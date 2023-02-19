|
Samizdata quote of the day – anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine version
“The U.S. and NATO, in their innermost sanctum, should be asking themselves a question and probably are: Would this war already be over if they had sent a couple dozen F-35s to assert mastery over the skies of at least Western Ukraine on or about day 14?”
– Holman W. Jenkins, jnr (Wall Street Journal $).
|
Probably not, but giving Ukraine a true deep strike capability (ATACMS & Storm Shadow) might well have ended the war by now, or at the very least seen Russia back close to its start line.
No chance the war would be over by now.
In the end infantry have to occupy land, even in modern warfare. And that might be achieved by armoured drives penetrating the line, but it is still on the ground. No amount of tanks penetrating through a line matter if the infantry don’t follow.
Planes don’t move front lines one inch. Anti-tank operations from F35s is just asking them to be shot down. Even at a relative rate of 5 to 1, that’s stupid.
Counter-battery and ability to shell enemy supplies is hugely useful, but that was one of the first things the West supplied.
Some in the West are absolutely entranced by whizzy new machines, and are convinced that our flash planes and tanks are what win wars. They are completely wrong. No amount of being unable to defeat the Taliban/Isis with them seems to dent their confidence though. Air power has failed since WWII to ever live up to its boosters, and that hasn’t changed.
What takes territory is infantry on the ground, in close co-ordination with armour, and effective supply. Artillery backs that up, and planes a bit more But they back it up, they don’t provide the impetus.
A well trained NATO ground force, with ATGMs and SAMs etc and just in APCs, would carve its way through any amount of Russian tanks and planes. The ability to flexibly co-ordinate arms, react quickly, and supply those moves, is what NATO has.
The planes and tanks are only necessary because it intends to fight away from home, and one flash tank is easier to supply than two lesser ones. If fighting in defence of their home territory, NATO has the wrong forces mix.
With this (US) government, I have to consider that they may have come to that same conclusion back then, and thus didn’t do that.
Yes, it would be over.
Because it would have given the Russian people the proof that what Putin said was true, and it would have given him justification to attack NATO, which would have gone VERY badly for the Russian Military, and the chance that they would have used nukes would have gone up *significantly*.
A quick war isn’t actually in Ukraine’s historical interest. If the West had come in and “rescued” Ukraine from Russian aggression, then they likely would fall back into the Russian sphere within a generation or two. With this epic sort of vicious stupidity by the Russians? They’re creating a national mythos and identity for Ukraine that wasn’t necessarily there before, just like the Soviets did with Finland. If the Russians want to keep Ukraine at this point, then they’re going to have to commit total genocide on it. With the state of things a year ago, I could see Ukraine gradually falling back into line with Russian interests. Now? I think they’ll gladly line up to die in order to not be Russian.
Long-term, the current cluster-fark of epic proportions is going to do more damage to Russia than about anything else Putin could have done, and not a bit of it has to do with the thing people have paid attention to. The way he’s made clear the position of the various ethnic minorities (cannon fodder…) vis-a-vis their actual place within Russky Mir, he’s given great clarity to the whole question of whether it’s in their benefit to keep on keeping on with participating in that fantasy-world creation. The economy doesn’t really matter, the sanctions don’t really matter… What does matter is that the minority ethnicities have been given a sudden vision into their actual status within the Russian scheme, and they’re almost certainly going to start asking why they’re participating in it all.
As well, Putin has managed to destroy most if not all of his really reliable regime-support troops. The ones remaining will be hated with an unending passion because they’ve been used as stop-line troops, forcing others to go to the front. When this is all over, it’s going to be Putin and his generals sitting in their bunkers and dachas with a bunch of pissed-off, unpaid, and grudge-holding Russian soldiers looking for blood. That female general that was recently defenestrated? Look at her former job, and connect a few dots. The troops haven’t been getting paid; Wagner hasn’t been getting paid, and neither has anyone else besides the bigwigs like Shoigu whose dachas are fully built.
There are a lot of false fronts that are about to come crashing down, revealing the cesspools of corruption they’ve been covering over. When it all shakes out, Russia is probably not going to be the country it was on 23 February, 2022. No idea what’s going to go first, or when, but my read of the tea leaves says it will go the way of all things flesh before 2030. Maybe even this year…
The Wall Street Journal – named after Wall Street, New York City.
Credit Bubble Central.
The Corporations are joined at the hip with the Government.
But that does NOT justify Mr Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.
Russia has the numbers for a win by attrition, but I wonder what Vlad thinks he is going to win. What’s the prize? As well as the problems Kirk states, there will be a resentful conquered land that has always felt itself distinct from Russia, a lot of neighbouring countries wondering who’s next, a broken set of armed forces with a lot of kit and people who need replacing. And the Chechens. Did Wagner build that force solely to use as mercenaries or is there an ambition to use it against a broken Russian army to gain independence.
“No chance the war would be over by now.”
^That. What is driving the Ukraine war now, and has been since their defeat in front of Kiev, is that Putin CAN NOT be seen to make a mistake, and most especially not a mistake of this magnitude – it would literally be the death of him. The war must go on until final Russian victory, or Putin’s death; and only one of those is acceptable to Putin.
My take on the whole mess is that Ukraine must prevail, and we must support them as much as we can without triggering WW3 – and all the former Soviet republics appear to share this view. If Putin wins he will not stop at Ukraine, he’s already said so; and his horde of Russian followers have not gotten the message (because nobody’s told them) that the war is a bloodsoaked disaster their country can not afford. Only after they run out of excuses as to why they haven’t triumphantly crushed the nazified troglodytes and restored Ukraine to its former place in the Soviet sun, will they begin to reexamine the entire issue – and I earnestly hope that their fury at being deceived will lead to the collapse of Russia’s ruling mafiocracy.
It’s going to be long and hard and bl00dy expensive in terms of materiel and lives lost – but the longer it drags-on in its present form (i.e., Ukraine successfully fighting back, severely limiting Russian gains and regularly defeating them in the field), the better the chance of Russia suffering a people’s-revulsion-style turning point. And one very positive message from the conflict has already changed the world for the better – I’m sure Xi no longer views the seizing of Taiwan as a liberational walk-in-the-park, or he would’ve invaded them already.
Paul, I love how you turn everything, absolutely everything, into a riff on credit bubbles and central banks. Dammit, you probably would blame England failing to defeat Germany in a penalty shootout in the World Cup to fractional reserve banking.
The problem with a lot of people who look at this situation is that they’re looking at the historical record and going “Well, Russia has always won its wars through attrition and sacrificing a lot of lives…”, then extrapolating out to say that they can and are doing all that again, which means that victory is assured for them…
All I can say is that the demographic underpinnings for doing that simply aren’t there, any more. The other point is that the cultural ones, wherein they convince all these minorities like the Kalmyk and Tuvans to do their dirty work for them are increasingly in doubt, as the minorities look at the losses and then realize that they’re being played for fools by the ethnic Russians.
I don’t think Putin recognizes it, as of yet, but he’s like some idiot diamond cutter applying his hammers and chisels to the precise cleavage points of the Russian Federation. The moment is going to come where the various members of the kleptocracy recognize what a mess he’s made of things from the center, and then they’re also going to recognize that he’s essentially stripped his cupboard bare of regime support troops, burning them up in Ukraine like some gambler throwing away his mortgage payment.
Then, there’s the “minor” demographic problem he’s creating by killing off a lot of the males in this already sadly depleted military-age generation. It’s like he is performing the coup de grace on the Russian ethnicity, and doesn’t even realize it. You can see the parallels with what the Roman Boni did, building up their vast fortunes and latifundia at the expense of the Roman yeoman farmers and country gentlemen, driving all the free Romans from the countryside into the cities as poverty-stricken burdens on the state. Putin is eating the Russian seed corn, rather than addressing the root causes of Russian demographic decline and poverty. Short-sighted and criminal in nature, that’s how the modern Russian leadership class thinks. In the end, same fate as the first two Romes…
Which is ironic as hell. It’s almost like reaching for empire is this inherently self-destructive enterprise all on its own.
End of the day, Russia is going to be a very different place, if it exists at all as it was on the 23rd of February, 2022. My guess is that we’re in for some very “interesting times” in the near future, with regards to the Russian Federation and its imperial ambitions in the world.
I’d lay you long odds that the Chinese are casually positioning themselves to offer “protectorate” status to any regions of the former Russian Federation that decide to get out of the whole “decline and fall” thing. End of all this, I fully expect that China will be making an oh-so-very-casual grab for Central Asian supremacy, and I also find myself wondering if it is really accidental that Shoigu, an ethnic Tuvan, is a major part of that decline and fall. It’s like you want to call up Putin and tell him “The calls are coming from inside the house, dumbass…”, because Shoigu had to have known a lot of what went into all of this happening. Either that, or he’s as delusional as his “master” is.
The war would definitely be over if we had sent NATO ground troops too. Over, after the inevitable exchange of nuclear weapons, something those F35s may have also precipitated. I find it terrifying and the worst type of irresponsibility that we are engaged in this insane game of chicken with nuclear armed states. And the people who are making the decisions? Biden and Putin? Do we really want to trust the safety of the world to one drooling, blithering idiot, and one crazy maniacal monster?
The Ukraine war ends in negotiations, with concessions on both sides, no other way can be countenanced. It is not a tool to modify the world order, or to get rid of political leaders you don’t like. It needs to be settled by negotiation, by competent people, so we can get back to building and growing, not blowing stuff and people up. But unfortunately, it is massively to the advantage of the USA to keep it going as long as possible, to fleece the US tax payer to give a trillion dollars worth of money to arms manufacturers in exchange for political contributions, buying stuff that by its nature “needs to be replaced regularly”. It is great business, except of course if you are some poor Ukrainian schmuck, or some cannon fodder Russian troop.
I fear that you are delusional, Fraser Orr. You apparently think that Putin can be negotiated with, that he is a rational actor you can engage with and trust.
Men like Putin are not like your middle-class rational peers; they’re a sort of highly-functioning sociopath that simply doesn’t operate on the same ruleset that you’re used to and which you are projecting onto him.
If you don’t stop him now, before he takes the next bite of his expansionist meal, you’re going to be getting that nuclear war you don’t want, and in far more certain a fashion. The stakes are low enough now that you can stop him effectively and without as much effort as it will take later on. That makes nuclear war rather less likely than if you keep kissing his ass and giving the bully what he wants. Eventually, he’s going to graduate from other kid’s lunch money, and be asking for far more than you’re willing to give up, but because you stood by and let him take over the school, there’s nobody there to stand with you… Which means you’re going to have to do a lot more to him than you really want to.
Had Putin been stopped at his initial foray into expansionism, which would have been Georgia, we wouldn’t have seen Crimea and the Donbas in 2014. Because the West let those things happen, we got 24 February 2022, and if you let that stand, you’re going to get the Poland/Baltics Tour before 2030, followed by the rest of the former Warsaw Pact going back under the yoke.
It really is that simple, and the lessons of the run-up to WWII apparently went right past you during your school years. Hitler would have been easily crushed in 1938, had he invaded a Czechoslovakia that had French and British support, along with Poland’s. As it was, he went from triumph to triumph, enabled by craven attitudes just like yours. Until he “went too far”, and then had to be put down like the mad dog he always was.
Had it been done early on, fewer would have died. As it was, you got the six years of total war that wrecked Europe. That was the real price for “Peace in our time…”
It’s the same, today: Stand against despotism and tyranny, or become its eventual victim. I don’t like the Ukrainian oligarchs any more than I like the Russian ones, but the Ukrainians aren’t invading another country with an eye towards looting it and destroying its culture. The Russians are.
The way we should want this war to end is with a truce roughly along the current line of engagement. Russia has to pay to rebuild the cities south and east of that, in particular Mariupol, and they can pay for it by selling gas to the west again.
Ukraine gets to keep everywhere north and west of that and can get stuck into its socially fascistic agenda on the main parts of its territory knowing it has established some kind of nationalist identity. We should feel for all those UA citizens who wanted to retain a bit of both identities but have had to choose a side, but we cannot go back for them now.
The way this war should end is with Russia’s ambitions not only frustrated, but with them sufficiently “burned” by the experience so as to learn a lesson about doing it ever again. Note the state of affairs vis-a-vis Finland… While the Russians have tried dominating the Finns, that hasn’t really stuck all that hard, down the years. What they need is a salutary lesson in “hands off”, and that’s not going to come with the establishment of any Russian territorial gains on Ukrainian soil. That’ll just encourage them to nibble off some more at some point in the future where they think they can get away with it.
No, what this situation really requires is a painful lesson of loss, one that resonates into the future, such that the next time some Russian says “Let’s attack Ukraine…”, the rest of the Russians at the table with him just give him that look, call him an idiot, and quietly stop taking the idiot seriously.
This is one of those cases where you have to inflict sufficient pain on the Russians that they actually learn something from the experience. That may be at least a half-million dead Russians.
I’m not particularly happy about that, but that’s the way these things go. Half-victories where the defeat doesn’t grind the face of the aggressor into the ground are what lead to situations like we have with Israel against the Arabs in the West Bank and Gaza. You don’t “win” in those people’s minds until you’ve utterly destroyed their homes, sowed the ground with salt, and sold their children into slavery. That’s emphatic “defeat” in their minds. By doing the civilized thing with the Arabs surrounding Israel, I fear that all Israel has done is cement the idea in those Arabian heads that they’ve been winning, all these years.
Far more merciful and emphatic to be brutal once, finish the job, and then go back to normal lives. The half-ass Western idea of warfare by steady tit-for-tat back-and-forth escalation, carefully monitored and calibrated? That’s actually a lot less humane, over the long haul. It’s like with the Germans after WWI and WWII. In WWI, their defeat wasn’t thorough enough; they never felt defeated in their souls. So, they came up with the fairy tale about a “stab in the back”, and we got WWII. After WWII, with the entire country flattened and Allied armies standing on every inch of German soil, the point was made: They’d lost the damn war.
You’ll note which war produced the more lasting peace. So, as a pragmatic observation, in WWI? We failed to kill enough Germans. In WWII, we killed at least enough. Which is also why we didn’t achieve similar victories in Korea, Vietnam, Iraq, or Afghanistan. You want victory? Permanent, lasting peace? Than, your war needs to be at least as lethal to the enemy as WWII was to the Germans and Japanese. You don’t win these things by worrying about their feelings; that’s the chief and primary mistake of the various idiots saying we need to give Putin an off-ramp. He and the Russian people need to feel this defeat in their souls such that they cannot possibly deny it. Then, they’ll leave Ukraine alone. Until then, well… They’re just going to keep coming back for more. Allowing Putin and the Russians to “save face” is just going to lead to a continual bleeding border like the one between the Israelis and the Arabs, going on forever into the future.
In other words, you can’t just hit the bully a few times in the face. You have to make them feel it in their very soul, before they’re going to abandon that line of behavior. No reward, no mercy, no leniency.