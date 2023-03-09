Broken how, exactly?

Sweden has made its choice and must live with the consequences. Two years ago almost to the day, after a vote that attracted unprecedented public interest, Sweden introduced a new national flower. It is Campanula rotundifolia, a.k.a. the Harebell or Small Bluebell. No one ever says what happens to the old national flower on these occasions. Does it sit in its bed glowering at its successor, like Ted Heath, or does it try its hand at hosting a TV show like Harold Wilson? Those were the days, when nubile young couples sat up in bed as soon as an ex prime minister came on the telly. But if poor Mr Wilson was confused by that opening sequence, think how a flower would feel.
“From poster child to worst performing EU economy: how bad housing policy broke Sweden”
Bad housing policy. The policy is bad. Very bad. The article says that the housing policy is bad.
This, ultimately, is the nub of the matter. What Sweden is facing up to today is massive, long-term political failure to sort out its housing market.
On the one hand, Sweden has continued to substantially subsidise home ownership, pouring unnecessary fuel on the fire of the housing bubble. Most notable here is tax relief on mortgage interest. Decades after such relief was jettisoned elsewhere – even the famously homeowner-friendly UK got rid of it in 2000, Gordon Brown rightly describing it as a middle-class perk – it remains in place, absurdly, in Sweden.
On the other hand, Sweden has a fundamentally broken rental system,
which for a variety of reasons
comprehensively fails to make affordable accommodation widely and readily available in the largest cities, especially for those with greatest need and least resources. The effect of this lack of viable rental accommodation has been to further inflate demand for home-ownership, putting additional upwards pressure on house prices and debt burdens.
Back in 2015, the Guardian was more honest: “Pitfalls of rent restraints: why Stockholm’s model has failed many”
Half a million are on the waiting list for rent-controlled flats in Stockholm, meaning a two-tier system, bribes and a thriving parallel market
Now it’s the Swedish hairballs’ turn. They need stricter rent control, stricter interest rate control, stricter . . . everything they can think of. The markets must be forced to perform.
A couple of things:
1. High interest rates (everywhere) are not some magick cyclic event, like Haley’s comet or solar flares. The governments of the world have spent the past three years spending money with utter abandon, and high interest rates are us paying back this profligacy through a massive tax on wealth, which is to say a massive devaluation of our currencies.
2. The housing market is a mess because it is massively regulated. Where, what, when, how much, pricing, rental pricing, service agreements, building codes, green zones, all of these things massively impact and mess with the normal competitive pressures that would properly control costs. I mean rent controlled apartments? Why not just aerial bombing or defunding the police — the only worse ways to destroy a city.
3. And here — a rare compliment for the US financial culture. In the US the large majority of mortgages are fixed rate, and so not impacted so much by the vicissitudes of the central bank. My mortgage payment is exactly the same as it was before. To me adjustable rate mortgages are nothing short of gambling with your home. I mean, why not put your retirement savings on red down at the local casino? “Mr Homeowner, sure I’ll lend you the money to buy your home. What’s that you say? How much will the loan cost? No idea, and BTW we have a legal right to change it to whatever we want whenever we want. Just sign here on the dotted line.”
BTW, to balance out the nice things I said about the USA, how many people know that there is practically no private mortgage market in the US? Nearly every domestic mortgage in the USA is owned by the government, one way or another. FFS, they stealthily nationalized the whole mortgage industry and nobody noticed.
The situation in Sweden seems to be similar to that in Denmark (during my time there).
There are non-profit rental agencies in the Netherlands, too, but there are also for-profit rental agencies there, relieving the pressure so that waiting lists for those who can’t (or won’t) afford to pay the market price are (or were) “only” a few years.
So you are saying that price controls led to long queues of people waiting for undersupplied goods? Who knew? They should put that in an economics textbook or something!!
Fraser: I did not need to say that. The article at the last link in the OP said it back in 2015. (And many people said it long before then, of course.)
That prices, including wages and rents (which are prices), should be set by supply and demand (the free market) is one of the most basic principles of economics – but it is rejected by the political (and academic) establishment in many countries, not just Sweden.
And that subsidising something, whether housing, or medical care, or higher education, increases-costs-over-time is also a basic principle of economics – but people who support housing subsidies, or government backed “student loans”, or government medical subsidies (or whatever), will not admit that their policies just increase-costs-over-time.
It is much the same with government backed “Collective Bargaining” – its supporters will not admit that government backed “Collective Bargaining”, if it increases wages and so on above what would have been the case without Collective Bargaining, must (MUST) increase unemployment over time.
“Progressive” politics is, and has been from the start, a revolt against basic economics.
Regardless of his fudging* the issue of rent controls, Brett Christophers makes some good points, which i think it worth spelling out.
A. The Swedish gov. artificially restricts the supply of rental housing.
B. The Swedish government artificially inflates the demand for owner-occupied housing.
C. This led to a housing bubble, a misallocation of resources that damages the entire Swedish economy.