to new things to sell. They want cogs for their machine. It’s why they have developed an educational system that is one size fits all and no longer pushes the classics.
I’m an educated man with degrees and all of that, but my counterpart from a hundred and fifty years ago would have been schooled in Latin and read Cicero and Caesar in the original language, would have been very well versed in mythology and religion and the literature of the day and mathematics and the sciences from an early age because education was still valued. Now college is just about checking the boxes and getting through it as one more thing kids have have to do to get a job. Ignorance is seen as a virtue. Think of the number of people who almost proudly say they only speak one language or can’t do math or never read Shakespeare. And our system of education encourages that by telling kids that stuff is nice to know, but not necessary. So go to work, do your job, get married, have kids, watch tv at night, consume products, and do the same thing tomorrow, and the day after that, and the day after that. Thinking is not required.
Once upon a time I went to pick my brother up from his job at McDonald’s. I was reading a book in the dining area while waiting for him and some kid he was working with asked me “what are you reading for?” That question has stuck with me all these years. Not “what are you reading” but “what are you reading for?”
We are watching night fall on civilization itself.
Steven R, yours is a counsel of despair.
I think there’s a growing understanding that much of our education system is rotten to the core. In the US, homeschooling is, so I understand, booming. There’s a demand for alternatives.
But we don’t see “the humanities at their best” anymore in most places. What we see is the humanities captured by one political outlook and personality.
I would counsel kids into the humanities if the humanities’ personnel had balance and neutrality and wisdom. I see none of that anymore.
A rejection of a supposed humanities-based education isn’t driven by a rejection of the life-usefulness and value of that education. It’s driven by the knowledge that a humanities-based education is no longer available. “The public good” used to be a valuable concept, until it was highjacked into “my group’s good.”
Here’s an article concerning the attempt by the trustees of UNC to introduce a semblance of learning about civic processes back into the college:
https://www.jamesgmartin.center/2023/03/the-media-take-on-the-unc-board/
(Hint: huge pushback by the woke college staff. The UNC’s “humanities” offerings will remain as they have become – ideological persuasion.)
It isn’t just that politics has taken hold of every College of Liberal Arts department.* It’s that the things that made the West the powerhouse it was are no longer being taught. Universities across the US have eliminated their Classics Departments. Students are told that the Greeks and Romans are no longer worth studying, what with their patriarchy and colonialism and slavery and whatever. So no one studies them. And there isn’t a push from on high to get people into those fields because the people in charge of all this don’t want thinkers; they want drones who will work and buy and have a few creature comforts and raise their kids to do the same.
I am always astounded that in my parents’ lifetimes they saw children facing dogs and fire hoses and the Bull Connors of the world so they could have the education as whites, then demand busing so their kids could go to better schools (which just proved it wasn’t the money coming into the school or the area the school was in but the students and teachers, so that was done away with), to a situation now where so many black parents don’t care if their kids are educated and the kids are discouraged from excelling because they have to “keep it real” and getting an education is “acting white”. Meanwhile, in places in Africa and Asia, the parents are struggling and sacrificing so their children can have the chance to be educated. It comes down to education is the key to success and in the West we’ve had it too good for too long so education is now just a given so it isn’t valued. Plus our masters don’t want us thinking for ourselves lest we decide they need to go.
*History departments in the US are full of screaming leftists, but in my experience even the most left leaning of professors will allow right wing arguments in classes and in papers so long as the student can back it up with sources and can make a logical argument. They may still have posters of Che in their offices and departmental hallways, but they’ll still let you write papers that say Che was a monster.
Being, as I am, one of those grubby numbers oriented engineering types who eschew such things, I’d ask to see the supporting data for this claim.
My experience is that people who focused on the humanities as a general rule show spectacularly bad judgment. It is from that matrix that we get such “useful” people as politicians, diversity people, pronoun demanders, and pearl clutching “think of the children” types. I’m afraid Bill Gates and Jeff Bezos, both deeply flawed men, did far more for the world than any bunch of Dostoevsky quoting self important blowhards ever did.
And although it is trendy to do so, more to make people think one is smart because one can quote them, are we really to look to Greek Philosophers as our source of wisdom? Have you read Plato’s Republic? Can you think of a more horrible society? One can certainly forgive their flaws since they did not have the benefits of 2000 years of thought and science to improve our views, but even though we might be happy that our child can count to 10 and recite the alphabet, we must surely expect more of them as an adult. Which is to say that the Greek Philosophers are admirable but not particularly useful.
They have embraced the cult of shareholder value … But in so doing they have whipped up popular fury that is threatening to overturn business civilization
One more comment on this — this seems a very misleading statement. The claim that “shareholder value” is a cult I find jaw droppingly shocking. The purpose of corporations as is stated in their articles of incorporation is shareholder value. That is what they are there for, that is why they employ people and produce things. That is why the founders started them. That is why investors put in capital. In what possible respect is that a cult?
And as to whipping up popular fury… who exactly has done this? Not business owners but rather the very humanities type people of whom this article is a hagiography. Their selfish, vapid philosophizing, their demand to be the popular kid, has had them shit all over everything that made the country rich enough to support their mindless wailing. They are the Prince Harrys of society. They are the manifestation of what the Soviets used to call “Western Decadence”. To blame this on the business leaders is the core tactic they use: redirection — accuse your enemies of your own sins with such poker faced effrontery and chutzpah that people actually believe you.
Teaching the humanities, what used to be called a “liberal education”, is (or, rather, was) a good thing – however (and readers will know what is coming next) the teaching of the humanities has been taken over by leftists, turning what should be good into evil.
As for whether a “liberal education” is a good thing for a person in business – I am not sure. I do know that a university degree (in any subject) was not considered necessary for a management job till quite recently – indeed before World War II a degree in the humanities was actually looked down on by many American business enterprises (such as the banks and railroad companies) – as they preferred, for senior positions, people with practical experience – rather than people who were “filled with theories” and unwilling to start at the bottom.
There are still a few universities, such as Hillsdale or the new university that Jordan Peterson is helping set up, where if someone truthfully said they had a degree from one of these universities – then a business should sit up and take good notice, as just choosing to go to one of these few “right wing” universities shows independence of mind.
And someone having a “business degree” is no guarantee that they are pro business – even Wharton (the oldest business school in the United States – Donald Trump went there back in the 1960s) started to teach “Social Responsibility” (i.e. leftist ideology) from the 1970s onwards
“I have an MBA” – oh from where? “Harvard” – do not let the door hit you on the way out.
PM: The problem with a degree from Hillsdale is that so many places can’t afford to rile the woke folk – employees or public – by taking you on. It narrows your choices considerably (at least in the US.)
The benefit, though, is that this means you’re going to eventually be grabbed by a company that contains sufficient similar-thinkers-to-yourself that you will have a much more rewarding and comfortable employment.
And you’ll have an education.
@bobby b
PM: The problem with a degree from Hillsdale is that so many places can’t afford to rile the woke folk – employees or public – by taking you on.
I wonder if the day will come when having a degree from Harvard or Wesleyan will have a similar effect. I for one would much prefer a person from a technical college than those places because I know the baggage I’m going to get with it. Of course I have to keep such “wrong-thought” in my head rather than let it come out of my mouth.
Plus I might actually get someone who can DO things. In my field there are WAY too many college graduates in Comp Sci who come out able to explain in great detail what the P-NP problem is, or who can tell you the big O notation performance of a graph partitioning algorithm, or explain the translation of a regular expression to a DFA in Haskell, or explain the socio-economic impact of internet access of minority communities. However, they have never actually written a real, substantial computer program. And are a little offended that you might expect them to do so during the interview.
bobby b and Frasor Orr.
That, an economy where a degree from Hillsdale is a problem – not an advantage, is not a free market economy – it is a Federal Reserve economy (a Credit Money economy – Cantillon Effect, plus Corporatism pushed by government regulations).
This accursed system is coming to an end – the end will be terrible, but at least it will be the end.
Then it will be a matter of rebuilding – rebuilding a free society, not the “build back better” of the international collectivists.
Fraser Orr: My experience is that people who focused on the humanities as a general rule show spectacularly bad judgment.
Well I suppose my experience, and that of Adrian Wooldridge, is different. And it is not as if our supposedly “experts” and policymakers in Washington DC, or the UK, or Berlin and Paris, have been much better. We handed over governance on issues such as Covid to committees of scientists, and we got months of lockdowns. In fact, the covid episode shows that men and women with a science background who have little appreciation of human nature, of history, and the lessons of said, make horrendous mistakes. Look at socialist central planning, once championed by certain people as “scientific”. A competent historian would have pointed out the folly. Consider Churchill, or Thatcher, for example. They admired science (Mrs T. studied chemistry) but were wide readers and whould have imbibed “Western Civ.” in school and later life. And we were the better for it. Even the astronaut Mike Collins, when giving a talk at MIT once, said all the science and engineering smarts in the world are lost if one cannot write and speak in clear, powerful language.
I put this set of quotes up not to smear or dismiss science, or the teaching of STEM subjects, but because Wooldridge made an important point. It has become fashionable on parts of the Right to sneer at the humanities, or at least to dismiss them because of the crap going on in education. But if anything, recent times have shown that humanities are important, and all the more reason to want to restore good practice and resist the nonsense.
The older I get, the more I think I can learn by reading classics of literature and history.
PM, as has been stated, there’s a great deal of ruin in a system. I suspect that even this one can limp along for decades.
I would like to submit that it’s not the “humanities”, whatever the hell they are at this point, nor is it the “sciences” that are at fault in all of this.
At the root of things is this entire issue of just what the hell education is supposed to be, what it is supposed to do.
Time was, it was a way for the excess stock of the aristocracy to pass their time and become qualified to fill roles in the church hierarchy or somewhere in academia. We did not use “education” as a proxy for virtue; we did not use it as a discriminatory tool.
Hell, for a long damn time there, we didn’t even require people doing engineering to be educated, at all. They usually apprenticed themselves to someone who was doing things, and learned that way.
Our use of the academic system has created two parallel problems: One, the sad fact that academia itself has become corrupted, and two, there’s no feedback loop from reality into the education system that says “Hey, that guy? The one you tested, selected, trained, and then certified with credentials? He’s actually an idiot that can’t do anything right. Everything he touches turns to sh*t…”
Education confers no real virtue, I’m afraid. It is essentially meaningless in the face of the real world; you can have the most exquisite education imaginable, and if you’ve not got the wit or wisdom to duck when the beam comes swinging your way, that expensively acquired exquisitely refined classroom education won’t do you a lick of good. Hell, it’ll likely actually prove to be detrimental as hell to your survival as you try to fit what is going on around you into the entirely inadequate matrix you were taught at all those “good schools”.
Don’t get me wrong: I think education is a good thing, just like I think intelligence is a good thing. Where I propose that we’ve gone wrong is that we’ve fundamentally screwed up with the way we’ve implemented the whole of education, and I would further offer that our definition of “intelligence” is woefully lacking.
I mean, think about it: When was the last time you encountered a “new hire”, fresh from the halls of academia, who was prepared for the workplace? Or, even… Real life? As an actual adult, with agency?
How often do you hear “Forget everything they taught you in school… We do things differently, here…”
You hear that often enough, and you really begin to question the basic premise of why we’re even bothering to do education at all, given that we’re effectively ignoring it and doing On-the-Job-Training anyway.
I’ve been watching the efforts and works of my supposed “betters” since I was a young man. There’s an essential fraud at the root of a lot of these things, one that I identified in my gut early on. When you encounter a supposedly “educated” person, with credentials galore, and they blithely inform you that they’ve not read a book since leaving college? When you visit their homes or offices, and find nothing in the way of reading material? When you note that they’ve not had an original thought in their lives, apparently, and that they’re still locked into whatever set of shibboleths were popular when they were at school?
The whole of their “education” becomes highly suspect. The value, as well; if this is what “education” does to a human mind, I want none of it.
I’ve also noted, with many of these supposed members of the meritocracy, that their works are usually highly flawed and entirely stupid. I’ve had to sit there and observe the utter failure of policies that I knew from the outset weren’t going to work, ever, but because they were conceived of and ordered by the “educated”, we went ahead and did them anyway.
Smart is as smart does. If what you’re doing only appears to be smart on outside observation, yet does not actually, y’know… Work? You’re not smart. Your ideas aren’t smart. Your efforts are a waste. You are, in fact, a major leading cause of the fall of civilizations and the destruction of nations.
Tony Blair now wants 70% of school leavers to go to university/tertiary education. Ha! How can you expect such a bulk process to produce worthwhile education (whether humanities or sciences).