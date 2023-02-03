|
Samizdata quote of the day – Royal Air Force recruitment disaster version
Why might an organisation such as the Air Force be tempted to pursue compliance with such zeal that it ends up unlawfully non-compliant? The simple, if cynical, reason is that for any bureaucracy, targets related to process are much easier to hit reliably than targets related to outcomes. What’s more, outcomes-based targets which can be brute-forced through process – ensuring that 40% of recruits are female by 2030, for example – are easier to manage than end-use targets, such as having an operationally effective Air Force.
– Henry Hill, CapX.
Maybe a factor but i don’t think it is the most important. That is the social rewards that military leadership and bureaucrats have in their social circles. When RAF leadership talks with more emphasis and even viscerally and dreamily about “woke” values than about… air missions, aircraft you know that is not due to more easier measurements but by virtuosity and social rewards they get in their social group.
Military culture is something that outsiders and unselfaware military members should always avoid the attempt to manipulate.
Here’s the thing, the basic principle, that you have to be aware of and fully understand the implications of: Only those things that the commander checks get done. Commander doesn’t check? Nobody cares about it; it goes, inevitably as the sun rising or setting, to the bottom of the lists of military priorities.
That’s the basic principle. Now, for the corollaries: Only those things which are unequivocally quantifiable are going to be chosen by the commander as things he will check, and those things will likely be chosen by his commander as “important” because they are quantifiable.
“Readiness” is notoriously unquantifiable. There are even sayings about it that express profound truisms like “No inspection-ready (for the slow, inspections are the commander looking at things) unit ever passed combat; no combat-ready unit ever passed inspection…” describing this set of facts.
So, you look at this situation with the RAF? What are you really looking at? You’re looking at the fact that they can quantify the number of women on duty and recruited. They can’t easily quantify this chimera termed “readiness”, because everything about that whole thing is subjective; you can’t readily assign values to those things, and what you can assign values to are usually not the important ones that are essentially intangible in the first damn place…
I am not sure. I know one or two RAF people (well, they are now ex-RAF) and I don’t know how they view this in terms of “social rewards” if they were still in the ranks. Maybe those going along with this nonsense hope for promotion, but promoted to lead what: an organisation that cannot recruit sufficiently numbers of talented young adults (mostly men, let’s be blunt here) because of political correctness? Who wants to lead an organisation that is a laughing stock?
We have come a long way from the likes of Leonard Cheshire, Johnny Johnson and Guy Gibson, that is for sure.
My daughter, currently at staff college, had to walk out of an informal meeting with colleagues because she couldn’t take any more of the diversity and inclusion bs.
Some of the senior ranks are obsessed with it. Not sure how quantifiable it is.
Can you count the noses of the various and sundry minority groups? Can you document all the training you did on diversity, inclusion, and equity?
You can? Good for you…
What you can’t easily quantify are things like your squadron skill levels and experience at doing sortie turnover, ‘cos you can’t train or evaluate those when they’re so expensive to conduct.
It’s a budget thing; in order to really assess actual readiness levels, you have to actually… Do things. No money to do things? Then, we’ll default to doing Consideration of Others training and all the rest of the mandatory bullshit.
Meanwhile, you’re bleeding experienced NCOs out to civilian life because they’re tired of doing COO training vs. crew drills and mission-relevant training of all levels.
That was how they gutted the US military during the “peace dividend” years after Desert Storm. The guys who thrived on hard, realistic training out in the field wilted under the constant garrison time, and the emphasis on all the touchy-feely crap. When I was a private, during the mid-1980s, had you suggested that doing any of the Equal Opportunity bullshit training should take priority over combat-relevant training, then you’d have gotten your nuts cut off and handed to you by all concerned. By the mid-1990s, the exact reverse was true: I was in a unit that canceled field training because it was found that they’d lost the records for all the mandatory training we were supposed to report annually, so they had to redo the whole curriculum of annual mandatory training. It took a full two weeks of time, in order to get everyone up to 100%.
The ammo that was supposed to be expended doing that field training later had to be shot off and wasted to no real effect, training-wise. I lost a good West Point-commissioned lieutenant to that crap; he just couldn’t live the life of hypocrisy and look himself in the mirror every morning.
Last I heard, he was literally a forest ranger, doing presentations to people about how to poop in the back country. Good guy, but… Man, what a waste of a West Point education.
I’d like to think that once we lose a shooting war we would reassess what we’ve been doing as decide getting rid of warfighters in favor of pandering to special interest people, but we all know TPTB will simply double down on the madness.
That is actually very good explanation by Henry Hill.
Any different from teachers “teaching to the test”?
Steven R said:
This sort of thing is all a part of the endless historical ratcheting effect between opponents. One side gets its act together, wins, the other side loses. The first side gets complacent, sits on its laurels, and has an overabundance of old crufty thinking about war, ‘cos that’s what won the last time. Meanwhile, the losing side, having had its face pushed in, learns from the experience, abandons that which does not work, and comes up with new and better ways to kill people.
You can see that in the mismatch between the Germans and the French in WWII. Although, I think a case could be made for saying that the French military/political system never was “all that” in the first place, and the only way they managed to win WWI was that they’d astutely made nice with the English for once, and then parlayed that into alliances that resulted in victory by 1918. Left to their own incompetency? WWI would have likely ended in 1915 at the latest, with another German thrashing of them. The French had a good army, but lousy leadership at the political and the military level once you got up to corps and army levels. Their doctrine sucked; the Germans would have trounced them, absent anyone else’s involvement.
Right now, you can observe the syndromes playing out in Russia vs. Ukraine. The Ukrainians have all the pressure on them, which forces/enables innovation and a certain honesty in reflection on what is vs. what is not working on the battlefield. I expect that trend line to continue, and that the Ukrainians will likely continue to slaughter Russians until the losses finally hit home. Worst case for them, they force a recognition on Russia that Ukraine is like Finland after the Winter and Continuation wars. Best case? All the incompetency catches up with Mother Russia, and she collapses, leaving Ukraine to pick up all the pieces. Along with a bunch of other abused neighbors; I wonder how much planning Finland has done for re-occupying Karelia? If Russia goes down hard enough, I wager that there will be a bunch of outlying regions petitioning to join anyone else they can get to let them in. Kaliningrad? Likely be Polish, again.
Originally I think it was called Diversity, Inclusion and Equity – but then it was noticed that this spelt out “DI£” so the order was changed to Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) part of the “cultural aspect” of the various international agendas (originally declared “legally nonbinding” – but often they have been incorporated into local laws and policies) that many Western governments have signed up to.
It should be noted that all this stuff, the RAF demanding that a certain proportion of pilots be women or be black, is NOT Classical Marxism (it is not the Marxism of Karl Marx, Frederick Engels, “Stalin” and so on – the Marxism that Mr Putin was taught when he was young) – it is from Frankfurt School “Critical Theory” “Woke” Marxism – and it is designed to DESTROY. It is a weapon – designed (by Herbert Marcuse and later thinkers who developed Frankfurt School Marxism into “Critical Theory” “Wokeness”, “Third Wave Feminism” and-so-on) to undermine and destroy any society who follows this path – the idea being that out of the ashes of the old “capitalist” society (of “patriarchy”, “racism”, “homophobia” and so on) a wonderful new socialist society will emerge.
The “exploitation and oppression of the Working Class” of Classical Marxism – is added to by Frankfurt School “Woke” Marxism by the idea of the “oppression of…” women, racial and ethnic groups, sexual groups, certain religions communities (and-so-on) – anything to turn people against each other and destroy “capitalist” society. The contradictions are obvious – for example the “Woke” are both pro homosexual and pro Islam (even though Islam denounces homosexual acts “kill the one who does it, and kill the one to whom it is done”) – but the contradictions do not matter to the “Woke” Frankfurt School Marxists – as they are not really about building a new society, they are just about destroying the existing “capitalist” society (the wonderful socialist society is then just supposed to appear by magic – from the ashes of the old “capitalist” society of “patriarchy”. “racism”, “sexism” and so on).
The People’s Republic of China Communist Party Dictatorship, Mr Putin’s dictatorship in Russia, and so on, do not follow the Frankfurt School of Marxism “Woke” “Critical Theory” path – NOT because they are nice people (they are not nice people), but because they do not wish to destroy their own regimes.
I repeat, Frankfurt School “Woke” Marxism, “Critical Theory” (which is the opposite of Critical Thinking – as it allows no dissent, no independent thought) is a weapon – its purpose is to destroy the society that it is imposed upon.
Do the RAF know this? It does not matter if they know or not – as any dissenting officer would be denounced as a “sexist”, “racist”, “transphobe”, “Islamophobe” (all sorts of “ists” and “phobes”) and would be forced out of the service.
So even RAF officers who know that this path will destroy the Royal Air Force have to follow this path – because they know they would be personally destroyed if they did not.
It is the same for all other institutions – public and private (including the vast Corporations).
DEI (Diversity, Equity and Inclusion) is like ESG (Environmental and Social Governance) – it is a weapon to destroy the nation (the society) it is directed at – which is why, for example, the People’s Republic of China Communist Party Dictatorship supports it in the West (it is happy to back movements that denounce Western nations as “sexist”, “racist”, “Islamophobic” – what ever), but would never dream of following these doctrines in China – because they do not wish to destroy themselves.
And, I repeat, any individual who speaks against these “Woke” Frankfurt School Marxist doctrines risks punishment, even in the British Conservative Party and other “anti socialist” political parties in Western countries – to opppose DEI (Diversity, Equity, Inclusion – Frankfurt School doctrines), risks being shouted down as a “racist”, “sexist”, “homophobe”, “transphobe” – and then punishment.
What Royal Air Force officer will risk their position (and their pension) by opposing DEI Frankfurt School “Woke” doctrines?
Remember even their own children are being taught to denounce them as “racists”, “sexists”, “Islamophobes”, “Transphobes” and so on.
The education system, the schools and universities, was the priority target of the “Woke”, Frankfurt School, Marxists – their stranglehold on education has led to their stranglehold on everything else, including the supposedly private vast Corporations.
Kirk – France was greatly outnumbered by Germany in the First World War, but it also true that French military doctrine at the start of the war was faulty.
The pro attack doctrines of Foch had become a dogma (ironically Foch himself thought that his ideas had been taken too far by the French military – he himself was more careful) – partly because it was felt that the French army had been too slow and defensive minded in the war of 1870 against Prussia-Germany (Bismarck had managed, by what today would be called a “psyops” campaign) to manipulate the French government into declaring war – thus a war that was planned in Berlin could be passed off as the fault of Paris, and no one would come to the aid of France)
Vast numbers of French soldiers, the bravest men in France, died in 1914 – “the battles of the frontiers” not by defensive tactics, but by throwing themselves straight at the Germans (to be shot down). The grim exchange of LATE in the 1870 war springs to mind – “where are the soldiers you promised me?” “here they are – here are the volunteers” – “NO – these are brave men who are going to get themselves killed, they are NOT soldiers”.
However, it is was not all doom and gloom in 1914.
General Joseph-Simon Gallieni realised that that the Germans had presented their flank whilst advancing – and by highly skilled movements managed to save Paris and drive the Germans into a retreat.
Indeed General Gallieni could have won the war in 1914, by outflanking the Germans and destroying their army – but both the British (not many of them in 1914 – but important) and Joffre (the overall French commander) did not really understand the situation – and moved too slowly, ignoring the pleas of General Gallieni.
Sadly most history books give Joffre, not Gallieni, the credit for saving Paris in 1914 – for the same reason that Gallieni was passed over in 1911 – and Joffre given over all command of the French army. Gallieni was (boo-hiss) a “right winger”!, indeed a suspected Royalist. Foch (who eventually took command of the French Army – years later after so many other Generals had failed) was also a bit of a “right-winger”.
Your point is valid Kirk – politics undermined the French Army, at least to some extent.
1940 was a different situation – there was massive treason in France, everything from defeatist propaganda, to actual sabotage.
It was almost as bad as late 1940s China – where Marxist traitors did terrible harm, they were even in key positions in the KMT army – due to Communist influence over the military staff college (set up by the Soviet Union in the 1920s). Most of the Chinese people did NOT want Marxism (in spite of all the claims that they did) – ordinary Chinese soldiers were betrayed by some of their officers – who were traitors. And, yes, betrayed by Washington D.C. as well (which was riddled with traitors – “McCarthyite!” sorry it is the truth), for example the 1946 Manchurian offensive was succeeding, but Washington (yes Washington) ordered that it be stopped, in order for “talks” with the Marxists proceed (as if Marxists understand any position other than destroy or be destroyed – such madness was repeated in Paris in the early 1970s over Vietnam, Cambodia and Laos, the “Paris Peace Accords”, as if there can be any peace with the left, one destroys them or one is destroyed by them – the only peace is the peace of the dead, kill or be killed).
The treason in France in 1940 was organised by the French Communist Party – on the orders of Moscow, which was in active alliance with National Socialist Germany. How many people know this? Even in France?
In 1939 two powers, not one, invaded Poland – National Socialist Germany and the Marxist Soviet Union, Britain and France declared war on National Socialist Germany – but did not declare war on the Marxist Soviet Union (blatant double standards).
The Marxist Soviet Union also invaded Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania, and then invaded Finland (the “Winter War”) and took land from Romania. Yet there was no Declaration of War against the Marxist Soviet Union by Britain of France. In spite of the massive help “Stalin” gave to Hitler.
Sadly the idea that Marxism had only recently been influential in the West is not correct – it has long been influential.
F.A. Hayek noted (for example see “The Road to Serfdom”) that as far back as the 1930s even some British Conservatives were coming out with (utterly false) Marxist ideas – without even knowing the ideas were Marxist.
This was how far the “cultural hegemony” (to use a later term) of Marxism had gone, even then, some (some – not all) British Conservatives coming out with, utterly false, Marxist doctrines – without even knowing they were Marxist in origin.
Remember how people laughed at the “Woke” (Frankfurt School) book co-authored by Penny Mordant? There should have been no laughter – this lady is a senior Conservative government minister, and the lady did not even know of the Frankfurt School origins of the (utterly false) doctrines she was coming out with (DEI, Diversity-Equity-Inclusion, “Woke” doctrine) – it was nothing to laugh at.
To end on a hopeful note – in France it is unlawful for a public body to even ask someone their race or religion.
That makes it difficult for public bodies to discriminate in favour of certain religions or racial groups – as is demanded by Frankfurt School DEI “Woke” Marxism (for example American “elite” universities, such as Harvard, who discriminate against Asian people and in favour of black people).
It should be unlawful for any organisation that gets taxpayer money to ask people their race or religion or sexual orientation. It should be unlawful to do this in Britain and the United States – and elsewhere.
It is NONE OF THEIR BUSINESS. No organisation that gets taxpayer money (gets government contracts or student loans or whatever) should be allowed to ask people such questions, or keep such records.
“How may of X group do you employ?” – “I have no idea – go away”.
The overall problem with the whole DEI thing is that it enshrines whatever the latest identity fad is for actual performance. You don’t pick the people you’re recruiting for the forces based on their demonstrated quality? Yeah; that’s not going to work out very well.
The whole mentality is utterly fallacious. The people behind DEI and Affirmative Action all want to slot everything into some vast scheme of appearance-based judgment, instead of demonstrated performance. They do this, I suspect, because they themselves can’t compete on a level playing field, so they seek to unbalance it all in their own favor.
I spent a lot of time under the racist regimes put in place by these types in the US military. I can’t speak to the actual intent, because I wasn’t there when the policies were conceived and put into place, but I did have to live with the effects they produced. The pernicious and destructive outcomes produced by DEI and all the rest of the faddish bullshit are obvious, once you have to live with them. On the surface, from the outside, they look innocuous and appear to work. Within the belly of the beast? It is to laugh.
DEI and Affirmative Action are typical doctrinaire leftist thinking, in that as policy, they substitute ideology for actual reality. That’s their essential, irredeemable sin; you can’t fix that crap.
In the end, it’s really no different than the old-school aristocratic way of doing things, just substituting a different sort of sorting algorithm, although one still based on birth. The weird thing is, the proponents of such things can’t hear themselves echoing the old times, where aristocratic birth got you an automatic preference in society. Today, we say “DEI”, and instead of putting Lord Tittle-Tattle’s incompetent heir into a position where he has no earned right to be, they say the preference ought rightly go to some formerly “oppressed” type as a sort of social penance. We still get the total f*cking incompetent put in charge, all we’ve done is change the source.
In the end, a pox on all their houses. The only thing that ought to get you a position or a job is demonstrated competence and fitness for it. All of this crap is just the same-old same-old aristocratic birth distinction, just flipped on its head and spun around. All it produces is systemic incompetence and sloth.
Kirk – yes indeed Sir.
If you stop and think about it, an awful lot of modern left-wing thinking is basically repackaged aristocratic privilege.
Note well how many scions of the upper class somehow wind up deeply embedded with all these movements, taking action against the rest of us who actually believe in and benefit from egalitarian operating modes.
Strange, that. I’ve always wondered why more people don’t notice that, and remark on it.
Yes Kirk – certainly in the United States Marxism was-and-is mainly an upper class movement.
And there were a lot of upper class people involved in Marxism in Britain to – the snobbish hatred for “trade” dressed up in “philosophical” clothing.
This goes back long before Karl Marx (who married a minor aristocrat – and never really worked), it goes back all the way to Plato.
By the way – Bertrand Russell helped create a group called the 100 – a militant group in CND (Campaign for Nuclear Disarmament) which “sprung” the KGB agent Blake from prison. Their Collectivism was not all theoretical – they were active traitors.
In Cambridge (Cambridge England – and Cambridge Massachusetts) it was a short step for the aristocratic students – a short step from Plato to Karl Marx and other leftist thinkers, the Apostles Club and the (London) Bloomsbury Set show the influence of Plato (for example in their sexual practices) as well as Karl Marx. As did the “Cambridge Five” – the Marxist traitors who went from Cambridge University to the British intelligence service.
Plato rejected both private property (on any real scale) and freedom of trade (individual liberty) – as did such British leftist thinkers as Bertrand Russell, who had the irritating habit of calling himself a “liberal” (or even a “Whig”) which is exactly what he was NOT.
By the way Bertrand Russell created a group called the 100, a group withn CND (the Campaign for Nuclear Disarmament – whose sign is on the wall of so many fools) who, for example, “sprung” Blake (a Soviet agent) from prison – their Collectivism was not all theoretical they were active traitors.
The anti nuclear stance was also somewhat of a pose – Bertrand Russell and his associates were not active campaigning against Soviet nuclear weapons, it was the West being armed that they hated.
Russell was quite consistent – in that he also supported surrender to National Socialist (Nazi) Germany before nuclear weapons were invented.
It was not nuclear weapons that were the key factor to Bertrand Russell – as a Collectivist he supported submission to the strongest Collectivist power as “Sovereign” (in the sense of absolute ruler – the Thomas Hobbes view of government)- whether it be Nazi Germany or Soviet Russia.
In his Hobbesian position (submission to an absolute power) Bertrand Russell was the opposite of a Whig – which is, I believe, why he called himself a Whig. Russell delighted in calling himself the opposite of what he was.
It is a perverted mindset one also sees in the United States – the people who scream about “democracy” and “liberalism” the most – are neither democrats or liberals (two different things – but the totalitarian collectivists of the “Progressive” movement are neither supporters of individual liberty or supporters of democracy).
I draw a continuous line down from the incompetent self-centered aristos who decried anyone in trade to today’s mansion-based Marxists. It’s not a direct line of descent, but it most certainly is one of philosophy and belief systems.
I’m not sure what drives this, but it’s identifiably there. Same sort of mouth-breathing thought, the same sort of disdain for people who “rise from humble station”, and the same sort of over-weening self-esteem for their entirely unearned and undeserved position in society.
There’s probably a solid psychological cause for this, rooted deeply in the human psyche. The Romans had the same sort of insane deference for the inherited positional status of the so-called “elite” demonstrated in the British aristocracies of the 18th and 19th Centuries, and in the same “upper class” snobbishness here in the US. The irony of it all is just how totally unjustified any of it actually is; I’ve yet to see any form of “virtue” that sticks around a given family line for more than a generation or two; instead, there’s almost always a “shirtsleeves-to-shirtsleeves in three generation” rule that can be observed.
I’m a pragmatist; I go by evidence and demonstration. I’ve never run into a case where any of these supposed “nature’s noblemen” were worth a spit, regardless of how they were thrown up by whatever system they came out of. The real thing that is observable is that anyone relying on the status and accomplishments of their parents is usually an utter waste of flesh, and if you think that true quality will “breed true”, you’re completely f*cking delusional.