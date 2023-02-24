One year on…

I posted this on the day of the invasion and I think it aged pretty well.
Russia is not attacking Ukraine in response to actions of the USA since then, that’s an Americocentric delusion. This is not happening because Ukraine wanted to join NATO, it’s happening because they are outside NATO, which is not the same thing at all. Russia is not driven by fear of NATO strength, it is driven by perceptions of western weakness. Russia believes the cultural, military and geopolitical balance has tipped in their favour, expecting the west will respond to their invasion of Ukraine today with nothing more than official grimaces. I hope they are not correct about that but we will soon see.
Putin is motivated by oft stated imperial ambitions to Make Russia Great Again, to ‘restore’ Russia to its imperial boundaries with Moscow as the New Rome (yes, they really say that); Ukrainian rejection of that notion and assertion of their own identity is therefore intolerable. But reject ‘the Russian world’ they did, because Ukrainians do not wish to be ruled from the Kremlin even indirectly. That is why they overthrew Russia’s favoured oligarch and sought to chart their own course in the world.
That is what this war is about.
I still see things much the same and am delighted my fears about a lack of meaningful support for Ukraine were misplaced.
Russian autocrats are iridentists. Peter the Great defeated Charles XII at Poltava and since then Finland*, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland and Ukraine are considered Russian provincial territory. Catherine II added more territory. Finland from a Swedish grand duchy to a Russian grand Duchy.
The Bolsheviks desperately wanted to retain Finland but lost it in the 1918 Finnish insurrection… Winter War and continuation war. Nearly the same with the Baltics.
Kaliningrad
South Ossetia – snatched during GWB’s lame duck year.
Transnistria – Snatched as the USSR failed.
Crimea – Snatched from the ~ Turks then the Khanate Tartars – Catherine II and later ..
Port Tartus (leased)
I view the taking of former territory like germany did (hitler)
he too wanted(innocently) former.
territory.
Putin wouldn’t have attacked Ukraine if Trump was still in charge. The Democrats “fortifying” of the 2020 election has directly led to the deaths of many.
Impossible to know for sure, but that may well be correct, given this all happened based on Putin’s perceptions of likely western reaction.
But all that would really mean is the war happened post-Trump, because without Ukraine joining NATO (which Germany would not allow), this was was as close to inevitable as anything in history ever is. And the Democrats did not make this war inevitable, Angela Merkle & her cronies did.
As the parable of the Buddhist monk goes “We’ll see”.
Admittedly Western action has been increasingly positive, but that’s because Russian incompetence and inaction has become hard to ignore and the idea of a weakened Russia under someone other than Putin is appealing.
The problem is that a total Russian collapse does risk desperate measures from Putin to save his own neck, not least of which is a nuclear decapitation strike on Kiev or similar.
Western allies of Ukraine might be eager for a proxy war they can win, but if it starts raising the spectre of actual use of nukes (rather than just Russian TV pantomime use of nukes), I reckon their ardour for all things Ukrainian might cool somewhat.
But it’s a balance and the Ukrainians seem to be aware of the risks. If they can push the Russians back to their 2014 borders it’s over for Putin and everybody knows it.
Mr Putin’s invasion of Ukraine was wrong – no amount of trying changing the subject,”Zelensky is a bad man” or “Western powers have been interfering in the Ukraine for many years”, can alter the basic fact that Mr Putin’s invasion of Ukraine was wrong.
As for Russian greatness – as so many Russian authors have pointed out over the centuries, true greatness is victory over the evil in one’s self. All human beings have evil within us (it is part of us) and we must struggle against it every day. It is that struggle, the struggle of Free Will (Moral Agency) against the passions (against evil) that is greatness – not external conquests.
To adapt scripture – it gains a man nothing to conquer the whole world if, by so doing, he loses his own soul.
“… can alter the basic fact that Mr Putin’s invasion of Ukraine was wrong.”
– And most sadly, the foremost national leader who disagrees with this statement ( – there are others – ) is Mr Putin.
“I still see things much the same and am delighted my fears about a lack of meaningful support for Ukraine were misplaced.”
– I’ll drink to that!
For those do not know “For what does it profit a man to gain the whole world, but lose his soul” is from the Gospel of Mark – 8/36.
Using the word “life” rather than “soul” (as some modern translations do) tends to lead to people missing-the-point. Nor does necessarily mean life after death – see Alexander of Aphrodisias, the great commentator on Aristotle.
Betraying the best part of yourself, in return for power or riches, is the ultimate betrayal – because you have betrayed yourself, indeed destroyed yourself.
If the Russian military had even been half of what Vlad believed it to be, he very likely would have achieved his quick victory.
For all the posturing, analysis, opinions etc etc of those here, there and everywhere (including myself of course), we none of us really have a clue.
That’s the problem with real war. This whole “no plan survives first contact with the enemy” thing.
The genie has been let out of the bottle and nobody knows where it will end up.
When it gets there, then its path will have been obvious and all the sage experts will then proceed to demonstrate how sage they were from day one.
Those whose lives have been devastated will have to try and put them back together.
And so until the next time.
Twas always thus.
Things I have learnt in the last year:
Ukraine is a nation
Freedom is not a universal value
Western military technology is superior
Western military techniques are superior
Some people distrust the Western establishment so much that they don’t believe them on the one occasion they are telling the truth.
Russia is a cesspit. Lying, incompetent, arrogant, genocidal.
If you want to know what is going on consult an Australian games blogger.
Things I am mulling over:
Was the Soviet Union a case of communism with Russian characteristics or Russia with communist characteristics?
How bad is the right’s (for want of a better term) embrace of Putinist propaganda?
I hesitate to irritate Paul Marks, especially on this subject, but this phrase shows to me that the concept of “free will” that he has is mind is very different from that of Augustine.
And Paul’s concept of “agency” is also very different from that of Reid.
I have learned something new (about Paul) today.
Reid is very clear on this. Augustine is less clear, but it seems to me the only possible coherent interpretation of (what i read of) De Libero Arbitrio.
NB: I have said nothing to which Hume is relevant 🙂
Strange but true. Of course it helps that Perun’s day job is in defence procurement 😉
A very good question!
It’s interesting that Germany had the power to block Ukraine in its hope of joining NATO. Is that because USA didn’t care either way? It’s not as if Germany brings much to the NATO table itself. Is it more to do with Germany’s influence in other forums and over issues (EU for example).
Every member nation has that power, which is how Turkey is currently squeezing Sweden re. NATO membership.
Snorri – Augustine of Hippo pushed Predestination, the doctrine that God decided (at the start of the universe) who would be saved and who would go to Hell for all eternity, and that it is no decision of ours whether or not we even seek the forgiveness of God – classic “kitten theology”, the mother cat just comes along and picks up the kitten by the scruff-of-the-neck (arbitrary power).
For political and other reasons, his very strong relationship with Bishop Ambrose and other major political figures of the 5th century, Augustine was accepted as a major theologian in spite of his lack of knowledge of Greek (let alone Hebrew) which is odd – as knowledge of Greek was still fairly common among educated Romans of the time.
The Roman Catholic Church believes (and has since the 5th century) that it can Square the Circle so one can have Free Will (moral agency – moral responsibility) and Predestination – Martin Luther disagreed and held that if one has Predestination one must reject the idea that humans are persons, one must reject the idea of free will.
I should also point out that some Protestant theologians and philosophers, such as James McCosh (who, with Noah Porter, dominated philosophy in the United States in the 19th century) also held that one can have Predestination and Free Will – that they can be reconciled. Such thinkers as John Wesley rather disagreed.
I suspect that in such works as “Bondage of the Will” Martin Luther understood the (horrific) implications of the doctrine of Augustine (Predestination) better than Augustine himself did – but, perversely, this did not lead Dr Luther to reject Predestination – on the contrary Dr Luther embraced the doctrine with passionate zeal and utterly rejected the idea that humans are persons – which led to his war of words with Erasmus (I read their exchanges from time to time). There is no effort in the philosophy of Dr Luther to reconcile Predestination with Free Will – on the contrary he utterly rejects human personhood.
For example, when Dr Luther said “here I stand, I can no other” it was not (at least when he looked back on it years later – he may have believed differently in his youth) a statement of moral conscience (as an English speaker might think) – it was meant literally. The flesh robot Martin Luther had been pre programmed (at the start of the universe – long before he was born) to stand in this place and to utter these words – no moral choice being involved, because (in Dr Luther’s moral theology) humans are incapable of choosing to overcome their evil passions and doing good – his language concerning humans compares us to savage beasts, or even excrement, with no moral agency at all – and if his theology is correct, then (yes) his philosophy and his politics (all power to the Princes) is also correct.
Thomas Hobbes and David Hume carried on this philosophical tradition – but largely without God (i.e. without the theology).
“But Paul – Pope Francis has a bust of Dr Luther in his study, and has issued stamps with Dr Luther on them – and speaks in support of him” – yes I am very much aware of that, but as I am not a Roman Catholic the problem of a, possibly, heretic Pope (who, it-is-alleged, brought in tribal idols from the Amazon into Saint Peter’s – and placed them on the High Altar) is not a problem I have to grapple with.
The Church of England has lots of horrible theological and political problems of its own. But even in the 1700s the Anglican Church had, by and large, rejected Predestination (at least the normal understanding of Predestination) and the implied denial of moral agency.
As for the Russian Orthodox Church, it is not Augustine obsessed (and so does not have to try and square his theology with Free Will) and it gloats that it has not gone down the “Woke” (Frankfurt School of Marxism) path – as both much (although far from all) of the Roman Catholic Church and much of the Anglian (and some other Western) Churches have gone down.
However, the Russian Orthodox Church has its own problems – namely financial corruption at the highest levels, and a slavish attitude to the state.
The latter is actually a theological problem – the Western Church traditionally viewed the rulers as men who should live up to high moral standards, but (alas) often failed to do so.
The Eastern Church seems to have, in part, inherited the Roman and Byzantine idea of the rulers as a source of holiness. Hence the doctrine in Roman Imperial Law that the Emperor can do no wrong and that his “will” is law – a doctrine of Roman Imperial Law that was revived by Thomas Hobbes and was one of the reasons he was detested in the 17th and 18th centuries in legal and philosophical (as well as theological) circles in England – in the 19th century the attitude towards Thomas Hobbes gradually changed in England (quite wrongly – the Old Whigs were correct, and the new Radicals utterly wrong).
Although one must not overstate the slavish attitude to the state of Eastern Orthodoxy – after all even Mr Putin (murderer though he is) was shocked to see an icon of himself in a new Orthodox Church, and requested that it be removed.
This makes a strong contrast with the “Patriotic Catholic” and “Patriotic Protestant” churches in China – where images of President Xi (and other blasphemous images) are normal.
In relation to the Catholic Church in China – these blasphemous “Patriotic Churches” are officially recognised by the Vatican, This is due to the deal negotiated by Cardinal McCarrick (a deal that betrayed the “Underground” Catholic Church in China), long time Soviet Agent-of-Influence and sex offender. Sadly Pope Francis was given very bad guidance on international relations and other matters.
Paul:
That was in De Gratia et Libero Arbitrio, written 424/427 AD (according to Wikipedia).
A text in which i have zero interest.
I was talking about De Libero Arbitrio, written about 30 years earlier, and maintaining a different theory. (With internal inconsistencies btw.)
Call it Augustine mk1.
And anyway, nothing of what you say contradicts my assertion that your concept of agency/free will is completely different from the concept(s) of Reid and Augustine mk1.
Patrick – “was the Soviet Union a case of Communism with Russian characteristics or Russia with Communist characteristics?”
It was neither – the Soviet Union was a Marxist system (although it never claimed to have “achieved Communism”) – it is not good to see the old lie of some (some) Marxists that “the problem is not Marxism it is Russia” seeming to do-the-rounds again.
Mark – Mr Putin is no soldier, he is ex spook, there is no shame in that – but it is not the same thing as knowing anything about military matters.
But Mr Putin also made a terrible mistake even from the point of view of an Intelligence Officer – he assumed the Ukrainian military was about the same in 2022 as it had been in 2014.
But there had been a massive improvement in the Ukrainian military.
Only today I was listening to President Trump talking to Glenn Beck – neither man is a war monger (indeed they would be denounced round here as far too pro peace) – but President Trump boasted of the weapons and training he had given to the Ukrainian military – including those Javelin missiles that destroyed so many Russian tanks.
The British also gave vast amounts of weapons and training to the Ukrainian military.
I think, if he makes the effort to be honest with himself, Vladimir Putin would agree that for a mistake so extreme, that has cost so many lives, as assuming the Ukrainian military was much the same in 2021 as it had been in 2014, the penalty is harsh.
I remember pointing out to an Orthodox priest (and former British military person) that if Mr Putin is sincere in his Orthodoxy he should now, at the very least, renounce all power and enter a remote monastic community for the rest of his life.
The Gentleman I said this to was not pleased (to put the matter mildly) – but by the theology of his own Church, it is the truth.
By the way….
Hollywood is wrong about confession (in the Roman Catholic Church – or any other).
It is not a ritual where someone says a few words (“Our Fathers” or “Hail Marys” – and so on) and is then forgiven – the priest must see real repentance or there is no way that absolution can be granted.
And real repentance includes (must include) seeking out just punishment for one’s crimes – saying a few ritual words and then going back to committing the same crimes is no good.
Canon Law (in both Western and Eastern Churches) is very clear on this. Even if, in recent decades, the teaching of Canon Law has been neglected.
“Of course God will forgive you – when you are in prison or waiting for execution I will come to you” is something that a priest should be clear on.
Seeking out punishment for one’s crimes, crimes that one could have hidden (and escaped punishment for) is the sign of true repentance.
@Paul Marks,
I dunno. I’ve always analyzed the role of confession in Catholic culture as being a social control, in that you’re a lot less likely to go against the word of the local church representative (your priest…) who knows everything bad that you’ve ever done. You’re basically expected to hand said representative blackmail material in secret, which he’ll have to hold over you. At the least, subconsciously.
My cynical nature says that if the Church were really interested in using that confession routine as a means of reducing sin and ameliorating all of its effects, then confession would be a public thing, wherein you voice your actions, accept your punishment, and everyone in the community knows about it.
In other words, it’d look a lot more like a Maoist struggle session, with everyone chiming in to say what a nasty piece of work you are, and then embracing you after the whole thing is over. It’d be a lot more public and cathartic. Except for the people running things, that is…
The fact it doesn’t work that way makes it abundantly clear that there are other motivations for how it is organized.
As to the anniversary of the attempted rape of Ukraine, at least now more Americans can find the place on the map. I really wish they’d stop doing geography lessons like this.
As to Russia and Russian ambitions, I think that what we’re playing out here is the crash of some very delusional thinking by all the bright lights in Moscow. They’ve been running on empty since about 1970, when Breznev was in charge, wasting money on stupidities and not taking care of the basics. They’re now paying the demographic price for that, just as we will if we let the greenies take over and make our decisions for us.
Demographics is destiny. Rome fell, in no small part, because the rich bastards running the place used the citizen legionaries from the countryside completely up. They toddled along for a few centuries looting the neighbors and all that, but the root of their strength in the legions was gone. You don’t make good soldiers out of poverty-stricken urbanites or the slaves off of latifundia that you replaced all your yeoman-farmers with.
Now, how is that germane to the Russian situation? Simple; first the Communists, and now the Russian oligarchs have done exactly the same thing, hollowing out the ranks of the demographic that actually produced most of their reliable manpower. Where the Tsar could count on endless numbers of serfs to call up, the Communists thought they could, too. And, they did. For awhile. Then, the sorry conditions out in all the little cities and towns of Russia actively discouraged people from having those large families, and generation by generation, each generation got smaller and smaller. Today? All I can say is “Yikes…”, because the end of the Russian people is in sight. Unless someone smartens up and turns things around, which I doubt they will. Because having endless manpower is a part of the Russian identity, their worldview, and they apparently cannot process that they no longer have that sort of strength. It’s a mess.
You see the same sort of thing going on with regards to socialism in Europe. The elites think that they don’t need to worry about opportunity for the young, the young don’t get married and start stable families, and Hey! Presto!!, there’s nobody to enter the welfare state pyramid scheme at the bottom. Which is caused directly by the way they run things up at the top. As well, here in the US? The geniuses running things thought they’d chase all that cheap labor overseas to China, and never once considered that by taking all the industry out of the US, they’d be destroying their own market because there wouldn’t be much of a base left that could afford to buy their Chinese-made goods. China did the same sort of damn thing with their one-child policies; the base has been hollowed out, and it may not ever come back in our lifetimes.
This sort of syndrome is pretty common. It’s due mostly to the greed and utter lack of foresight on the part of the idiots running things. Nobody ever thought, in Republican Rome, that they’d run the well dry on yeoman soldiers–Yet, overseas adventure after adventure, all in the name of enriching the already-wealthy, led to just that.
Unintended second- and third-order effects are a straight-up stone-cold bitch.
I also made a prediction about a year ago on here, where I said that this war would drag on and on for years. I was assured that logistics would mean that the Russians would run out of bullets and men before long. And yet here we are. But of course Biden fixed that by sending the price of oil sky high to help fund the Russian war machine. It’ll be a decade of a grinding mess. With the US and Europe providing just enough support to keep the Ukrainians in the game, but not enough to win. And so, this war will drag out for the next decade. Bleeding tax payers dry to send money to arms manufacturers who have bought off the politicians, and the people of Ukraine and poor Russian conscripts who have no choice, will bleed and die for these dreadful, evil politicians. All the while lauding the monstrous Zelenskyy as he sets the model for all future politicians — lock up the opposition, shut down the press, close the churches, end all dissent and opposition. It is a politician’s wet dream.
Is it really not obvious that this war started almost to the day that the middle east wars ended? Is it entirely unreasonable to think that these two things are unconnected?
Daft. The West is easily strong enough in aggregate, what it has lacked was enough leaders willing to up the ante fast rather than gradually. Training Ukrainian pilots for NATO jets & providing longer range weapons should have started in the first few weeks, not just now.
So, Zelenskyy’s crime is acting like Chamberlain, Churchill, Daladier, Roosevelt, Truman by controlling information & suppressing enemy controlled civil institutions & collaborationists in a total war?
It is an oft-repeated claim of the Russia appeasers and supporters that there is some sort of moral equivalence between the governments of Russia and Ukraine, that they are just as bad as each other. This is entirely dishonest.