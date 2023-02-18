Oxford Anti-Fascists, sticking it to the Man by stopping demonstrations about traffic filters

Fight the Power, Oxford Antifa! “On Saturday 18 February, fascists and climate deniers are planning a “community day” in Oxford to exploit concerns and tensions around traffic filters. We won’t allow it!”
On Saturday 18 February, fascists and climate deniers are planning a “community day” in Oxford to exploit concerns and tensions around traffic filters. We won’t allow it! pic.twitter.com/mU8qlm2rzv
I have not looked that hard into this “15-minute” city business. This article by Henry Grabar on Slate dismisses opposition to it as a ludicrous conspiracy theory. Well, the first few paragraphs do. However nine paragraphs down he is not sounding so sure:
In Oxford, however, the urbanists’ ambitions are more serious. Next year, the city plans to implement a souped-up toll network on major roads. But it’s not to get cars out of the city core, which has had a hefty congestion charge since February. Instead, the city’s six new “traffic filters” will limit daytime car travel between Oxford’s neighborhoods, which stretch from the medieval center to its ring road like slices of a pizza. There are the usual exceptions for buses, taxis, emergency services, people with disabilities, freight, and so forth, but other drivers will face camera-generated 70-pound fines for motoring across town on local streets. The intention is to unstick the jams that slow the city’s major streets to 5 mph in the mornings by diverting traffic to the ring road and encouraging residents to use alternative transportation.
The result, they hope, will be faster traffic, a functional bus network, and cleaner air. The goal is to reduce car trips in Oxford by 25 percent; grow bike trips by 40 percent, and cut road fatalities in half by 2030. Planners project traffic downtown could fall by more than 50 percent.
Oxfordians will not, in fact, be banned from visiting their mothers, as the conservative provocateur Katie Hopkins suggested last month. You can take the bus or ride a bike. You can drive all you want for free, so long as you use the city’s ring road to cross town. You can also drive through the traffic filters after 7 pm. And locals are entitled to 100 free driving days per year. (This last part, I have to confess, seems like it might be both messy and annoying.)
Still, these “traffic filters” are pretty bold as anti-car measures go, and the controversy has not been confined to red pill anti-vax forums.
Despite Oxford Antifa not giving their permission, the demonstration did take place. Dave Vetter, an Oxford-based climate journalist, was there, and took a lot of pictures and videos. He called the demo “an intoxicating mix of far-right conspiracy slogans, antisemitism and really terrible hip-hop.” I’ll believe him when he says he talked to one person who said Ashkenazi Jews were “not like us”; all demos attract a certain proportion of lunatics. But one would think that if antisemitism really were a big part of the Oxford crowd’s motivation, he would have had no trouble finding loads of placards proclaiming it to photograph.
I’m sick the baby steps and double speak. Just cut to the chase and say “there are too many people in the world and your betters will decide who lives and who dies” and get this show on the road.
Question from one who doesn’t know your streets, neighborhoods, or traffic patterns:
In many American cities and suburbs, a house development will go up, roads go in, and then after time traffic patterns develop as drivers find efficient routes other than the planned ones. Traffic patterns develop in unwanted ways, leading to lots of traffic in what should have been quiet residential space.
And then, (usually with the homeowners’ blessings), the road people start setting up barriers and signals and regulations that discourage that unplanned-for traffic.
Is this what they’re doing here? Or is this much more blatant “we hates cars” meddling that really won’t help residents, but will serve some green value?
Because they ought to be serving their residents, I would assume.
(More on topic, next we’ll get the hysterical AntiFa posters scheduling a direct action against chocolate, because while not all chocolate-lovers are Nazis and Fascists, most Nazis and Fascists do seem to like it, and this must be stopped before the extreme right scum kill us all . . . )
Why you take their name at face value?
Unpopular opinion no doubt, but why must people and places always be dominated by cars and lorries? Cars are pretty new in the scheme of things, most towns were never designed for them. Those that were, are the very definition of shithole .. you know it’s true 😉
No, in fact horse shit: the very definition of shitholes were cities before trucks & cars. Horses & horse shit. That was how all the stuff that makes cities possible got moved around. Horse drawn carts of various kinds, and horse shit absolutely filled the streets, providing the proles with jobs shovelling it away every day.
If you want to live in a planned society under the watchful supervision of a regulatory bureaucracy, segment everything & introduce internal movement controls like the Soviets. What could possibly go wrong?
Ashkenazi Jews ARE “not like us”. They make a point of being “not like us”. Or am I missing the point of ther different fashion choices?
Saying they’re “not like us” is merely saying that we’ve noticed.
The private car is perhaps the most significant contribution to personal freedom ever. This is why it has to go and what we are seeing is a rather more direct attempt to remove an incredibly important property right – the right to own and run your own personalised transport – than we have seen previously.
All the “benefits” of 15 minute gulags are imagined, and – given the record of all such attempts to restrict private car use – will bear no resemblance to the real world chaos that will ensue.
In the specific case of Oxford (I certainly don’t know, just wondering if anybody else does) the basis has to be that the “basic needs” are all in place and available, or is it that the “basic needs” will follow, requiring of course, more restrictions and controls (I think everybody knows the answer to that!)
In my limited experience of US cities (ditto Canada) the immediate impression is one of far greater space being available (which would sort of tilt things towards car use). Interesting to hear that this sort of thing afflicts you too.
We do get similar sorts of things here “rat runs” where people try to find a way round the deliberately created obstructions and because they don’t want to stand around like a tawdry streetwalker until some shite bus deigns to turn up, fight their way through “traffic management” schemes, not have tracking constantly put out by “traffic calming” etc etc. Those “rat runs” that do tend to get further restricted tend to be those that go through the nicer parts of town (of course, there will come a time – probably not that distant – when I won’t be able to drive. I’ll hang on to my car as long as I can, but I dread being without one)
I was born and raised in the centre of a large city (cough) years ago. For the past 30 odd years I have lived in a moderate sized south coastal town. 18 months ago, for the first time in many years, I had the need to drive into that centre again. It was an almost surreal experience. I knew exactly where I was. I recognised all the buildings and landmarks and I pretty well all of the roads (there had been a few changes of course) and could easily have got to my destination in my sleep.
But fuck me! Lights, filter lanes, one ways, no left turn, no right turn, no entry, this or that road now blocked to traffic…..I almost did a Michael Douglas in falling down!
How do they do all this “zoning”? Very likely various overpaid “consultants” and “experts” using expensive software without ever having set foot in the streets in question.
Oxford Council has no problem taking rates from the car factory which has been there for a hundred-plus years.
A few thoughts about the photos:-
1. Always nice to see the Gadsden flag.
2. Jon Snow (not the GoT one) would not have approved of the racial makeup of the demonstrators. By failing to mention this (unless “far-right” is shorthand for the absence of colour) Mr Vetter has missed an open goal which makes his rather desperate attempt to bring antisemitism into the picture even more confusing.
3. Was there much of a counter-demonstration? Normally the lefties can get the troops out and a university town should have been pretty much a home fixture.
They use the word “Fascist” but they do not define the term.
“Fascism” as such is nothing to do with “racism” or “anti Semitism” – and “racism” and “anti Semitism” have nothing to with opposing these “Green” policies, indeed the German National Socialists (unlike the Italian Fascists) had a strong Green wing. Someone like Himmler (head of the SS) would have fitted into the post war German Green movement in quite a few ways – but, I repeat, National Socialists (Nazis) and Fascists are two different things – although they can sometimes form an alliance.
So what is Fascism? Fascism is support for the Corporate State a system of Public-Private partnership of the state and leading Corporations (backed by fiat money – not a detail, one can not really have Fascism without fiat money) in what today is, thanks to Dr Schwab and others, sometimes called “Stakeholder Capitalism”, like the “Great Reset”, “Stakeholder Capitalism” is a book title by Dr Schwab.
But one must not fall into the error of thinking that this is just Dr Schwab and the World Economic Forum – on the contrary Fascism, although the word itself is no longer much used, is the philosophy of our age. Agenda 2030, United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, is very much based on a fusion of governments and leading corporations.
The irony is that these “Anti Fascists” in Oxford (mostly Marxists) are supporting the leading governments and corporations on the planet.
Yes the “Anti Fascists”, no matter how much they are personally Marxist, are supporting the very Fascism they claim to oppose.
Perhaps the circle can be squared – after all before Karl Marx there was Saint-Simon the French Collectivist who believed that Collectivism would NOT mean the shooting of the capitalists and Credit Bubble bankers – but, on the contrary, that the Big Business types (especially the Credit Bubble bankers) would introduce Socialism.
Some important in the home town of Karl Marx (Trier in the Rhineland) were Saint Simonists – as was his kinsman the poet Heine. If Dr Klaus Schwab was on this thread he could point out that many highly cultured people in the 19th century were Saint Simonists – and I do not deny it.
So the Marxist “Anti Fascists” who are, in fact, SUPPPORTING Fascism in Oxford, have a pedigree – Mussolini himself was a leading Marxist (both in Italy and internationally) and even after he became a heretic (from the point of view of Orthodox Marxism) he remained a devoted admirer of Karl Marx to his dying day – when he was killed by Orthodox Marxists.
The quickest way to meet lots of anti-Semites is to go to a meeting of any far left ‘anti-fascist’ organisation.
Problem for our “betters” is that it will be them fighting against the dying of the light.
When the proles aren’t happy (and we clearly aren’t) then our “betters” have reason to be nervous. That they aren’t shows their utter stupidity and failure to understand that history is always against them.
“ Dave Vetter, an Oxford-based climate journalist, ”
It’s great we’ve solved all the world’s problems and people can devote their lives to being a climate journalist.