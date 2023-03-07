Should cycling be banned?

I have been a keen cyclist for most of my adult life. I know what you’re thinking, “Grow up get a car.” Ah, but I am ahead of you on that one; I have both.
Anyway, the cycling did originally come about because – confession time – once upon a time I was an environmentalist. But as I grew out of such nonsense it has continued. I enjoy it. Well. Sometimes. Not when it is cold or wet and definitely not when it is cold and wet.
But whatever the weather may be cycling is dangerous. I am a cautious cylist. I choose my routes carefully, I am careful at junctions, I give parked cars a wide berth, I use lights at night and wear reflective clothing. I am very careful turning right. I am appalled at the risk some of my “fellow” cyclists take. But despite all this I am painfully aware that there could be a juggernaut/white van man/Nissan Micra with my name on it. The BBC employee, Jeremy Vine, likes to put a camera on his bike and upload the footage. Now putting aside the fact that Vine is a BBC employee and therefore [insert insult here] the footage he posts is alarming. Again and again we see drivers breaking the rules of the road and putting him in danger. And there are plenty of other less-well-known cyclists doing the same.
There is another factor here. British roads are amongst the safest in the world. British drivers are amongst the safest in the world. I have even heard a Dutchman compliment us on our consideration. Which implies to me that this is as good as it gets.
So, I am in favour of cycling lanes and punishing motorists? Not really. Although I do like cycle lanes I am aware that society should not and will not be organised on the basis of what suits Patrick Crozier. Frankly, the safety argument could just as well be used to ban people from such a reckless activity as cycling in a built-up area.
Mind you I am acutely aware that the cycling fanatics employ the best arguments. They continually point out the danger that motorized vehicles represent and the pollution they cause. Which is true. Well I say that but I recently learnt that there is an argument that exhaust fumes are not polluting at all. I am not ready to accept that just yet but it is interesting. On the other side of the argument motorists tend to complain about cylists jumping red lights – true but it’s their funeral – and cyclists making no contribution to road upkeep – true, but the contribution would be miniscule. What they ought to be doing is reading their Basiat and pointing out the unseen benefits of motorised transport – the comfort, protection from the elements, load-carrying capacity and the unseen costs of cycling – namely congestion and smelly office workers.
So how should roads be organised? How should the competing claims be reconciled and how should road managers account for the unseen as well as the seen? Well, I am a libertarian aren’t I? I believe in free markets. So, we privatise the roads and, hey presto! job done. Except it is not that easy. Glossing over the difficulties in privatising roads, there is no track record of private roads. Yes, there are some private motorways – and there would be many more if I had anything to do with it. Yes, there are little private roads here and they are usually badly pot-holed and serve a tiny number of residents. But nothing – to the best of my knowledge – on a town let alone a city-wide basis. Why is this? My guess is it is because if you own a road – in all the ways you can own a road – you are the state. If you own a road you can put the people who live on that road under house arrest. You can completely control them. The state tends to jealously guard such a power.
So roads – especially those in urban areas – will continue to be state-owned. But that doesn’t mean we libertarians have nothing to say on the subject. A useful thought exercise – one can be applied to all sorts of areas, not just roads – is to imagine what would happen if there were private ownership and a free market. In this case it is to imagine what would happen if roads were privately owned and use that as a guide.
So, what would happen in this hypothetical world? Well, you can never be sure but there are a few things I am pretty sure would happen. There would be road pricing; certainly on arterial roads. Would that lead to rat runs? Maybe but those would be priced too. There would be a pollution charge to compensate the victims – should any be found. Road pricing would also apply to cyclists. Although there would be a reduction due to the reduced level of wear and tear they cause there would be an increase to take into account the congestion they cause. All this means that bicycles would have to be registered. It is perfectly possible that such a charge would price cyclists off the road. Or maybe, it would price the vast majority of motorised vehicles off the road. Who knows? although I suspect it would be more the former than the latter.
I’m not sure I’d use Vine as an example regardless of his employment status. Likewise that twat cycling Mikey. Both use confrontational behaviour for the purpose of gaining clicks. I’ve watched enough of their output to recognise that many of the incidents they film wouldn’t be incidents at all if they were applying forward planning and risk management – along with a suitable attitude. Not that this excuses bad behaviour on the part of other road users, but as a motorcyclist, I encounter the same behaviours and manage them without drama precisely because I avoid confrontation, allowing people to go even when they have made a mistake and inconvenienced me. But then, I’m not trying to get clicks on a YouTube channel.
The problem with road pricing is what we are now seeing happening in ULEZ zones and fifteen minute cities. It’s just that it’s the state doing it and not private companies. Do we really want more surveillance cameras? Rhetorical question, given that we are already plagued with the damned things.
@Longrider
Indeed, and the topic of road pricing and private roads generally would be the most egregious example of the high ideals of libertarianism, free markets or whatever else you want to call it meeting squalid reality.
As it’s private property would that mean the “policing” could be subcontracted and would GDRP apply to any data gathered? Government would simply be incapable of interfering of course and it would be a nightmarish bastard chimera of the absolute worst of public and private.
It’s one of those things I would love to see the scottish or welsh nazis try though. Damn, that would be a show!
1. Require licensing and insurance for cyclists.
2. Require cameras in all types of vehicles. Everyone on the road is recording front and back, and if possible side views.
3. Jury-based review of all traffic-related insurance, criminal, and tort claims. No claim without camera footage. All road and driver cameras are presented.
@Mark – a parallel would be the French motorway system. It works well, however it is policed by the state.
Roads are one area that I am content to let the state manage. However, I’d like them to keep up their end of the bargain with effective maintenance. Ahem.
We don’t need private roads to treat transport rationally. We do have road-pricing, in urban/suburban areas at least. The currency charged isn’t money – it’s time.
If I drive downtown at rush hour, I am charged much more in time than if I drive there at night. In any system of roads, this is really the true cost we are charged; the minuscule wear of some surface is mostly meaningless.
No one receives this spent time as payment. It’s wasted. But when this payment becomes too large, we (when we are being rational) build more roads or expand the ones we have.
A rational society can probably run a roads system as well – as efficiently, as transportation-serving – as a private entity. It requires a clear view of what “cost” and “payment” and “profit” mean when applied in a societal-transport context – and when it’s not being rational, these are the concepts that have been warped or misappropriated by narrower interests.
Many portions of our (U.S.) interstate freeway system have been converted to toll roads, some with private management. They tend to be well-maintained, because they have that purely-dedicated funding from tolls. But when we simply spend a bit more money from our taxation (however we accomplish this), the rest of the system can be just as good. Private roads hold no monopoly on good condition.
I’ve spent many years – decades – commuting to work and fun on motorcycles, large and small. (In Minnesota, I’m weather-constrained, of course.) They have their place, and offer advantages. But they also carry costs, and are limiting for many of the purposes of transport. More than a small bag of groceries can be a real pain. Smaller cars, on public roads, are the future.
Place not your trust in juries. They are led by the loudest member, are easily swayed, and are comprised of people who couldn’t get out of jury duty. They are the best solution (out of many bad ones) for deciding if the state should punish someone’s criminal conduct, but I wouldn’t expand their use.
I guess I skipped the main question. I would ban bicycles on all roads where the speed limit is more than 30mph. It’s the speed disparity that makes the combination of bikes and cars unworkable.
Most major roads in England and Wales were private Turn Pike Trusts during the industrial revolution. They worked well enough. As did the private canals and (later) the private railways (contrary to the nonsense one hears – British railways today are NOT privately owned, the idea that we have “privatised railways” is just one of the many lies that dominates British life).
In the Highlands of Scotland and Ireland there were big government road projects – supposedly to bring prosperity, they failed to bring prosperity.
As for the question, “should cycling be banned”? No it should not be banned.
It is irritating to have to dodge bicycles on the pavements – and it must be a great trial to older people. But I can understand why bicyclists do not want to cycle on the roads – in the past they would have been run down by horses, now by motor cars (including electrically powered ones – which are especially dangerous as they are so quiet – rather like the electric tram that killed the composer Gustave Mahler).
Dear god no, is there no aspect of life ever to escape the fucking permit Raj?