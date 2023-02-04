EU “chat control”

Let me start by saying that I am no techie and I do not understand exactly what the EU are proposing with this law. Perhaps I am getting steamed up about nothing. But it sounds horrible. I first read about this topic via a link from Reddit Europe to a post from the blog of a Swedish VPN service called Mullvad. The original Swedish version first appeared as an article in the Swedish newspaper Svenska Dagbladet. The English version follows: “Stop the proposal on mass surveillance of the EU”
The European Commission is currently in the process of enacting a law called Chat control. If the law goes into effect, it will mean that all EU citizens’ communications will be monitored and listened to.
This text was originally published as a debate article in the Swedish newspaper Svenska Dagbladet and it calls on Swedish politicians to vote against the law proposal. In order for the law to not become reality, more countries need to vote against it. Therefore, we encourage journalists and citizens in all EU countries to question their governments and urge them to vote no.
Right now, the EU Commission is intensely working on a legislative proposal that would monitor and audit the communication of all European Union citizens. The regulation is called Chat Control, and it really does include all types of communication. This means that all of your phone calls, video calls, text messages, every single line that you write in all kinds of messaging apps (including encrypted services), your e-mails — yes, all of this — can be filtered out in real time and flagged for a more in-depth review. This also applies to images and videos saved in cloud services. Basically, everything you do with your smartphone. In other words, your personal life will be fully exposed to government scrutiny. So, why is it that almost no one is talking about this?
The previous day the same Mullvad blog had warned that an unintended consequence of the bill might have been to ban all open source operating systems, although an update says that “Open source OSes might be saved from being covered depending on the interpretation of EU regulation 2019/1150 2.2.c.” Well, that certainly puts my mind at rest.
“The dark night of fascism is always descending in the United States and yet lands only in Europe.” – Tom Wolfe
I wonder if all of this data will be available to criminal prosecutors over there? Crim defense lawyers might as well stay home.
(Does EU directive trump y’alls’ rights to privacy, to avoid searches and taps and mail-reading? Did you give up that sovereignty when joining?)
Not sure about “only” 😉
Somehow I doubt that TORChat / TOX will be participating in this brave new world of EU surveillance.
How many people will be needed to read all these communications?
How much hard disk space?
Does not sound very workable
No doubt it will primarily be looking for keywords in various languages (because obviously it needs to cover things like Arabic) and then if flagged a human will review to see if it is actually “of interest” or just a false positive.
So, obviously turns of phrase like “Saw a new play last night and it was a bomb” might trigger intervention or “Playing with Microsoft Flight Simulator and deliberately crashed into the Whitehouse”.
As always context is everything and if they get too many false positives for human intervention then it becomes unworkable.
They don’t have to check everything. Like Twitter they let the machines look for key words/terms. Days or weeks later, you get a visit. They don’t care about “real time”., but like the US, they will be obsessively thorough. Unless you are Muslim or from Africa, of course. Supposedly, NSA records everything. I have no idea what they keep or for how long. I am sure that “Uncle” will be happy to assist.
The European Union already mandates “Hate Speech” laws – the last member to submit was Estonia.
Freedom of Speech is to be gradually exterminated – not just in the European Union, but all over the world.
As far as I know (and I would be happy to be corrected) only the United States has clear protection for Freedom of Speech in its Constitution – the Constitutions of other nations say people have Freedom of Speech “subject to law” or other “take-back” phrases that mean that people do NOT have any right to Freedom of Speech.
But even in the United States nothing in the Constitution is proof against the “interpretations” of the Supreme Court – a couple more leftists on the Supreme Court and the 1st Amendment, and the rest of the Bill of Rights, will be destroyed.
This is all part of an international agenda – not a “conspiracy” as it operates a plain sight, for example there was an meeting in Davos only a few days ago.
Individual liberty, of which Freedom of Speech is a part, is to be exterminated. And the European Union is very much on board with that international agenda.
“Putin will save us!” – in case there is anyone who has such foolishness in their head, Mr Putin despises Freedom of Speech.
Mr Putin may disagree with the international establishment elite on some aspects of their agenda (such as the sexual aspects – “Trans Rights for children”, i.e. the sexual mutilation of children, and so on) but he is very much in agreement with the international establishment elite on exterminating Freedom of Speech – and most other basic individual liberties. After all, before they scrubbed their website, Mr Putin was clearly part of most World Economic Forum (and United Nations – and so on) activities and “agendas”.
The brutal truth is that no one is going to save us – we have no leadership, there is no major government in the world (at least none that springs to mind) that is “on our side” as regards Freedom of Speech, the Right to Keep and Bear Arms, or any other basic individual liberty.
The totalitarian collectivists have long dominated education (most schools, including most private schools, and most universities) and this has led, in turn, to their domination of all other institutions – public and private.
“Including in Britain?” – most certainly including Britain. See such things as the Equality Act of 2010 – that is part of a series of Acts of Parliament (and “policies”) going all the way back to 1965.
The extermination of liberty, including Freedom of Speech, has long been in the works.