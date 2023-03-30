|
Samizdata quote of the day – a journey of a thousand miles
Any significant public health threat from Covid was over in the early part of 2021, as my colleague and I have previously argued. However the administrative classes – politicians, MSM, ‘public health experts’ and so on – kept the charade going for another two years to serve their various agenda-driven purposes.
Now, though, most of these people have decided that it is expedient for the insanity to be over politically. As usual, the details we discuss in this article relate to the UK, but it is a similar story across the western world. So why now?
The disastrous fallout has finally begun to dawn on the same apathetic middle-class liberals who took their furlough money to enjoy an extended sabbatical at home – in the halcyon days when “lives were more important than the economy”. Apart from the most dedicated acolytes of the Covidian cult, reality can no longer be denied: The socio-economic fabric of Western society is crumbling, as was so obviously predictable, and predicted, by ourselves and others.
– John Sullivan
|
I question the basic premise, here.
Was there ever a real “significant public health threat”?
Other than the overreaction we were pushed into by all the Bestest Peopuhl Evah™, that is. The actual response to COVID was not an effective immunological response by the body politic; it had rather more similarity to a drastic autoimmune reaction that damn near killed the entire organism.
Was the response to COVID ever justified, given the actual case fatality rate? The sort of person infected? Have we ever done anything like lockdowns in the past? For far more destructive pandemics?
I mean, if lockdowns were such a great idea, why the hell didn’t we use them during the various pandemics from the mid-20th Century on? Did we lockdown for Hong Kong Flu? Swine Flu? Did we “lockdown” the gays during AIDS?
What about COVID justified any of the actions we took? Anyone care to explain those reasons to me?
The whole thing looked stupid from the outset, and still does. The fact that Fauci and his minions in the NIH made millions from their fine work ought to show as a bit of a “tell”, but all too many are too trusting and credulous to question the narrative.
Oh, and by the way… Narratives are story-telling conventions. You can’t rely on them being true, even when you are told they are. The fact is this: Whole swathes of information have been left out of the “COVID narrative”, and you’d be doing well to note those holes, acting accordingly.
Anyone with a memory and even the slightest familiarity with the history of past pandemic disease should have been able to work out what was going on was a dire overreaction to the actual effect of COVID. The actual case fatality rate was nowhere near justifying the “OMGWEREALLGONNADIE” reaction we gave to it.
Face it, folks: You got suckered.
Covid was a distinct and aggressive danger to the very old, the very sick, and the very fat. It was dangerous enough to those people to warrant lockdowns of those people.
But it’s not nice to discriminate, I guess, so we locked down everyone. And did a poor job of protecting those at-risk types in the process. It became more about theater than competency. Millions of lapel buttons that said “I follow the Siense!”
Seriously? I have to question your position, here… When have we EVER used anything similar to a “lockdown” to combat pandemic disease?
Quarantine? Certainly; that has worked. Still works. What makes you think that locking down the healthy works? At all? In any way? Even if they are more susceptible?
Hell, all lockdowns accomplished in a lot of cases was locking the vulnerable healthy in with the sick, such that they all got sick. See the death rates in those nursing homes across New York and other states that had people with COVID forced on their previously-healthy inmates…
Lockdowns were a novel response that didn’t work, and should have been rejected on the outset of even being suggested. What “science” were they based on, again?
https://www.aier.org/article/the-2006-origins-of-the-lockdown-idea/
Read that whole thing. If you’re going to say “lockdowns good“, then I demand you refute what is said in that article.
I’m not going to say that sourcing is the problem, here… Anyone can have a good idea; you have to evaluate the idea on its merits. But, the fact is, the idea was evaluated by experts in pandemic response, and they found it to be flawed.
Why did it become law of the land? Politics. Any political influence on public health matters is inimical and just plain wrong, almost certain to end in disaster for all concerned. Politicians should not be making these decisions on a political basis, and they should not be taking advice from the politically-minded like Fauci.
I think Trump’s trust in the institutions and his native germaphobic nature led him to making a bunch of bad decisions.
We are angrily agreeing here.
We should have (quarantined/locked down) the very old, the very ill, and the very fat. Not the rest of us.
Instead, we did a dumb general lockdown that was leaky to the virus anyway.
We are not in agreement.
Quarantine means that you separate the actually sick from the well until they are well again. Lockdowns are pre-emptive attempts at separating the healthy before they get sick.
Has never worked, never will. Quarantines do work, when intelligently used. The two things are not remotely similar.
Hell, there are questions about whether or not widespread quarantines work all that well in modern circumstances. When it’s a plague ship anchoring off a 19th Century port, quarantine might be a good idea. When it’s locking healthy people in with the sick, in a modern nursing home? WTF are you smoking?
Sib runs several large nursing homes. Towards the beginning of Covid, they had large numbers of deaths. She had no corporate or state money to fix her systems, so she called me, and we designed and installed a barrier system – closed areas, visitor rules, a visiting area of a walled-off-with-acrylic-sheet middle barrier with positive air pressure on the old/sick/fat side. Residents at risk could not leave or interact with visitors except for speaking through the acrylic. (You can have conversations through 1/8″ acrylic.)
That was – whatever you want to call it, I find the distinctions a bit lacking – a lockdown or a quarantine system. Deaths dropped from 15 per week to 1 per week.
And, it’s mostly gummies these days.
Couple of points, here: Firstly, that is not how lockdown was implemented across the country. What you’re describing is effectively a low-tech isolation system like you’d see in a biohazard lab. That’s not what the term “lockdown” meant in terms of policy; that meant basically shutting everything down, from stores to schools to travel. Using entirely ineffective things like face masks, and applied to everyone, no matter what their risk factors might have been.
I’d say the things you did were rational acts in the face of unknown circumstances. Once the virulence and nature of COVID were determined, however, how long were they maintained? Were tests ever conducted to determine where you were getting that “1 per week”, however? Have investigations been done to be able to see precisely what was going on? I can see several reasons that potentially could explain that drop, which would render your measures irrelevant. One, you could have already killed off most of those who were actually susceptible to COVID, vice those who only appeared to be susceptible. Two, the disease itself could have changed over the course of that period, such that it wasn’t anywhere as lethal as it had been at first. This is a fairly common course of progress for new diseases; you look at the things syphilis did to its victims early on, and they’re pretty damn spectacular, compared to the modern version of the disease.
I think you’re allowing magical thinking about the course of your personal experiences with COVID to color your beliefs about things. It’s sad, but you and the rest of us really have no scientific idea at all about what went on with a lot of the events of COVID. I’m convinced, without any ability to say for sure in any scientific way, that there was something spreading throughout the Pacific Northwest during the late winter months of 2019. People were getting this really nasty, weeks-long cold/flu thing that had symptoms of COVID. Several people died, that I personally knew. Yet, saying those were COVID deaths? How the hell can I actually say that? At that time, nothing was sequenced and nobody was even too sure what was going on. The fact that the vectors for at least one set of cases was the Costco admin section that dealt with procurement in China that had been going back-and-forth to Wuhan might or might not be a factor in the causation. Those cases were all in late October through early December; it was obvious that something was going on.
You can have well-founded suspicions about these things, but without well-constructed clinical studies done with actual scientific rigor, we’re basically doing voodoo.
Just as an aside: Sib was feted corporately, system was copied across many of their facilities nationwide. Resident advocates and relatives were thrilled.
State of Minnesota Department of Health people inspected, and wrote up and fined the facility because the new walls we slammed in had some sharp edges and unpainted surfaces that could not be properly sanitized.
Fricken useless people.