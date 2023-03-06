|
We are developing the social individualist meta-context for the future. From the very serious to the extremely frivolous... lets see what is on the mind of the Samizdata people.
Samizdata, derived from Samizdat /n. - a system of clandestine publication of banned literature in the USSR [Russ.,= self-publishing house]
Samizdata quote of the day – MSM’s involvement in lockdown hysteria edition
“What was most alarming was the alacrity with which the broadcast news media fell into line – with boundless enthusiasm – as they were given a key role in the day-to-day dissemination of government authority.”
– Janet Daley, Sunday Telegraph (£). She was writing about the BBC’s conduct during the and after the lockdowns.
One of the many reasons why I regard the past few years of “Conservative” government is wasted is its failure to remove the BBC licence fee, and convert the Corporation into a privately financed operation, with some of its operations broken up. The Tories just aren’t strategically minded in removing embedded Establishment sources of opposition and building the groundwork for this. (Even Margaret Thatcher never quite pulled the trigger.)
Who Are We?
The Samizdata people are a bunch of sinister and heavily armed globalist illuminati who seek to infect the entire world with the values of personal liberty and several property. Amongst our many crimes is a sense of humour and the intermittent use of British spelling.
We are also a varied group made up of social individualists, classical liberals, whigs, libertarians, extropians, futurists, ‘Porcupines’, Karl Popper fetishists, recovering neo-conservatives, crazed Ayn Rand worshipers, over-caffeinated Virginia Postrel devotees, witty Frédéric Bastiat wannabes, cypherpunks, minarchists, kritarchists and wild-eyed anarcho-capitalists from Britain, North America, Australia and Europe.
To gut the BBC would require a spine. In the olden days when the Tory backbenches were peopled by retired military officers and country squires, there were backbones aplenty. Maybe not that many brains, but those were hardly required. Those days have gone.
These days the Tory backbenchers are a mixture of Piers Fletcher-Dervishes and the passengers on Golgafrincham Ark Fleet Ship B. No spines to be had.This is how you finish up wih people like Matt Hancock as Tory Ministers.
There is only one conceivable reason to vote Tory. They are not (quite) Labour. Set your expectations accordingly.
Conservatives have been complaining about leftist BBC bias since at least 1963 (“That Was The Week That Was” and other blatantly biased entertainment shows – and also news and current affairs programmes) but continue to push the BBC Tax – “license fee”.
I have been a member of the Conservative Party since 1979 – but I can find no excuse for such behaviour, to see an evil (in this case BBC Collectivist propaganda) and have the power to end that evil, yet do nothing to end it (just play silly musical chair games by appointing this or that person as “Chairman of the Board of Governors” or “Director General” – as if that changes anything of importance) can not be honestly defended.
And, in this case, it is actually worse than that – the government not only did nothing to oppose the BBC propaganda, it welcomed it – and the Collectivist propaganda of the commercial television stations as well (for this is far from being just a BBC problem – most of the commercial stations are just as bad, as it that weird hybrid abomination “Channel Four”).
We are constantly told (by “friends of”) former Prime Minister Johnson that he “really” was against the lockdowns and-so-on, but I remember him coming on the television (again and again) defending these terrible policies.
As for Conservative Members of Parliament – in private a some of them have a lot of support for Andrew Bridgen (who after at first supporting the policies, changed his mind when the evidence against the injections and so on became overwhelming) – but they will not support him in public.
Lee Moore has a point – Country Squires had an independent income, they did not need to be afraid of being “cancelled”. But as for military officers – well they are a bit of a mixed bag, some are very good indeed – but some are like Tobias Ellwood MP Colonel of the 77th (Disinformation and Psyops) Brigade.
Still – again the commercial stations and Channel Four (it is unclear what Channel Four is – but “mutant abomination” will do as a description), were just as bad as the BBC.
G.B. News were not around during the first lockdown – but when they eventually did come on the scene they did fine work opposing the terrible international policies, but the G.B. News knifed Mark Steyn in the back (just after the man had two heart attacks that almost killed him) over “Ofcom” (a censorship body in the United Kingdom) complains – even though Ofcom had not actually ruled against Mr Steyn.
Just today I heard Dr David Starkey (on GB News) calling complaints about people killed or injured by the Covid injections – “Conspiracy Theories”, so with the exception of a few people (such as Neil Oliver) I do not rate the courage of the people on GB News very highly. Dr Starkey really needs to be introduced to families of some of the people who have been killed – perhaps it would find some sense of shame.
“But he opposed lockdowns” – yes he did.
By the way – throwing Mark Steyn under the bus did not appease the left.
They are now Ofcom complaints (including from a particularly despicable academic at University College London) against the documentary about mass child rape and forced prostitution in the United Kingdom. This is a story that Mark Steyn has reported on for years (long before GB News existed) – but GB News was careful to exclude him from the documentary (his work does not even get mentioned – yes I have watched it), in order to appease the left. But they failed to appease the left.
It is “Ialamophobic” to oppose mass child rape and forced prostitution – and therefore “racist” (somehow a religion, a religion founded by a man who was pale – Muhammed, is a “race” and a non white race at that), as these are “marginalised groups” (very Herbert Marcuse).
The trouble with he people running GB News is that they are bit thick – the left did not hate Mark Steyn because he was Mark Steyn, it was “nothing personal” to use the old Mafia terminology.
The left hated Mark Steyn because of the stories he reported on – and if you get rid of Mark Steyn and still report on the same stories (such as child rape gangs) the left are going to carry on with the Ofcom complaints and the advertising boycotts.
Anyone, other than a moron, would know this.
One of my biggest complaints about the Conservatives has been their inability to strategically use their power to get rid of enemies within the state apparatus while rewarding their allies. Examples such as Hungary and Florida suggest a right-wing administration can do this with some degree of success (if never perfect), however the conservatives here just suck at such stuff.
That said, I’m curiously less eager to privatise the BBC than I was, say 10-20 years ago. This is a bit ironic, because the BBC is a lot worse now than it was 20-30 years ago (there was a lot of BBC stuff from when I was growing up in the 1990s that was really good. Recently I had to do a lot of overtime at work doing pretty monotonous admin work so found some old BBC political documentaries from the 1990s to pass the time while working and they were surprisingly watchable, warts and all). However, unlike a few decades ago, the ‘private’ broadcast media is in most cases now just as bad if not even worse than the BBC. All the big streaming multinationals are completely fruitloop American leftist crazy. Privatising the BBC might simply make the BBC even more pernicious. This doesn’t mean I’d oppose privatising the BBC per se, I just aren’t sure any more if it would be such a big conservative ‘win’ now than if it had happened, say in 2010.
When y’all won Brexit, you didn’t win any guarantee of a more realistic conservative government. You got rid of the overarching progressive EU layer, but still had to deal with your progressive-at-heart UK government layers.
But at least you then had a chance of affecting your own leadership, because it’s easier to change things locally than it is to drive change over the entire EU.
I see your fight to get the BBC out of the government pot as the same basic thing. If you make the BBC a captive of the market instead of a captive of politicians, you still need to win over the market. But your chances of doing that and affecting change are much higher than if the BBC answers to progressive-at-heart government.
Neither way – Brexit or privatizing the BBC – gives you a win. But you do get a better chance of progressing into that win with the changes.