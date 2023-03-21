|
We are developing the social individualist meta-context for the future. From the very serious to the extremely frivolous... lets see what is on the mind of the Samizdata people.
Samizdata, derived from Samizdat /n. - a system of clandestine publication of banned literature in the USSR [Russ.,= self-publishing house]
|
Samizdata quote of the day – moral hazard edition
“Deposit insurance is a cancer at the heart of the capitalist system, destroying its ethical foundations. Rich depositors should not be able to secure returns, in the good times, for investing in fundamentally riskbearing activities (which fractional reserve deposits are, by their nature) but then be bailed out by the government when times are tougher. And banks are the largest allocators of capital in the economy – so this fundamental injustice gets spread across the entire economic system.”
– Andrew Lilico, The Sunday Telegraph (£)
A problem in much of the West is that the large investors who have been bailed out, such as those who did so via Silicon Valley Bank, or Credit Suisse, etc, is that they tend to be politically quite powerful. A lot of the north Californian business class, for instance. And it tends to vote Democratic.
|
Who Are We?
The Samizdata people are a bunch of sinister and heavily armed globalist illuminati who seek to infect the entire world with the values of personal liberty and several property. Amongst our many crimes is a sense of humour and the intermittent use of British spelling.
We are also a varied group made up of social individualists, classical liberals, whigs, libertarians, extropians, futurists, ‘Porcupines’, Karl Popper fetishists, recovering neo-conservatives, crazed Ayn Rand worshipers, over-caffeinated Virginia Postrel devotees, witty Frédéric Bastiat wannabes, cypherpunks, minarchists, kritarchists and wild-eyed anarcho-capitalists from Britain, North America, Australia and Europe.
This strikes my (non-banker, non-banking-knowledgable) heart as hyperbole. But, like I say, this might be because I don’t know banking well.
But, anyway, to SVB . . . The shareholders of the banking corporation – the very people who ought to be safeguarding their investment – fell asleep, and now it sounds as if they are losing their entire investments because of it.
The bank still holds the too-low-interest bonds, and will realize a good portion of their planned return – but not enough quickly enough to fight the run. The fedgov will take ownership of those bonds, and will eventually recoup much of whatever it pays out. Because of that, this will not be a hugely expensive bailout. The now-bereft shareholders will have financed a good bit of it.
But I don’t think that the depositors should be charged with the same level of responsibility for oversight of the bank’s day-to-day investment decisions as should the bank’s shareholders. Letting them lose their entire book when SVB forgets to check interest rates seems excessive.
And, at the time the decision was made to cover all losses, it did indeed look precarious for the larger banking community, the failure of which would have been rather costly for the country’s entire population. (In hindsight, I doubt it was going to spark a general run – perhaps a limited but significant one.)
Creative destruction as a theory is great, but sometimes breaking that rule can avoid a lot of economic pain. I doubt that the increase in self-discipline and the cleansing of weak performers that such a huge hit to many depositors and anyone else downstream of them in payments would cause could make up for the economic pain to tens of millions (at least) that would follow from an uncovered spreading banking failure. And that was the consequence I think they were fearing at the time of the decision.
The difference between “libertarianish” and “hardcore libertarian” lies in how much pain to real people you are willing to let happen in order to follow the hands-off path of creative destruction – to leave the market entirely to itself so that it may self-correct. Omelettes and breaking eggs. I just think that sometimes the eggs are cheap, and sometimes they are expensive. A bank-confidence failure right now would be an expensive egg.
(Personally, I wouldn’t choose to cover all deposits, but I would seriously raise that $250k ceiling, while wiping out the shareholders. I don’t see how that’s a cancer on the system.)
I’d imagine that if this was a bank in Houston, TX and the customers mainly Democrats, it would have been allowed to go bust and phuq the “Contagion Risk”.
Once again, bailouts happening, profits privatised and losses socialised because of politically connected depositors.
Bobby,
As you are happy to see shareholders wiped out (and for clarity I am not disagreeing with you) what if anything would you do about the SVB board members who unless proven otherwise were acting on information unavailable to other shareholders when they traded out a couple of weeks before the shit hit the fan publicly.
In all the multitude of reports, editorials and opinion pieces I have seen plenty of belated comments about their lack of appropriate qualifications and experience but very little about the morality and legality of their self-preserving actions.
@John – Insider trading surely? They knew the bank was bust and sold the shares to unknowing counterparties. The SEC needs to simply reverse the transactions so that those unknowing counterparties are made whole at the expense of the Banksters and then arrest the Banksters.
To get that far they’ve clearly committed multiple crimes, so prosecute the bastards to the fullest extent of the law, otherwise there is no consequence to doing this sort of moronic shit all over again.
John: If they sold based on inside info not available to the public, they’ve breached fiduciary duties to the corp and violated insider trading laws. Disgorgement of profits, and a regulatory fine, and perhaps criminal prosecution are all in their possible future. (In a fair and law-based world, at least – not sure what will happen here.)
Some – mostly those darned libertarians – will argue that insider trading isn’t improper or bad, but these people all took their board positions on the explicit basis that they wouldn’t do that. Change the law before you break it.
Bobby B
Lilico’s argument is that, if depositors are receiving interest on their deposits, they are in reality lending money to a bank in the expectation of earning a profit on that loan. They must take responsibility for insuring that the person, or persons, to whom they lend their money is/are sound – The risk should be theirs. It should not be ours.